Defense spurs Spartans past Center Point

MOUNTAIN BROOK -- Logan Brewer paid his dues in the Mountain Brook High School football program. Now, the senior is cashing in.

For the second straight game, Brewer produced his team's defining play by returning an interception for a touchdown.

Last week, it was a 66-yard pick-six that spurred the Spartans to victory. On Thursday night, it was a 37-yard return that helped propel Mountain Brook to a 24-6 triumph over Center Point.

"He's got that sixth sense," Spartans head coach Chris Yeager said, "stuff you don't coach."

Last year, Brewer contributed on special teams and rotated in at corner as a backup to Alex Washington. This year, however, he rarely comes off the field as a safety and wide receiver.

Mountain Brook (2-0) led 7-0 in the second quarter -- thanks to a 1-yard quarterback run from Strother Gibbs -- when Brewer stepped in front of a pass from Center Point's Jayson Jones.

He then ran untouched to the end zone.

"It was awesome," he said. "Just like the last one, I love turning around and seeing my teammates run down towards me."

Brewer's interception highlighted another strong showing from the Mountain Brook defense, which has allowed 12 total points in two games.

The Spartans forced Center Point (1-1) to turn the ball over on downs three times in Mountain Brook territory and mitigated Jones' impact on the game. Jones went 5-of-11 for 65 yards passing and rushed for 69 yards.

"We needed to contain him. We needed to limit their big plays," Brewer said. "We had a great game plan, but we've still got a lot of work to do, a lot of improvements to make."

Yeager said his team's offense needs to improve as well. Center Point held Mountain Brook to 162 yards of total offense, though the Spartans flashed some promise.

Gibbs led his team down the field to start the second half and delivered a pinpoint 30-yard touchdown pass to Paulson Wright. Gibbs finished the night 4-of-10 for 58 yards. He also added 24 yards on the ground. Michael Brogan paced the Spartans with 12 rushes for 44 yards.

"The first thing we've got to do on offense is we've got to improve me," Yeager said. "We didn't do a whole lot to help our offense tonight, and we're going to improve that. We're going to get better in that area."

Center Point scored its only points of the night on a 17-yard pass from Jones to Roderick Orr in the fourth quarter. That made it 21-6 Mountain Brook, but the Spartans tacked on three more points with a 23-yard field goal from Reed Harradine. Will Yarbro recovered a fumble to initiate the scoring drive.

After games against Class 6A Northridge and 5A Center Point, Mountain Brook will begin 7A, Region 3 play next Friday at home against Tuscaloosa County.

