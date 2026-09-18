Spartans continue strong play, rout Chilton County

× 1 of 40 Expand Mountain Brooklyn linebacker Graham Smith (10) looks into the backfield during a game between Mountain Brook and Chilton County on Friday, Sep. 18, 2026, at Tiger Stadium in Chilton County. Photo by Richard Force. × 2 of 40 Expand Mountain Brook assistant coach Ricky Palao talks with his players before a game between Mountain Brook and Chilton County on Friday, Sep. 18, 2026, at Tiger Stadium in Chilton County. Photo by Richard Force. × 3 of 40 Expand Mountain Brook gets ready before a game between Mountain Brook and Chilton County on Friday, Sep. 18, 2026, at Tiger Stadium in Chilton County. Photo by Richard Force. × 4 of 40 Expand Mountain Brook cheerleaders during a game between Mountain Brook and Chilton County on Friday, Sep. 18, 2026, at Tiger Stadium in Chilton County. Photo by Richard Force. × 5 of 40 Expand Mountain Brook captains Luke Carroll (17) and D.Y. Menendez (59) get ready for the coin toss before a game between Mountain Brook and Chilton County on Friday, Sep. 18, 2026, at Tiger Stadium in Chilton County. Photo by Richard Force. × 6 of 40 Expand Mountain Brook captains Luke Carroll (17) and D.Y. Menendez (59) shake hands with the Chilton County captains before the coin toss before a game between Mountain Brook and Chilton County on Friday, Sep. 18, 2026, at Tiger Stadium in Chilton County. Photo by Richard Force. × 7 of 40 Expand Mountain Brook runs onto the field before a game between Mountain Brook and Chilton County on Friday, Sep. 18, 2026, at Tiger Stadium in Chilton County. Photo by Richard Force. × 8 of 40 Expand Mountain Brook running back Beau Payne (21) crosses the goal line for a touchdown during a game between Mountain Brook and Chilton County on Friday, Sep. 18, 2026, at Tiger Stadium in Chilton County. Photo by Richard Force. × 9 of 40 Expand Mountain Brook quarterback Pruet James (10) runs with the ball during a game between Mountain Brook and Chilton County on Friday, Sep. 18, 2026, at Tiger Stadium in Chilton County. Photo by Richard Force. × 10 of 40 Expand Mountain Brook defensive lineman Mason Baynes (99) fights off blocks during a game between Mountain Brook and Chilton County on Friday, Sep. 18, 2026, at Tiger Stadium in Chilton County. Photo by Richard Force. × 11 of 40 Expand Mountain Brook looks to the sidelines for the play call during a game between Mountain Brook and Chilton County on Friday, Sep. 18, 2026, at Tiger Stadium in Chilton County. Photo by Richard Force. × 12 of 40 Expand Mountain Brook wide receiver Robinson Peer (11) returns a punt during a game between Mountain Brook and Chilton County on Friday, Sep. 18, 2026, at Tiger Stadium in Chilton County. Photo by Richard Force. × 13 of 40 Expand Mountain Brook running back Butler Teague (26) drags Chilton County defender for extra yards during a game between Mountain Brook and Chilton County on Friday, Sep. 18, 2026, at Tiger Stadium in Chilton County. Photo by Richard Force. × 14 of 40 Expand Mountain Brook running back Butler Teague (26) scores a touchdown during a game between Mountain Brook and Chilton County on Friday, Sep. 18, 2026, at Tiger Stadium in Chilton County. Photo by Richard Force. × 15 of 40 Expand Mountain Brook defensive back Sam Young (21) celebrates an interception during a game between Mountain Brook and Chilton County on Friday, Sep. 18, 2026, at Tiger Stadium in Chilton County. Photo by Richard Force. × 16 of 40 Expand The Mountain Brook Marching Band performs during a game between Mountain Brook and Chilton County on Friday, Sep. 18, 2026, at Tiger Stadium in Chilton County. Photo by Richard Force. × 17 of 40 Expand The Mountain Brook Marching Band performs during a game between Mountain Brook and Chilton County on Friday, Sep. 18, 2026, at Tiger Stadium in Chilton County. Photo by Richard Force. × 18 of 40 Expand The Mountain Brook Marching Band performs during a game between Mountain Brook and Chilton County on Friday, Sep. 18, 2026, at Tiger Stadium in Chilton County. Photo by Richard Force. × 19 of 40 Expand The Mountain Brook Marching Band performs during a game between Mountain Brook and Chilton County on Friday, Sep. 18, 2026, at Tiger Stadium in Chilton County. Photo by Richard Force. × 20 of 40 Expand Mountain Brook Center John Bradford (54) seals off a running lane during a game between Mountain Brook and Chilton County on Friday, Sep. 18, 2026, at Tiger Stadium in Chilton County. Photo by Richard Force. × 21 of 40 Expand Mountain Brook quarterback Pruet James (10) throws a touchdown pass during a game between Mountain Brook and Chilton County on Friday, Sep. 18, 2026, at Tiger Stadium in Chilton County. Photo by Richard Force. × 22 of 40 Expand Mountain Brook running back Butler Teague (26) scores another touchdown during a game between Mountain Brook and Chilton County on Friday, Sep. 18, 2026, at Tiger Stadium in Chilton County. Photo by Richard Force. × 23 of 40 Expand Mountain Brook running back Beau Payne (21) breaks off a long run during a game between Mountain Brook and Chilton County on Friday, Sep. 18, 2026, at Tiger Stadium in Chilton County. Photo by Richard Force. × 24 of 40 Expand Chilton County head coach Thomas Hughes and Mountain Brook head coach Chris Yeager shake hands after a game between Mountain Brook and Chilton County on Friday, Sep. 18, 2026, at Tiger Stadium in Chilton County. Photo by Richard Force. × 25 of 40 Expand Mountain Brook wide receiver John Colvin (20) gets deep on a 70 yard pass play during a game between Mountain Brook and Chilton County on Friday, Sep. 18, 2026, at Tiger Stadium in Chilton County. Photo by Richard Force. × 26 of 40 Expand Mountain Brook tight end Collin Baugh (15) catches a touchdown pass during a game between Mountain Brook and Chilton County on Friday, Sep. 18, 2026, at Tiger Stadium in Chilton County. Photo by Richard Force. × 27 of 40 Expand The Mountain Brook Marching Band performs during a game between Mountain Brook and Chilton County on Friday, Sep. 18, 2026, at Tiger Stadium in Chilton County. Photo by Richard Force. × 28 of 40 Expand The Mountain Brook Marching Band performs during a game between Mountain Brook and Chilton County on Friday, Sep. 18, 2026, at Tiger Stadium in Chilton County. Photo by Richard Force. × 29 of 40 Expand The Mountain Brook Marching Band performs during a game between Mountain Brook and Chilton County on Friday, Sep. 18, 2026, at Tiger Stadium in Chilton County. Photo by Richard Force. × 30 of 40 Expand Mountain Brook quarterback Pruet James (10) throws a pass during a game between Mountain Brook and Chilton County on Friday, Sep. 18, 2026, at Tiger Stadium in Chilton County. Photo by Richard Force. × 31 of 40 Expand Mountain Brook running back Butler Teague (26) runs with the ball during a game between Mountain Brook and Chilton County on Friday, Sep. 18, 2026, at Tiger Stadium in Chilton County. Photo by Richard Force. × 32 of 40 Expand Mountain Brook quarterback Pruet James (10) talks with offensive coordinator Brad Easley during a game between Mountain Brook and Chilton County on Friday, Sep. 18, 2026, at Tiger Stadium in Chilton County. Photo by Richard Force. × 33 of 40 Expand Mountain Brook running back Beau Payne (21) looks for a running lane during a game between Mountain Brook and Chilton County on Friday, Sep. 18, 2026, at Tiger Stadium in Chilton County. Photo by Richard Force. × 34 of 40 Expand Mountain Brook wide receiver John Colvin (20) runs with the ball during a game between Mountain Brook and Chilton County on Friday, Sep. 18, 2026, at Tiger Stadium in Chilton County. Photo by Richard Force. × 35 of 40 Expand Mountain Brook defensive back Luke Carroll (17) breaks up a pass during a game between Mountain Brook and Chilton County on Friday, Sep. 18, 2026, at Tiger Stadium in Chilton County. Photo by Richard Force. × 36 of 40 Expand A squadron of Mountain Brook Spartans tackle the Chilton County ball carrier during a game between Mountain Brook and Chilton County on Friday, Sep. 18, 2026, at Tiger Stadium in Chilton County. Photo by Richard Force. × 37 of 40 Expand Mountain Brook kicker William Russ (25) kicks an extra point during a game between Mountain Brook and Chilton County on Friday, Sep. 18, 2026, at Tiger Stadium in Chilton County. Photo by Richard Force. × 38 of 40 Expand Mountain Brook cheerleaders during a game between Mountain Brook and Chilton County on Friday, Sep. 18, 2026, at Tiger Stadium in Chilton County. Photo by Richard Force. × 39 of 40 Expand Mountain Brook head coach Chris Yeager before a game between Mountain Brook and Chilton County on Friday, Sep. 18, 2026, at Tiger Stadium in Chilton County. Photo by Richard Force. × 40 of 40 Expand Mountain Brook head coach Chris Yeager talks to his team after a game between Mountain Brook and Chilton County on Friday, Sep. 18, 2026, at Tiger Stadium in Chilton County. Photo by Richard Force. Prev Next

CLANTON -- Mountain Brook High School's football team piled up 375 total yards and controlled the clock for large stretches on Friday night, cruising to a 43-13 win over Chilton County in Class 5A, Region 4 play.

Head coach Chris Yeager pointed to a slow start that the Spartans had to work through before pulling away.

"The big thing in the first half, we were shooting ourselves in the foot, had holding penalties, had procedure penalties," Yeager said. "We had issues before the ball was even snapped, and then we had some bad snaps. But the thing we told them, let's just work the problem and move forward and don't dwell in the past. And at halftime, we said, focus on our game. Don't focus on our opponent. Just focus on our game, what we've done in practice, and let's do it. I feel like the kids did that."

Pruet James found Beau Payne for a 6-yard touchdown to open the scoring. Later on, James connected with Wallace Hunter for a 5-yard score and a successful two-point conversion to make it 15-0. Chilton County answered with a 57-yard touchdown run from Luke Moatts to cut it to 15-6, a margin that held into the second quarter until Butler Teague's 9-yard touchdown run made it 22-6 at the break.

Mountain Brook pulled away in the second half. James hit Collin Baugh for a 6-yard touchdown to open the third quarter, and Teague capped a drive set up by a 70-yard pass play with a 5-yard touchdown run to make it 36-6. Payne broke off a 47-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter to push the lead to 43-6 before Chilton County's Semaj Smith scored on a 6-yard run to set the final margin.

James completed 11 of 14 passes for 130 yards and three scores, and Teague led the ground game with 130 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries. Payne added 99 yards and a rushing touchdown to go with his receiving score.

Yeager credited his offensive line and receivers for opening up the run game, calling it the group's best perimeter-blocking effort of the season, and singled out several players on defense.

"Graham Smith, Mason Baynes, Will Ellis did a great job," Yeager said. "I feel like the corners, Sam Young and Luke Carroll, also did a good job. Again, the defense, that's sort of where our strength is right now, and they're playing more consistent and they're playing clean ball right now, too."

Mountain Brook improved to 3-2 overall and 2-1 in Region 4, and hosts Oxford next week in a non-region contest. Chilton County fell to 0-5 overall and 0-3 in the region.

Thank you to Gunn Dermatology for sponsoring our coverage of Mountain Brook football this season. Visit their two locations in Mountain Brook.

XO Stats contributed to this report.