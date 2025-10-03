Spartans overwhelmed by top-ranked Clay-Chalkville in region showdown

× 1 of 51 Expand Photo by David Leong Mountain Brook quarterback Cayden Hofbauer (11) carries the ball during a game between Mountain Brook and Clay-Chalkville on Fri, Oct. 3, 2025, at Spartan Stadium. Photo by David Leong. × 2 of 51 Expand Photo by David Leong Mountain Brook quarterback Cayden Hofbauer (11) is pressured by Clay-Chalkville defensive lineman Keith Richmond (13) during a game between Mountain Brook and Clay-Chalkville on Fri, Oct. 3, 2025, at Spartan Stadium. Photo by David Leong. × 3 of 51 Expand Photo by David Leong Clay-Chalkville head coach Stuart Floyd congratulates Clay-Chalkville defensive lineman Colton McIntyre (5) after a successful play during a game between Mountain Brook and Clay-Chalkville on Fri, Oct. 3, 2025, at Spartan Stadium. MOUNTAIN BROOK -- Clay-Chalkville High School came into the season with its eye on winning it all, and Friday night's 49-0 rout of Mountain Brook on the road was another step towards its ultimate goal.

“It’s state championship-or-bust,” said Cougars head coach Stuart Floyd. “Success is often the first step towards disaster. Success has gone to many people’s heads and ruined everything. I think it’s keeping that fresh perspective and my part is keeping the goal in front of them and bigger than week-to-week.”

The Cougars (7-0, 3-0 in Class 6A, Region 6) dominated the entire night, outgaining the Spartans 527-174 with 319 rushing yards and a defense that forced two turnovers and surrendered only two completions. Mountain Brook (4-2, 2-1) was stymied until its final drive of the first half and never threatened after that.

“If that’s not the best team in the state, I don’t know who is,” said Mountain Brook head coach Chris Yeager. “One of the most impressive things is how they came in after the win versus Thompson. They handled their (big win last week) better than we handled ours.”

Clay-Chalkville wasted little time setting the tone. With 4:32 remaining in the first quarter, quarterback Aaron Frye found wideout Corey Barber behind the secondary for a 37-yard touchdown strike, giving the Cougars a 7-0 lead.

Running back Joshua Woods carried the momentum into the second quarter. He scored twice in a span of five minutes, first on a 2-yard plunge at the 10:49 mark and again on a 36-yard sprint that showcased both his vision and his receivers’ blocking. By then, Clay-Chalkville had built a commanding 21-0 advantage.

Things unraveled further for the Spartans when Deon Callins intercepted a pass to halt yet another drive that had failed to cross midfield. Frye capitalized, connecting with a wide-open Nasir Ray from 14 yards out with 26 seconds left before halftime. The Cougars carried a 28-0 lead into the break after limiting Mountain Brook to just 77 total yards in the opening two quarters.

Frye, who dazzled all night with both his arm and legs, broke the game completely open in the third quarter. He scrambled 51 yards for a score at the 8:29 mark, then lofted a perfectly placed ball to Kaleb Amerson for a 76-yard strike just 83 seconds later.

Clay-Chalkville’s defense held Mountain Brook’s typically potent ground game to 123 rushing yards, and added a second turnover when Brayden Butler intercepted a fourth-down pass late in the third quarter.

The Cougars closed the scoring early in the fourth quarter when Barber hauled in his second touchdown catch of the night, a 17-yard connection from Frye, five plays after Xavier Starks kept the drive alive with a 52-yard run on a fake punt.

Frye finished an outstanding night 14-of-17 passing for 208 yards and three touchdowns while rushing 11 times for 125 yards and another score.

Woods provided balance in the backfield with 18 touches for 129 total yards and two touchdowns. Barber caught four passes for 70 yards and the two scores.

Mountain Brook’s offense never found its footing, entering tonight without its top two running backs in Stuart Andrews and Lawson McKnight. The Spartans’ deepest drive reached the 11-yard line late in the first half but ended without points after penalties and a stiff goal-line stand.

With the victory, Clay-Chalkville remained in firm control of Region 6 and looked every bit the title contender it set out to be.

“When we come over here, it’s always a tough place to play,” Floyd said. “Especially after last week at Thompson, you might get a lull. But our kids were ready to play tonight.”

Clay has won the last four meetings in the series.

Clay-Chalkville plays at Huffman next week, while Mountain Brook travels to Pinson Valley.

