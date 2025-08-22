Spartans cruise past Demopolis 44-7 in season opener

1 of 24
James Nicholas
Mountain Brook running back Stuart Andrews (10) plows right through the middle of the Demopolis defense during a game between Mountain Brook and Demopolis on Friday, Aug. 22, 2025, at Spartan Stadium.
2 of 24
James Nicholas
Mountain Brook quaterback Cayden Hofbauer (11) looks downfield for an open receiver during a game between Mountain Brook and Demopolis on Friday, Aug. 22, 2025, at Spartan Stadium.
3 of 24
James Nicholas
Mountain Brook running back Stuart Andrews (10) threads a gap in the Demopolis defense for positive yardage during a game between Mountain Brook and Demopolis on Friday, Aug. 22, 2025, at Spartan Stadium.
4 of 24
James Nicholas
Mountain Brook kicker William Russ (25) was able to easily able to kick off the ball far enough for a touchback during a game between Mountain Brook and Demopolis on Friday, Aug. 22, 2025, at Spartan Stadium.
5 of 24
James Nicholas
Mountain Brook quaterback Cayden Hofbauer (11) is able to gain yardage with his feet during a game between Mountain Brook and Demopolis on Friday, Aug. 22, 2025, at Spartan Stadium.
6 of 24
James Nicholas
Mountain Brook defensive backs Mac Mandell (12) and Lawson Mcknight (23) leave the clubhouse headed towards the field before a game between Mountain Brook and Demopolis on Friday, Aug. 22, 2025, at Spartan Stadium.
7 of 24
James Nicholas
A Demopolis running back is tackled in his own back field for a loss of yards during a game between Mountain Brook and Demopolis on Friday, Aug. 22, 2025, at Spartan Stadium.
8 of 24
James Nicholas
Mountain Brook cheerleaders lead the football team onto the field during the pre-game festivities before a game between Mountain Brook and Demopolis on Friday, Aug. 22, 2025, at Spartan Stadium.
9 of 24
James Nicholas
The Mountain Brook defense took advantage of gang tackling to esentially shut down Demopolis's run game during a game between Mountain Brook and Demopolis on Friday, Aug. 22, 2025, at Spartan Stadium.
10 of 24
James Nicholas
A Mountain Brook cheerleaders pose for pictures during the pre-game festivities before a game between Mountain Brook and Demopolis on Friday, Aug. 22, 2025, at Spartan Stadium.
11 of 24
James Nicholas
A Mountain Brook band member during the pre-game festivities before a game between Mountain Brook and Demopolis on Friday, Aug. 22, 2025, at Spartan Stadium.
12 of 24
James Nicholas
Mountain Brook wide receiver Sam Smith (22) is able to pull in the pass for a touchdown during a game between Mountain Brook and Demopolis on Friday, Aug. 22, 2025, at Spartan Stadium.
13 of 24
James Nicholas
Mountain Brook Head coach Chris Yeager discuses the next play with one of his coaches during a game between Mountain Brook and Demopolis on Friday, Aug. 22, 2025, at Spartan Stadium.
14 of 24
James Nicholas
Mountain Brook cheerleaders during a game between Mountain Brook and Demopolis on Friday, Aug. 22, 2025, at Spartan Stadium.
15 of 24
James Nicholas
Mountain Brook team Captains, defensive back Mac Mandell (12) and lineman Rob Schoenvogel (53) during the coin toss before a game between Mountain Brook and Demopolis on Friday, Aug. 22, 2025, at Spartan Stadium.
16 of 24
James Nicholas
Mountain Brook running back Stuart Andrews (10) with a sweeping run into the Demopolis secondary during a game between Mountain Brook and Demopolis on Friday, Aug. 22, 2025, at Spartan Stadium.
17 of 24
James Nicholas
Mountain Brook linebacker Luke Waldrop (21) defensive lineman Mason Baynes (99) and linebacker Billy Pharo (20) look towards the sideline for the play call during a game between Mountain Brook and Demopolis on Friday, Aug. 22, 2025, at Spartan Stadium.
18 of 24
James Nicholas
Mountain Brook's sideline during a game between Mountain Brook and Demopolis on Friday, Aug. 22, 2025, at Spartan Stadium.
19 of 24
James Nicholas
Mountain Brook's student section was in high spirits during a game between Mountain Brook and Demopolis on Friday, Aug. 22, 2025, at Spartan Stadium.
20 of 24
James Nicholas
Mountain Brook wide receiver Sam Smith (22) is all by him self in the Demopolis backfield and is able to get a touchdown during a game between Mountain Brook and Demopolis on Friday, Aug. 22, 2025, at Spartan Stadium.
21 of 24
James Nicholas
Mountain Brook defensive back Gaines Drew (24) leaps over the Demopolis lineman during a game between Mountain Brook and Demopolis on Friday, Aug. 22, 2025, at Spartan Stadium.
22 of 24
James Nicholas
Mountain Brook kicker Anderson Roberts (30) hits it right down the center of the goal post for an extra point during a game between Mountain Brook and Demopolis on Friday, Aug. 22, 2025, at Spartan Stadium.
23 of 24
James Nicholas
Some of Mountain Brook's youngest fans enjoying a game between Mountain Brook and Demopolis on Friday, Aug. 22, 2025, at Spartan Stadium.
24 of 24
James Nicholas
Mountain Brook lineback Miller Lee (11) anticipates the snap during a game between Mountain Brook and Demopolis on Friday, Aug. 22, 2025, at Spartan Stadium.
Sam Smith couldn’t have scripted a better start to his senior season as a Mountain Brook Spartan.
The senior wide receiver caught three first-half touchdown passes as Mountain Brook (1-0) opened the 2025 season with a 44-7 victory over visiting Demopolis (0-1).
The Spartans rolled to a 30-0 halftime lead, moving the ball with ease both through the air and on the ground. Smith caught scoring passes of 31, 51 and 2 yards from senior quarterback Cayden Hofbauer, who finished 7-of-14 passing for 128 yards and four touchdowns. Gabe Smith added a 21-yard touchdown reception late in the third quarter.
On the ground, Stuart Andrews — the reigning All-South Metro Offensive Player of the Year — rushed for 108 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries. His scores included a 37-yard run in the third quarter and an earlier touchdown following a special teams fumble recovery.
Mountain Brook totaled 350 yards of offense — 222 on the ground and 128 through the air — and led 44-0 before giving up a late touchdown. Demopolis was held to 215 total yards, including just 50 in the first half.
Lawson McKnight led the defense with nine tackles and a pass breakup. Boyd Cooper finished with six tackles and a fumble recovery. The defensive line was credited with consistent impact and strong tackling fundamentals.
The tuneup sets the stage for a high-stakes early-season matchup next Friday at defending 6A champion Parker (1-0), which beat Mountain Brook twice last season — including a second-round playoff elimination.
