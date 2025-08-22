Spartans cruise past Demopolis 44-7 in season opener

by

×

1 of 24

250822_MtnBrookvDemopolis_JN_4092.jpg

James Nicholas

Mountain Brook running back Stuart Andrews (10) plows right through the middle of the Demopolis defense during a game between Mountain Brook and Demopolis on Friday, Aug. 22, 2025, at Spartan Stadium. Photo by James Nicholas.

×

2 of 24

250822_MtnBrookvDemopolis_JN_4155.jpg

James Nicholas

Mountain Brook quaterback Cayden Hofbauer (11) looks downfield for an open receiver during a game between Mountain Brook and Demopolis on Friday, Aug. 22, 2025, at Spartan Stadium. Photo by James Nicholas.

×

3 of 24

250822_MtnBrookvDemopolis_JN_4091.jpg

James Nicholas

Mountain Brook running back Stuart Andrews (10) threads a gap in the Demopolis defense for positive yardage during a game between Mountain Brook and Demopolis on Friday, Aug. 22, 2025, at Spartan Stadium. Photo by James Nicholas.

×

4 of 24

250822_MtnBrookvDemopolis_JN_4069.jpg

James Nicholas

Mountain Brook kicker William Russ (25) was able to easily able to kick off the ball far enough for a touchback during a game between Mountain Brook and Demopolis on Friday, Aug. 22, 2025, at Spartan Stadium. Photo by James Nicholas.

×

5 of 24

250822_MtnBrookvDemopolis_JN_4132.jpg

James Nicholas

Mountain Brook quaterback Cayden Hofbauer (11) is able to gain yardage with his feet during a game between Mountain Brook and Demopolis on Friday, Aug. 22, 2025, at Spartan Stadium. Photo by James Nicholas.

×

6 of 24

250822_MtnBrookvDemopolis_JN_4068.jpg

James Nicholas

Mountain Brook defensive backs Mac Mandell (12) and Lawson Mcknight (23) leave the clubhouse headed towards the field before a game between Mountain Brook and Demopolis on Friday, Aug. 22, 2025, at Spartan Stadium. Photo by James Nicholas.

×

7 of 24

250822_MtnBrookvDemopolis_JN_4146.jpg

James Nicholas

A Demopolis running back is tackled in his own back field for a loss of yards during a game between Mountain Brook and Demopolis on Friday, Aug. 22, 2025, at Spartan Stadium. Photo by James Nicholas.

×

8 of 24

250822_MtnBrookvDemopolis_JN_5102.jpg

James Nicholas

Mountain Brook cheerleaders lead the football team onto the field during the pre-game festivities before a game between Mountain Brook and Demopolis on Friday, Aug. 22, 2025, at Spartan Stadium. Photo by James Nicholas.

×

9 of 24

250822_MtnBrookvDemopolis_JN_4148.jpg

James Nicholas

The Mountain Brook defense took advantage of gang tackling to esentially shut down Demopolis's run game during a game between Mountain Brook and Demopolis on Friday, Aug. 22, 2025, at Spartan Stadium. Photo by James Nicholas.

×

10 of 24

250822_MtnBrookvDemopolis_JN_5080.jpg

James Nicholas

A Mountain Brook cheerleaders pose for pictures during the pre-game festivities before a game between Mountain Brook and Demopolis on Friday, Aug. 22, 2025, at Spartan Stadium. Photo by James Nicholas.

×

11 of 24

250822_MtnBrookvDemopolis_JN_5093.jpg

James Nicholas

A Mountain Brook band member during the pre-game festivities before a game between Mountain Brook and Demopolis on Friday, Aug. 22, 2025, at Spartan Stadium. Photo by James Nicholas.

×

12 of 24

250822_MtnBrookvDemopolis_JN_4114.jpg

James Nicholas

Mountain Brook wide receiver Sam Smith (22) is able to pull in the pass for a touchdown during a game between Mountain Brook and Demopolis on Friday, Aug. 22, 2025, at Spartan Stadium. Photo by James Nicholas.

×

13 of 24

250822_MtnBrookvDemopolis_JN_5168.jpg

James Nicholas

Mountain Brook Head coach Chris Yeager discuses the next play with one of his coaches during a game between Mountain Brook and Demopolis on Friday, Aug. 22, 2025, at Spartan Stadium. Photo by James Nicholas.

×

14 of 24

250822_MtnBrookvDemopolis_JN_5140.jpg

James Nicholas

Mountain Brook cheerleaders during a game between Mountain Brook and Demopolis on Friday, Aug. 22, 2025, at Spartan Stadium. Photo by James Nicholas.

×

15 of 24

250822_MtnBrookvDemopolis_JN_5087.jpg

James Nicholas

Mountain Brook team Captains, defensive back Mac Mandell (12) and lineman Rob Schoenvogel (53) during the coin toss before a game between Mountain Brook and Demopolis on Friday, Aug. 22, 2025, at Spartan Stadium. Photo by James Nicholas.

×

16 of 24

250822_MtnBrookvDemopolis_JN_4100.jpg

James Nicholas

Mountain Brook running back Stuart Andrews (10) with a sweeping run into the Demopolis secondary during a game between Mountain Brook and Demopolis on Friday, Aug. 22, 2025, at Spartan Stadium. Photo by James Nicholas.

×

17 of 24

250822_MtnBrookvDemopolis_JN_4115.jpg

James Nicholas

Mountain Brook linebacker Luke Waldrop (21) defensive lineman Mason Baynes (99) and linebacker Billy Pharo (20) look towards the sideline for the play call during a game between Mountain Brook and Demopolis on Friday, Aug. 22, 2025, at Spartan Stadium. Photo by James Nicholas.

×

18 of 24

250822_MtnBrookvDemopolis_JN_5169.jpg

James Nicholas

Mountain Brook's sideline during a game between Mountain Brook and Demopolis on Friday, Aug. 22, 2025, at Spartan Stadium. Photo by James Nicholas.

×

19 of 24

250822_MtnBrookvDemopolis_JN_5135.jpg

James Nicholas

Mountain Brook's student section was in high spirits during a game between Mountain Brook and Demopolis on Friday, Aug. 22, 2025, at Spartan Stadium. Photo by James Nicholas.

×

20 of 24

250822_MtnBrookvDemopolis_JN_4109.jpg

James Nicholas

Mountain Brook wide receiver Sam Smith (22) is all by him self in the Demopolis backfield and is able to get a touchdown during a game between Mountain Brook and Demopolis on Friday, Aug. 22, 2025, at Spartan Stadium. Photo by James Nicholas.

×

21 of 24

250822_MtnBrookvDemopolis_JN_4086.jpg

James Nicholas

Mountain Brook defensive back Gaines Drew (24) leaps over the Demopolis lineman during a game between Mountain Brook and Demopolis on Friday, Aug. 22, 2025, at Spartan Stadium. Photo by James Nicholas.

×

22 of 24

250822_MtnBrookvDemopolis_JN_5159.jpg

James Nicholas

Mountain Brook kicker Anderson Roberts (30) hits it right down the center of the goal post for an extra point during a game between Mountain Brook and Demopolis on Friday, Aug. 22, 2025, at Spartan Stadium. Photo by James Nicholas.

×

23 of 24

250822_MtnBrookvDemopolis_JN_5113.jpg

James Nicholas

Some of Mountain Brook's youngest fans enjoying a game between Mountain Brook and Demopolis on Friday, Aug. 22, 2025, at Spartan Stadium. Photo by James Nicholas.

×

24 of 24

250822_MtnBrookvDemopolis_JN_4080.jpg

James Nicholas

Mountain Brook lineback Miller Lee (11) anticipates the snap during a game between Mountain Brook and Demopolis on Friday, Aug. 22, 2025, at Spartan Stadium. Photo by James Nicholas.

Sam Smith couldn’t have scripted a better start to his senior season as a Mountain Brook Spartan.

The senior wide receiver caught three first-half touchdown passes as Mountain Brook (1-0) opened the 2025 season with a 44-7 victory over visiting Demopolis (0-1).

The Spartans rolled to a 30-0 halftime lead, moving the ball with ease both through the air and on the ground. Smith caught scoring passes of 31, 51 and 2 yards from senior quarterback Cayden Hofbauer, who finished 7-of-14 passing for 128 yards and four touchdowns. Gabe Smith added a 21-yard touchdown reception late in the third quarter.

On the ground, Stuart Andrews — the reigning All-South Metro Offensive Player of the Year — rushed for 108 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries. His scores included a 37-yard run in the third quarter and an earlier touchdown following a special teams fumble recovery.

Mountain Brook totaled 350 yards of offense — 222 on the ground and 128 through the air — and led 44-0 before giving up a late touchdown. Demopolis was held to 215 total yards, including just 50 in the first half.

Lawson McKnight led the defense with nine tackles and a pass breakup. Boyd Cooper finished with six tackles and a fumble recovery. The defensive line was credited with consistent impact and strong tackling fundamentals.

The tuneup sets the stage for a high-stakes early-season matchup next Friday at defending 6A champion Parker (1-0), which beat Mountain Brook twice last season — including a second-round playoff elimination.

Follow Under the Lights on social media and sign up for the weekly newsletter at this link.

Gunn Dermatology is a proud sponsor of Mountain Brook football coverage this fall.