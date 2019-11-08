Spartans’ magical season comes to an end at Florence

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo courtesy of Matt McKean/Times Daily Mountain Brook at Florence Mountain Brook's Sam Higgins bounces off the Florence defense and runs for a touchdown in the first half of the Class 7A playoff game at Braly Stadium in Florence. × 2 of 2 Expand Photo courtesy of Matt McKean/Times Daily Mountain Brook at Florence Mountain Brook's Paulson Wright runs with the ball against Florence. Prev Next

FLORENCE -- The Mountain Brook High School football team has had its fair share of magic during the 2019 season, but the Spartans were on the wrong side of the magic at the conclusion of its Class 7A first-round playoff game on Friday night.

Mountain Brook’s season ended in a 24-21 loss to Florence.

With the game tied at 21-21, Mountain Brook started a drive from its 15-yard line but stalled out near midfield. Florence took the ball with under a minute left and set up a game-winning 42-yard field goal attempt. Florence kicker Ted Borden hit the field goal as time expired to lift the Falcons to victory.

“We got beat by a good football team,” Mountain Brook head coach Chris Yeager said. “We have won our share of these this year, and they won this one. That’s just high school football.”

The Spartans’ offense converted a turnover on downs into the first score of the game. After a 44-yard pass play put the Spartans near the red zone, Sam Higgins pushed into the pile then reversed field to score a 24-yard touchdown.

Mountain Brook started to lose momentum after the initial score. Florence’s Dee Beckwith broke free and raced down the sideline for a 73-yard touchdown run to tie the game at 7-7. The troubles continued for the Spartans, as Florence came up with a blocked punt that was returned to the Mountain Brook 6-yard line.

Florence cashed in a play later when Beckwith powered in for a 6-yard score. Mountain Brook was forced to punt again, but a tipped ball went straight to John McMillan for a pick-six to tie the game up 14-14.

Florence pushed down the field again with Beckwith scoring for the third time in the half. Beckwith scored on a 9-yard run with 47 seconds to give the Falcons a 21-14 lead at halftime.

Mountain Brook drove down the field and scored to even things up in the third quarter when Strother Gibbs found Higgins for a 24-yard score.

A Florence punt gave Mountain Brook the ball with 4:45 left in the game. The Spartans drove down the field, but a couple of sacks forced a punt. Florence took advantage of the opportunity with the winning field goal.

The Spartans will close the 2019 season with an 8-3 record.

“It’s been a heck of a journey,” Yeager said. “They’ve been extremely resilient. Even at the very end of the game, I thought we had a chance to win that one. It’s been a wonderful group of kids, and I hope they take something with them they can take with them the rest of their lives.”

Florence will travel to Thompson next week for a 7A quarterfinal game.