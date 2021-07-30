Mountain Brook Football Preview: Spartans looking for new leaders

× Expand Photo by James Nicholas. Mountain Brook WR Jake Thompson (17) during a game between Mountain Brook and Huffman on Sept. 11 at Viking Stadium in Huffman.

It seems like a daunting task to replace 36 seniors from Mountain Brook High School’s 2020 team, but head coach Chris Yeager sounds up for the challenge.

“We’re trying to identify players that can play for us right now,” Yeager said. “It is a lot of new guys, but I enjoy this more a lot of times.”

Not that there was last fall, but there is certainly no complacency among this new group of Spartans. Coming off a fifth consecutive playoff appearance and a 12-win season, Mountain Brook is looking to keep up that high standard of play in a new season.

“We don’t have to do a whole lot of convincing right now,” Yeager said.

There are over 30 seniors in the program once again this season, but as a whole, the group does not possess the same experience as last year’s seniors. For many of them, this fall represents their one and only shot.

“You embrace that challenge, and you step up when it’s your time,” Yeager said.

OFFENSE

The Mountain Brook offense will look significantly different this year than it has the past three years, following the graduation of star quarterback Strother Gibbs. Gibbs was a bruising runner, oftentimes dominating a game simply by running between the tackles. He also provided great leadership.

This fall, John Cooper, John Colvin and Benjamin Parrott are battling to be the primary quarterback. Yeager did not rule out using multiple quarterbacks if the diversity in their skill sets and level of play warrant such a move.

Wilder Hines is the lone returning starter from last year’s offensive line, and the Spartans plan on moving him from guard to tackle. The other four starting spots along the line are up for grabs.

The one position where the Spartans have a bevy of returning experience is at wide receiver. Jake Thompson, Sims Brown and Jackson Beatty all started last fall and are back.

In the backfield, alongside the new quarterback, will be some new faces. Tasked with replacing the solid production of Michael Brogan will likely be a combination of Cole Gamble, Heath Griffin, Will Waldrop and Evan Bibb. George Cain and Michael Loreno could also garner some carried from the H-back spot.

Another sign of just how much the Spartans are replacing on offense is the fact Yeager does not know who his tight end might be. The tight end has been a featured position for Mountain Brook for many years.

× Expand The Spartan student section erupts after a touchdown during a game between Mountain Brook and Calera on Aug. 29, 2020, at Calera High School. Mountain Brook defeated Calera 31-14.

DEFENSE

As the defense goes, the Spartans go. That’s how Yeager sees it.

“When we’ve had a pretty good team, we’ve always been pretty good on defense,” he said.

In each of Robert Evans’ three years as Mountain Brook’s defensive coordinator, the Spartans have featured one of the top defenses in the area. Last fall’s unit allowed fewer than 12 points per game.

“Rob has done a great job with his scheme,” Yeager said.

Mountain Brook will look to some new faces to take charge of the defensive line, with Tompkins Richardson expected to take over as the primary nose tackle of the defense. Gray Doster and Ethan Wint have impressed at the end positions, with Geoffrey Cook showing the ability to play anywhere along the line.

The Spartans have by far the most experience returning in the middle of the defense with the linebackers. Trent Wright is back as the Spartans’ Mike linebacker. John McMillan started last season as well and is returning. Vaughn Frost and Quinn Thomas will be in the mix there as well.

The secondary is inexperienced as well. Braxton Dean and Jones Beavers impressed at the safety positions in the summer, with Will McIlvaine and Mac McCowan holding down the cornerback spots.

× 1 of 4 Expand Mountain Brook kicker Reed Harradine (12) kicks the extra point during a game between Homewood and Mountain Brook on Oct. 15 at Spartan Stadium in Mountain Brook. × 2 of 4 Expand Photos by Erin Nelson. Mountain Brook wide receiver Sims Brown (16) runs the ball downfield during a game between Mountain Brook and Calera on Aug. 29, at Calera High School. Mountain Brook defeated Calera 31-14. × 3 of 4 Expand Photo by James Nicholas. Mountain Brook QB Jake Thompson #17 during a game between Mountain Brook and Thompson on Sept. 25 at Warrior Stadium in Alabaster. × 4 of 4 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. The Mountain Brook cheerleaders line-up to welcome the Spartan football team to the field at the start of a game between Mountain Brook and Calera on Aug. 29 at Calera High School. Mountain Brook defeated Calera 31-14. Prev Next

SPECIAL TEAMS

One area of the team without a lack of experience is special teams, a unit that sees Reed Harradine back as the do-it-all kicker and punter for the Spartans.

Mountain Brook has gone from one strong kicker to the next in recent years, something Yeager does not take for granted.

“Every kid in Mountain Brook that’s got a leg, especially the soccer players, they come out for football. Reed’s got NFL measurables if he’ll keep working. He’s something else,” Yeager said.

SCHEDULE

Mountain Brook moved down to Class 6A last fall, the first time in school history it was not a member of the state’s largest classification. The Spartans ran through Region 5 with an unblemished 6-0 mark. That does not mean it was easy, though.

“The coaching in this area is exceptional,” Yeager said. “I didn’t see a whole bunch of difference in the quality of opponent.”

The other four games on the Spartans’ schedule are 7A foes. They begin the season against Vestavia Hills and Huntsville, then face Thompson in the middle of the year. Mountain Brook concludes the regular season with a game against Austin.

“We did that intentionally,” Yeager said.