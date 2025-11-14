Spartans run all over Fort Payne for 2nd round win

× 1 of 32 Expand PHOTO BY ALEX MILLENDER Mountain Brook at Fort Payne Football - 6A Round 2 Playoffs Stuart Andrews skims past a would-be tackler on a long run - in Mountain Brook's 35-14 Win at Fort Payne, on Friday, November 14, 2025. Photos by Alex Millender × 2 of 32 Expand PHOTO BY ALEX MILLENDER Mountain Brook at Fort Payne Football - 6A Round 2 Playoffs Mountain Brook's 35-14 Win at Fort Payne, on Friday, November 14, 2025. Photos by Alex Millender × 3 of 32 Expand PHOTO BY ALEX MILLENDER Mountain Brook at Fort Payne Football - 6A Round 2 Playoffs - in Mountain Brook's 35-14 Win at Fort Payne, on Friday, November 14, 2025. Photos by Alex Millender × 4 of 32 Expand PHOTO BY ALEX MILLENDER Mountain Brook at Fort Payne Football - 6A Round 2 Playoffs - in Mountain Brook's 35-14 Win at Fort Payne, on Friday, November 14, 2025. FORT PAYNE – Mountain Brook High School displayed a dominant streak for the second straight week to open the Class 6A playoffs, blowing past Fort Payne 35-14 on Friday night.

After the Spartans defense forced a three-and-out to out the game, Mountain Brook quarterback Cayden Hofbauer wasted no time moving the ball into the red zone. A 61-yard run on the first play from scrimmage set up Stuart Andrews for a 1-yard touchdown run to put Mountain Brook up 7-0 with 10:45 left in the first quarter.

The Spartans went 74 yards in three plays on their next possession to add to their lead. Two big runs of 60 and 24 yards from Hofbauer put Mountain Brook up 14-0.

A 48-yard touchdown pass from Hofbauer to John Colvin gave the Spartans a dominant 21-0 lead.

After another Fort Payne punt, Mountain Brook went up 28-0 after another Hofbauer rushing touchdown, this time from nine yards out with 8:14 left in the first half.

The Spartans went 79 yards in three plays to take a commanding 35-0 after Trey Vinson went 60 yards for a touchdown. Mountain Brook took at 35-0 lead to halftime.

Hofbauer was stellar, rushing 12 times for 192 yards and two touchdowns on the night. He also completed 6-of-8 passes for 95 yards and a score. Andrews was the workhorse on the ground, carrying the ball 26 times for 169 yards and a score. Vinson had six carries for 111 yards and a touchdown, as the Spartans had three rushers go over the century mark and totaled 477 yards on the ground in total.

Fort Payne went 11 plays, 92 yards to get on the board with a 2-yard touchdown run to make the score 35-7 with 4:03 left in the third quarter.

Fort Payne recovered an onside kick and turned it into points. Quarterback Blake Griggs found Cooper Jackson for a 50-yard touchdown with 3:50 to go in the third quarter to cap the game’s scoring.

Mountain Brook moves on to the quarterfinals and will host Muscle Shoals next week.

Heath Hambrick contributed to this report.

