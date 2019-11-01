Spartans win season finale in overtime

× Expand Mountain Brooks’s Strother Gibbs (12) scores a touchdown during a game between Mountain Brook and Gardendale on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at Driver Stadium in Gardendale.

GARDENDALE – The Spartans offense was going for it, with or without the head coach’s approval.

So when Mountain Brook High School head coach Chris Yeager surveyed his 11 players during a timeout ahead of a make-or-break fourth-and-goal play from the 2-yard line, the only question was, “right or left?”

Mountain Brook chose left, as quarterback Strother Gibbs took the snap, buried the ball under his left arm and drove his way into the end zone behind his left guard, lifting Mountain Brook to a 13-10 win over Gardendale in overtime on Friday night at Driver Stadium.

Gibbs was met at the line of scrimmage, but continued driving his legs until he could reach the ball beyond the goal line.

“They knew what we were running, we knew what we were running, it was just whoever wanted it more, and we wanted it more,” Gibbs said.

Mountain Brook (8-2) trailed 10-7 after Gardendale (7-3) kicked a 22-yard field goal on its first possession in overtime. The Spartans elected to go for it, willing to win or lose the game on that play.

“If we played hard one less play in that game, we would’ve lost,” Yeager said. “I’ve got to tip my hat to Gardendale. Coach (Chad) Eads has done an incredible job. We knew this was going to be a tough game.”

The Spartans thought they had the game won in regulation. A long drive bled the fourth-quarter clock and set them up with a short field goal, but the snap was bobbled and Gardendale took over possession.

Gardendale seemed content to take the game into overtime, but a fumble two plays later gave it right back to Mountain Brook. With nine seconds remaining in regulation, Atkins Roberts lined up for a second try at a potential game-winning kick. This time, he got it off, but the kick was low and blocked by the Rockets.

“It was just a little bit out of sync,” Yeager said, noting Logan Brewer, the team’s primary holder on field goals, exited the game earlier with a concussion, forcing Paulson Wright into the role.

The game was the epitome of a defensive struggle, with neither offense eclipsing 200 total yards on the night. Gardendale struck first in the opening quarter, as running back LT Sanders rumbled in for a 6-yard touchdown run. Sanders toted the ball 18 times for 49 yards and caught eight passes out of the backfield for 49 yards.

After punting on its first two possessions and throwing an interception on its third drive, Mountain Brook’s offense broke through on Gibbs’ longest run of the night. Gibbs broke through on a third-and-short, but found no one home and scampered 39 yards for the tying touchdown. That score remained for the duration of regulation.

The Spartans defense was strong throughout, particularly after Sanders’ score. Blake Pugh picked off a pass and Clark Griffin recovered a fumble in the second quarter. In the third, Mountain Brook forced a punt and a turnover on downs.

“I love these kind of games,” Yeager conceded.

Gardendale quarterback Goose Crowder had a solid night, but was never able to take the top off the defense. He finished 21-of-28 passing for 135 yards.

Gibbs didn’t have the same success through the air, completing 6-of-13 passes for just 44 yards. But he made his hay on the ground, barreling 75 yards on 24 carries.

“Let just call it what it is; it’s ugly, but dadgum it, it’s effective,” Yeager said. “I’m really proud of Strother. He’s one tough guy. People can talk about stats all they want but the most important stat is out to the left of the name of our team (the win column).”

Sam Higgins went for 56 yards on 17 carries for the Spartans as well.

Next week, Mountain Brook travels to Florence for the first round of the Class 7A playoffs. Gardendale will travel to Minor to begin play in the 6A postseason.

“We’ve still got the most important season in front of us,” Yeager said.