Last-second interception sends Spartans to quarterfinals

GARDENDALE – Playing on the road and facing the state of Alabama’s number-one ranked quarterback, the Mountain Brook High School football team’s defense came to play Friday night, eliminating the Gardendale aerial threat and intercepting a pass in the end zone with less than 30 seconds to play to seal a 6-0 victory in the second round of the Class 6A state playoffs.

The Spartans defense dominated all night, not allowing Gardendale quarterback and West Virginia commit Will “Goose” Crowder to hurt it through the air. But late in the fourth quarter, the Rockets had one last chance to win the game. Facing a 6-0 deficit, Gardendale relied on a rushing attack that, while it did not lead to points, was able to pick up some big plays throughout the game.

After a dropped pass on second down and a 5-yard rush on third down left Gardendale 6 yards to pick up on fourth down, Crowder dropped back to throw, aimed for the end zone but the pass fell incomplete. However, the referees quickly threw a flag for pass interference, giving the home team a fresh set of downs with 54 seconds remaining.

A 5-yard carry was followed by a 1-yard loss on a quarterback keeper, and on third down, Gardendale fumbled the snap, moving the Rockets back to the 12-yard line for a fourth-down play with 19 seconds left in the game.

On the last play of the game, Crowder stepped back, moved to his left and threw a desperation pass into the end zone, where it was met by Mountain Brook senior defensive back Brock Payne. The Spartans took over, took a knee and took the win, moving on to the third round of the playoffs.

“I just wanted the ball on the ground,” said Mountain Brook coach Chris Yeager of the last play.

While Crowder was able to rush for 101 yards, most of which came in the first half, the star quarterback was 8-of-21 passing, only gaining 25 yards with the late interception.

“I don’t know,” said Yeager, when asked how his defense shut out Crowder and the Rockets offense. “It’s a lot of guts, grit and backbone. That’s as good of a win as we’ve had.”

While Mountain Brook’s offense was only able to score once, it came via its star quarterback, Strother Gibbs.

Midway through the second quarter, Gibbs found Jackson Beatty for a 28-yard reception, and two plays later, Gibbs broke several tackles, found his way to the sideline and took the ball 38 yards into the end zone.

Gardendale had a chance to score first earlier in the game, as Crowder found running room, picking up 31 yards on a rush, which was followed by a 20-yard run by LT Sanders. But a fake field goal attempt didn’t go the Rockets’ way and was intercepted by Mountain Brook’s Rob Gunn.

Gardendale had another shot late in the third quarter, getting it to the Mountain Brook 21-yard line, but on third down, Crowder’s pass was nearly intercepted, and on the fourth-down attempt, the Spartans defense played excellent coverage, forcing Crowder to settle for a 3-yard rush, turning the ball over on downs.

Gardendale’s rushing attack picked up 201 yards, but failed to reach the end zone, and the home team wasn’t helped by six penalties for 60 yards, three of which resulted in first downs for the Spartans.

On offense, Mountain Brook had two turnovers on the night, an end zone interception thrown by Gibbs, and a fumble by Gibbs with about eight minutes left to play, but on both occasions, the Spartans defense stopped the ensuing Gardendale drive.

Gibbs finished 4-of-9 passing for 47 yards and carried the ball 15 times for 56 yards and a touchdown. Michael Brogan added 34 yards on the ground for the Spartans.

Next week, Mountain Brook plays Clay-Chalkville, which defeated Homewood 42-0 on Friday night.