Lady Spartans return starting core with regional final experience

× Expand Photo by David Leong Junior shooting guard Kate Bakken brings the energy for a Mountain Brook team that returns four of its five starters from last season’s Northeast Regional final run. Photo by David Leong.

The Mountain Brook High School girls basketball team has reached the Northeast Regional final each of the last two seasons, and most of the starting lineup from last February’s trip is back to try to take the next step.

Head coach Sara Price has a core that has played in big games but a bench that lacks varsity experience.

“They’re scrappy and gritty, with a lot of the stuff that we’ve been working on defensively this preseason. We’ve been really hyping up the defense,” Price said at the Under the Lights Basketball Media Day on Oct. 19.

Mountain Brook went 16-13 a year ago, won the Class 6A, Area 10 tournament and advanced to the Northeast Regional final before falling to Fort Payne. The year before, the Lady Spartans won the regional and reached the state final four.

Seniors Lindsey Dean, a post player, and Maddie Walter, a forward and guard, are the oldest players on the roster, and juniors Avery Davis and Kate Bakken, a shooting guard, round out the leadership group. Walter leads by example and has spent the preseason teaching the younger players the flow of the offense and defense; Dean sees herself as the one the younger girls can lean on off the court; and Bakken is the energy.

“Just to think of the fact that we have four of our starting five from last year still sitting here, and the growth that preseason, summer and then the whole season brings is just so crazy,” Bakken said.

The bench is where the youth lives. Sophomores Olivia Craig, Merritt Estes, Karma Kilgore, Lily Henderson and Alexa Nelson and freshmen Helen Owens, Annie Oser, Marianne Hunter, Charlotte Blair, Abigail Kearley and Ava Halpern fill out a roster with the two seniors and two juniors. Nelson stepped up in one of the guard spots over the summer, and Henderson is one of the bigger post players. Price said the younger players have been in the program long enough to know what is expected, and any of them can earn minutes.

Price said the Lady Spartans push tempo well on offense and have added wrinkles on defense, changing how they guard on the ball and how they handle screens.

The AHSAA’s latest reclassification drops Mountain Brook to Class 5A and into Area 9 with Homewood, Parker and Ramsay, all familiar opponents in new packaging.

Mountain Brook opened the season Nov. 5 at Gardendale and plays in tournaments at Northridge and Priceville before hosting the Turkey Jam over Thanksgiving week. December includes trips to Vestavia Hills, Hartselle and Springville, a home game against Jasper, and holiday tournaments in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, and Athens.

Area play begins Jan. 8 at home against Homewood, and the regular season closes Feb. 3 against Vestavia Hills.

Asked what would make the season a success beyond wins, Walter said it would be leaving a legacy.

“I think it’s a very different program and team from when us two started,” Dean said.