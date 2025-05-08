Mountain Brook grad wins tennis excellence award

× Expand Photo courtesy of Sally Jenkins Pippa Roy, a Mountain Brook High School alum, was recently named the USTA Alabama Tennis Association's 'Elaine Francis Junior Excellence Award' recipient.

Mountain Brook high school graduate and tennis star Pippa Roy was recently named the USTA Alabama Tennis Association's 'Elaine Francis Junior Excellence Award' recipient, recognizing her outstanding performance and dedication to the sport.

The award comes as Roy finishes up her freshman year playing varsity tennis for the Creighton University Blue Jays. Recipients of the award are selected not only for their talent on the court but as a player who embodies what tennis represents. The award specifically recognizes athletes who exemplify character and leadership, enthusiasm for the game, are looked up to and admired by their peers a conducts themself like a true champion in all aspects of life.

Under Coach Susan Farlow’s legendary leadership, Roy led the Spartans in both singles and doubles to four state team titles.

“The life lessons, friendship, skills and memories from playing high school tennis have been invaluable and helped me win this award and fulfill my goal of earning a DI tennis scholarship,” said Roy.

Despite Creighton's demanding academic and athletic schedule, Roy prioritizes service activities and earned a spot on the ‘Dean's Honor Roll for Social Responsibility’. She is majoring in finance and has the long-term goal of becoming an attorney.