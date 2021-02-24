Mountain Brook Gymnastics team ranks top in nation

× Expand Photo courtesy of Allison Holt, Mountain Brook Gymnastics. Mountain Brook Gymnastics currently boasts the top-ranked XCEL Diamond Team in the country. All six gymnasts on the team have a score in at least one event that is in the top 100 for the 2021 season.

Mountain Brook Gymnastics currently boasts the top-ranked XCEL Diamond Team in the country. All six gymnasts on the team have a score in at least one event that is in the top 100 for the 2021 season. Bella Grace Turner, Livy Holt, Josie McGuire, Kaleigh Wideman, Claire Gray, Julianna Campbell, Kendal Wise are all on the team, which is coached by Christi Myers.

Submitted by Allison Holt, Mountain Brook Gymnastics.