Spartans have a 'breakout' night, shut out Helena

× 1 of 50 Expand Mountain Brook running back Butler Teague (26) drags a Helena tackler for extra yards during a game between Helena and Mountain Brook on Thursday, Sep. 10, 2026, at Mountain Brook High School. Photo by Richard Force. × 2 of 50 Expand Mountain Brook quarterback Pruet James (10) throws a pass during warmups before a game between Helena and Mountain Brook on Thursday, Sep. 10, 2026, at Mountain Brook High School. Photo by Richard Force. × 3 of 50 Expand Mountain Brook offensive coordinator Brad Easley watches his players warm up before a game between Helena and Mountain Brook on Thursday, Sep. 10, 2026, at Mountain Brook High School. Photo by Richard Force. × 4 of 50 Expand Mountain Brook cheerleaders before a game between Helena and Mountain Brook on Thursday, Sep. 10, 2026, at Mountain Brook High School. Photo by Richard Force. × 5 of 50 Expand Mountain Brook cheerleaders before a game between Helena and Mountain Brook on Thursday, Sep. 10, 2026, at Mountain Brook High School. Photo by Richard Force. × 6 of 50 Expand Helena head coach Richie Busby and Mountain Brook head coach Chris Yeager chat before a game between Helena and Mountain Brook on Thursday, Sep. 10, 2026, at Mountain Brook High School. Photo by Richard Force. × 7 of 50 Expand The Mountain Brook Marching Band marches into Spartan Stadium before a game between Helena and Mountain Brook on Thursday, Sep. 10, 2026, at Mountain Brook High School. Photo by Richard Force. × 8 of 50 Expand Mountain Brook head coach Chris Yeager chats to the officials before a game between Helena and Mountain Brook on Thursday, Sep. 10, 2026, at Mountain Brook High School. Photo by Richard Force. × 9 of 50 Expand The Mountain Brook Marching Band performs before a game between Helena and Mountain Brook on Thursday, Sep. 10, 2026, at Mountain Brook High School. Photo by Richard Force. × 10 of 50 Expand Mountain Brook captains John Colvin (20), Pruet James (10), Skip Stuermann (29), and Henry Walton (97) get ready for the coin toss before a game between Helena and Mountain Brook on Thursday, Sep. 10, 2026, at Mountain Brook High School. Photo by Richard Force. × 11 of 50 Expand Mountain Brook captains John Colvin (20), Pruet James (10), Skip Stuermann (29), and Henry Walton (97) during the coin toss before a game between Helena and Mountain Brook on Thursday, Sep. 10, 2026, at Mountain Brook High School. Photo by Richard Force. × 12 of 50 Expand Mountain Brook runs onto the field before a game between Helena and Mountain Brook on Thursday, Sep. 10, 2026, at Mountain Brook High School. Photo by Richard Force. × 13 of 50 Expand Mountain Brook running back Butler Teague (26) gets away from a Helena tackler during a game between Helena and Mountain Brook on Thursday, Sep. 10, 2026, at Mountain Brook High School. Photo by Richard Force. × 14 of 50 Expand Mountain Brook wide reciever Archie Andrews (19) fights through a tackle during a game between Helena and Mountain Brook on Thursday, Sep. 10, 2026, at Mountain Brook High School. Photo by Richard Force. × 15 of 50 Expand A regiement of Spartans tackle the Helena ball carrier during a game between Helena and Mountain Brook on Thursday, Sep. 10, 2026, at Mountain Brook High School. Photo by Richard Force. × 16 of 50 Expand Mountain Brook quarterback Pruet James (10) throws a pass during a game between Helena and Mountain Brook on Thursday, Sep. 10, 2026, at Mountain Brook High School. Photo by Richard Force. × 17 of 50 Expand The Mountain Brook Marching Band performs during a game between Helena and Mountain Brook on Thursday, Sep. 10, 2026, at Mountain Brook High School. Photo by Richard Force. × 18 of 50 Expand The Mountain Brook Marching Band performs during a game between Helena and Mountain Brook on Thursday, Sep. 10, 2026, at Mountain Brook High School. Photo by Richard Force. × 19 of 50 Expand Mountain Brook defensive back Wyatt Sleeper (23) is escorted by a group of blockers on the way to the endzone after recovering a fumble during a game between Helena and Mountain Brook on Thursday, Sep. 10, 2026, at Mountain Brook High School. Photo by Richard Force. × 20 of 50 Expand Mountain Brook defensive back Wyatt Sleeper (23) celebrates a fumble returned for a touchdown during a game between Helena and Mountain Brook on Thursday, Sep. 10, 2026, at Mountain Brook High School. Photo by Richard Force. × 21 of 50 Expand Mountain Brook offensive lineman Mac Russell (56) looks for someone to block during a game between Helena and Mountain Brook on Thursday, Sep. 10, 2026, at Mountain Brook High School. Photo by Richard Force. × 22 of 50 Expand Mountain Brook head coach Chris Yeager and Helena head coach Richie Busby shake hands after a game between Helena and Mountain Brook on Thursday, Sep. 10, 2026, at Mountain Brook High School. Photo by Richard Force. × 23 of 50 Expand Mountain Brook head coach Chris Yeager is all smiles while talking to his team after beating Helena 37 - 0 a game between Helena and Mountain Brook on Thursday, Sep. 10, 2026, at Mountain Brook High School. Photo by Richard Force. × 24 of 50 Expand Mountain Brook head coach Chris Yeager talks to his team after a game between Helena and Mountain Brook on Thursday, Sep. 10, 2026, at Mountain Brook High School. Photo by Richard Force. × 25 of 50 Expand Final score Mountain Brook 37 Helena 0 after a game between Helena and Mountain Brook on Thursday, Sep. 10, 2026, at Mountain Brook High School. Photo by Richard Force. × 26 of 50 Expand Mountain Brook running back Beau Payne (21) fights for extra yards during a game between Helena and Mountain Brook on Thursday, Sep. 10, 2026, at Mountain Brook High School. Photo by Richard Force. × 27 of 50 Expand Mountain Brook running back Butler Teague (26) runs with the ball during a game between Helena and Mountain Brook on Thursday, Sep. 10, 2026, at Mountain Brook High School. Photo by Richard Force. × 28 of 50 Expand Mountain Brook quarterback Pruet James (10) runs with the ball during a game between Helena and Mountain Brook on Thursday, Sep. 10, 2026, at Mountain Brook High School. Photo by Richard Force. × 29 of 50 Expand The Mountain Brook Marching Band performs during a game between Helena and Mountain Brook on Thursday, Sep. 10, 2026, at Mountain Brook High School. Photo by Richard Force. × 30 of 50 Expand The Mountain Brook Marching Band performs during a game between Helena and Mountain Brook on Thursday, Sep. 10, 2026, at Mountain Brook High School. Photo by Richard Force. × 31 of 50 Expand The Mountain Brook Marching Band performs during a game between Helena and Mountain Brook on Thursday, Sep. 10, 2026, at Mountain Brook High School. Photo by Richard Force. × 32 of 50 Expand The Mountain Brook Marching Band performs during a game between Helena and Mountain Brook on Thursday, Sep. 10, 2026, at Mountain Brook High School. Photo by Richard Force. × 33 of 50 Expand Mountain Brook kicker William Russ (25) attempts a field goal during a game between Helena and Mountain Brook on Thursday, Sep. 10, 2026, at Mountain Brook High School. Photo by Richard Force. × 34 of 50 Expand Mountain Brook offensive lineman D.Y. Menendez (59) looks for someone to block during a game between Helena and Mountain Brook on Thursday, Sep. 10, 2026, at Mountain Brook High School. Photo by Richard Force. × 35 of 50 Expand Mountain Brook huddles up during a game between Helena and Mountain Brook on Thursday, Sep. 10, 2026, at Mountain Brook High School. Photo by Richard Force. × 36 of 50 Expand Mountain Brook wide receiver John Colvin (20) slips past a Helena defender during a game between Helena and Mountain Brook on Thursday, Sep. 10, 2026, at Mountain Brook High School. Photo by Richard Force. × 37 of 50 Expand Mountain Brook linebacker Skip Stuermann (29) celebrates a tackle for loss during a game between Helena and Mountain Brook on Thursday, Sep. 10, 2026, at Mountain Brook High School. Photo by Richard Force. × 38 of 50 Expand Mountain Brook linebacker Skip Stuermann (29) meets the Helena ball carrier in the backfield for a tackle for loss during a game between Helena and Mountain Brook on Thursday, Sep. 10, 2026, at Mountain Brook High School. Photo by Richard Force. × 39 of 50 Expand The Mountain Brook student section cheers on their team during a game between Helena and Mountain Brook on Thursday, Sep. 10, 2026, at Mountain Brook High School. Photo by Richard Force. × 40 of 50 Expand Mountain Brook wide reciever John Colvin (20) celebrates a touchdown during a game between Helena and Mountain Brook on Thursday, Sep. 10, 2026, at Mountain Brook High School. Photo by Richard Force. × 41 of 50 Expand Mountain Brook wide reciver John Colvin (20) catches a touchdown pass during a game between Helena and Mountain Brook on Thursday, Sep. 10, 2026, at Mountain Brook High School. Photo by Richard Force. × 42 of 50 Expand Mountain Brook defensive back Luke Carroll (17) celebrates an interception during a game between Helena and Mountain Brook on Thursday, Sep. 10, 2026, at Mountain Brook High School. Photo by Richard Force. × 43 of 50 Expand Mountain Brook defensive back Wyatt Sleeper (23) calls out a defense to his teammates during a game between Helena and Mountain Brook on Thursday, Sep. 10, 2026, at Mountain Brook High School. Photo by Richard Force. × 44 of 50 Expand Mountain Brook running back Butler Teague (26) cuts upfield during a game between Helena and Mountain Brook on Thursday, Sep. 10, 2026, at Mountain Brook High School. Photo by Richard Force. × 45 of 50 Expand Mountain Brook quarterback Pruet James (10) hands off to running back Butler Teague (26) during a game between Helena and Mountain Brook on Thursday, Sep. 10, 2026, at Mountain Brook High School. Photo by Richard Force. × 46 of 50 Expand Mountain Brook kicker William Russ (25) watches his kick sail out of the endzone to start a game between Helena and Mountain Brook on Thursday, Sep. 10, 2026, at Mountain Brook High School. Photo by Richard Force. × 47 of 50 Expand Mountain Brook students get ready to lead the football team onto the field before a game between Helena and Mountain Brook on Thursday, Sep. 10, 2026, at Mountain Brook High School. Photo by Richard Force. × 48 of 50 Expand The Mountain Brook Marching Band performs before a game between Helena and Mountain Brook on Thursday, Sep. 10, 2026, at Mountain Brook High School. Photo by Richard Force. × 49 of 50 Expand Mountain Brook wide receiver Robinson Peer (11) catches a pass during warmups before a game between Helena and Mountain Brook on Thursday, Sep. 10, 2026, at Mountain Brook High School. Photo by Richard Force. × 50 of 50 Expand Mountain Brook head coach Chris Yeager before a game between Helena and Mountain Brook on Thursday, Sep. 10, 2026, at Mountain Brook High School. Photo by Richard Force. Prev Next

MOUNTAIN BROOK – Butler Teague announced himself in a big way on Thursday night, but his breakout performance was part of a much bigger story up front for Mountain Brook High School's football team.

The Spartans piled up 279 rushing yards as a team, snapping a two-game skid with a 37-0 shutout of Helena to even their record in Class 5A, Region 4 play. Teague, a sophomore, led the way with 177 yards on 23 carries, while Beau Payne added 64 yards and a touchdown and quarterback Pruet James chipped in 30 yards on the ground to go with his passing numbers.

"I'm going to tell you who I'm proud of, is that offensive line," Mountain Brook head coach Chris Yeager said following the game. "Beau came in and ran well. Butler ran well, and then the thing that you miss is when it was called, Pruet ran well, too."

Teague's early runs set the tone before Mountain Brook ever found the end zone, setting up William Russ' 41-yard field goal for a 3-0 lead. Luke Carroll intercepted a pass on Helena's ensuing possession, and the Spartans carried that lead into the second quarter, where James found John Colvin for a 27-yard touchdown to make it 9-0.

Teague kept chipping away in the second half, grinding out tough yardage to set up James' 8-yard touchdown pass to Wallace Hunter to open the third quarter. Later in the period, Wyatt Sleeper scooped up a Helena fumble and returned it 57 yards for a touchdown, pushing the lead to 23-0. Graham Smith added a 1-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter, and Payne capped the scoring with a 1-yard touchdown run of his own to make it 37-0.

James completed 11 of 19 passes for 111 yards and two touchdowns, and Mountain Brook's defense pitched the shutout while also scoring points of its own.

"Defense gave us great field position, kept the pressure on them," Yeager said. "We know that's our strength. That's why we defer, let them get on the field first. We said before the season, if our defense is not any good, we're not any good, because our defense seemed really, really good."

Yeager also credited his young team for putting together a complete performance.

"We were very young, we got guys that didn't even start on JV last year, and now they're starting on varsity tonight, and I was really pleased with that," Yeager said. "Every team is on a journey. Every Friday is just a snapshot. We kept telling everybody, hang in there, we're going to have a breakout. Tonight we had a little bit of a breakout."

Mountain Brook improved to 2-2 overall and 1-1 in Region 4, while Helena fell to 2-1 and 1-1 in the region. Mountain Brook travels to Chilton County next week.

Thank you to Gunn Dermatology for sponsoring our coverage of Mountain Brook football this season. Visit their two locations in Mountain Brook.

XO Stats contributed to this report.