Mountain Brook High names Nick Smith as head flag football coach

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook High School Spartans

Mountain Brook High School has announced the appointment of Nick Smith as its new head flag football coach.

Smith currently teaches science at the high school and has served as head eighth grade football coach. School officials said his experience working with student-athletes and his commitment to education made him a strong choice to lead the program.

“Nick’s success with our middle school football team, combined with his dedication as a science educator, makes him an outstanding choice to lead this team,” Athletic Director Andy Urban said.

In his new role, Smith will oversee all aspects of the flag football program, including building the roster, leading practices and developing game strategy. He also emphasized a focus on teamwork, discipline and personal growth.

“I’m honored to take on this opportunity to lead the flag football program,” Smith said. “Our goal is to compete at the highest level while helping our athletes succeed in all areas of their lives.”

School officials also recognized Joe Webb for his role in launching the flag football program and establishing a foundation for its continued growth.

Smith’s appointment is effective immediately, with tryouts expected to be held this spring. Students interested in participating should contact Coach Smith.