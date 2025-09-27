Improbable 2-point play sends Spartans to wild win

× 1 of 35 Expand Photo by: Michael Jackson Mountain Brook TE Bennett Jordan (81) catches a pass for a two point conversion during a game between Mountain Brook and Homewood on Friday, Sept. 26, 2025, at Waldrop Stadium. Photo by: Michael Jackson × 2 of 35 Expand Photo by: Michael Jackson Mountain Brook celebrates during a game between Mountain Brook and Homewood on Friday, Sept. 26, 2025, at Waldrop Stadium. Photo by: Michael Jackson × 3 of 35 Expand Photo by: Michael Jackson Mountain Brook team celebrate a win after a game between Mountain Brook and Homewood on Friday, Sept. 26, 2025, at Waldrop Stadium. Photo by: Michael Jackson × 4 of 35 Expand Photo by: Michael Jackson Mountain Brook wins the game in overtime during a game between Mountain Brook and Homewood on Friday, Sept. 26, 2025, at Waldrop Stadium. HOMEWOOD – “That was one for the ages right there.”

That’s how Mountain Brook High School head coach Chris Yeager summed it up after his Spartans pulled off an improbable two-point conversion to knock off rival Homewood in overtime, 25-24, on Friday night at Waldrop Stadium.

Deciding to go for two and the win, the Spartans’ offense, deafened by the Homewood marching band, mixed up the snap count, and the ball went whizzing past an unsuspecting Cayden Hofbauer.

Hofbauer didn’t panic, the quarterback retreating all the way to the 27-yard line to pick up the loose ball. He went as far back as the 42-yard line to avoid oncoming Homewood defenders. He then spotted Bennett Jordan in the end zone and heaved it from the 37.

Jordan high-pointed the football in between a pair of Homewood defenders, hauling in the pass and sending the Mountain Brook supporters into a frenzy.

× HOLY COW!!!! The 2-point conversion is GOOD!



Cayden Hofbauer miraculously finds Bennett Jordan in the end zone and Mountain Brook WINS IN OT.



FINAL: Mountain Brook 25, Homewood 24 pic.twitter.com/9mOG0ibvv9 — Kyle Parmley 🥎 (@KyleParmley) September 27, 2025

“I know I can’t dive on the ball or the game’s going to be over, so I had to go make a play and find someone down there,” Hofbauer said of the final play. “I had to find my tallest man, and it was Bennett. I just threw it up and trusted him.”

Jordan said he works on catching the ball at the apex of his leap every day. On Friday night, he saw all that work pay off in an instant.

“I was pointing up, and I knew I was going to catch it,” he said.

It stands as one of the most jaw-dropping ways a football game could possibly end.

“I’ve never seen a game end like that, ever,” Homewood head coach Ben Berguson said.

To simply get to that point, the Spartans had to have so many things go their way in the second half.

With Homewood attempting to run out the clock and ice the game, the Patriots threw an incomplete pass on third down. They punted and pinned Mountain Brook at the Spartans’ own 6-yard line with 59 seconds to play.

It turned out to be just enough time for Hofbauer and the offense. Hofbauer completed five passes, including a 36-yarder to Trey Vinson to get Mountain Brook down to the 10-yard line. On the final play of regulation, Hofbauer scrambled for a touchdown to send the game to overtime.

In the extra period, Homewood’s Davis Griffin scored on a 7-yard run and Wallace Hunter caught a 9-yard pass from Hofbauer to set up the decision for Mountain Brook to go for two and the win.

It was a stunning turn to a game that seemed like Homewood’s to take much of the evening. The Patriots offense, led by quarterback Kaleb Carson, piled up 416 total yards. Carson threw for 218 yards on 16-of-24 passing, and rushed for 165 yards.

Carson hit Tomon Felton on a deep ball in the first minute of the game, scoring on a 67-yard play to make it 7-0. Felton was Carson’s top target, catching seven passes for 142 yards. Carson’s 1-yard touchdown run in the second quarter, followed by Judson Eanes’ 43-yard field goal as time expired in the second quarter gave Homewood a 17-7 lead at halftime.

But Mountain Brook wore the Patriots down in the second half. The Spartans began the third quarter with a drive that lasted more than eight minutes, although it only resulted in a short William Russ field goal. The Spartans had another long drive that resulted in a missed field goal, but still kept the Patriots offense off the field for much of the second half.

“I knew it was going to be a dogfight tonight,” Berguson said. “We made way too many mistakes. There were different times I thought we could put the game away.”

Stuart Andrews returned after missing last week’s game due to injury, and scored on a 9-yard run to even the score at 7-7 midway through the opening quarter. He ran valiantly, carrying it 16 times for 71 yards, but left the game in the second half after apparently reaggravating a leg injury.

Trey Vinson and Hofbauer carried the rushing load from there. Vinson had 11 rushes on the night for 53 yards and Hofbauer finished with 46 yards on 13 carries.

Hofbauer had a prolific night throwing the ball. He was 23-of-30 passing for 229 yards and a score. Two of those incompletions were consecutive throws to the end zone in the fourth quarter that arguably should have been caught for touchdowns.

John Colvin was the top receiver, catching 10 balls for 100 yards. Vinson had two grabs for 44 yards, and Sam Smith finished with eight catches for 47 yards.

Homewood drops its first game of the year to go to 5-1. The Patriots had yet to be forced into exerting full effort for all four quarters, cruising to wins in each of their first five games. Mountain Brook, on the other end, has had several games already in which it has to had to fight until the end. The Spartans are now 4-2 on the year.

“That’s what high school football’s about, it’s education on the grass,” Yeager said. “Both sides continued to fight until the very end. I’m extremely thankful to share the field with two great communities and a team like that. They are a great team, they really are. That’s why this game means so much to us.”

It was Mountain Brook’s sixth straight win in the rivalry. Homewood last knocked off the Spartans in 2009.

Next week, both teams return to region play. Homewood heads up Interstate 65 to take on Gardendale, while Mountain Brook hosts Clay-Chalkville in a pivotal region game.

