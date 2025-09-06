Spartans edge Hueytown in overtime thriller at Spartan Stadium

× 1 of 34 Expand Lindsay Handey Photography Mountain Brook's Cayden Hofbauer (11) passes against Hueytown Friday September 5, 2025 at Spartan Stadium. Photo by Lindsay Handey Photography × 2 of 34 Expand Lindsay Handey Photography Mountain Brook celebrates a win against Hueytown Friday September 5, 2025 at Spartan Stadium. Photo by Lindsay Handey Photography × 3 of 34 Expand Lindsay Handey Photography Mountain Brook fan warming up against Hueytown on Friday September 5, 2025 at Spartan Stadium. Photo by Lindsay Handey Photography × 4 of 34 Expand Lindsay Handey Photography Mountain Brook's Trey Vinson (15) turns upfield against Hueytown Friday September 5, 2025 at Spartan Stadium. MOUNTAIN BROOK — The Mountain Brook Spartans (2-1) welcomed the Hueytown Golden Gophers (0-2) into Spartan Stadium on Friday night for an instant classic. After four quarters of back-and-forth play, the Spartans pulled out a 30-27 overtime win.

The deciding play came in the extra period when Cayden Hofbauer rolled out and found Sam Smith in the corner of the end zone on a 10-yard pass. The touchdown capped off a hard-fought game and sent Spartan Stadium into celebration.

“There is a very high price to pay to have this kind of feeling at the end of the game,” Mountain Brook head coach Chris Yeager said. “It takes 48 minutes of complete football to do that.”

Mountain Brook struck first on its opening drive when Hofbauer broke free on a 52-yard run for a 7-0 lead. Hueytown answered with a field goal late in the first quarter and a quick touchdown to start the second, taking a 10-7 lead.

The Spartans responded with two scores — a 20-yard touchdown run by Stuart Andrews and a 10-yard pass from Hofbauer to Smith.

Hueytown trimmed the deficit before halftime when Jaedyn Powell found Kamar Eatmon for a 25-yard touchdown with 44 seconds left. Powell completed 19 of 35 passes for 247 yards and two touchdowns.

The third quarter was quiet, with Mountain Brook adding the only points on a 20-yard field goal to extend the lead to 24-17.

Midway through the fourth quarter, Hueytown tied the game at 24-24 when Anthony Robinson powered in from short yardage. Robinson carried 21 times for 121 yards and a touchdown, giving the Gophers balance alongside Powell’s passing attack.

Hueytown had one last chance in regulation but stalled after back-to-back sacks by Brody Cooper and Skip Stuermann. That stand forced overtime.

The Gophers had the ball first and were stopped after three plays, settling for a field goal and a 27-24 lead. Mountain Brook answered quickly, as Hofbauer hit Smith for their second touchdown of the night and the game-winner.

Hofbauer finished 9-of-15 passing for 114 yards, with the overtime touchdown as his lone passing score. He also added the early rushing touchdown that set the tone.

Smith caught both of Hofbauer’s touchdown passes, providing the spark in key moments.

Mountain Brook now turns to region play, opening on the road against Pell City. Hueytown will also begin region play next week, hosting Paul Bryant.

