Spartans cruise past Huffman

HUFFMAN – The Mountain Brook High School football team had no issues Thursday evening.

The Spartans let the opponent hang around longer than it should have last week. There was no such issue this time, as Mountain Brook rolled past Huffman 42-0 in a Class 6A, Region 6 contest.

Stuart Andrews scored on three of his 14 carries, as the Spartans rolled up 42 points in the first half and coasted through a pair of eight-minute quarters in the second half.

Andrews picked up 127 yards on 14 rushes, scoring on runs of 9, 1 and 4 yards. Two of those came in the first quarter. Lawson McKnight scored on a 1-yard run to make it 21-0 late in the first.

In the second quarter, Harris Crumpton scooped up a fumble and returned it 37 yards for a touchdown to give the Spartans a 28-0 advantage. Mountain Brook's defense was virtually untouched, only allowing a couple plays over a few yards in the first half.

On the Spartans’ next drive, Andrews carried the ball six times in a row and scored again.

John Colvin returned a punt 56 yards for a touchdown later in the second quarter to make it 42-0.

Quarterback Cayden Hofbauer was not asked to do much on the evening. He completed 1-of-3 passes for 10 yards and only had a single rushing attempt.

McKnight had 10 carries, finishing with 42 yards.

With the win, Mountain Brook inched closer to a ninth consecutive playoff bid. The Spartans improved to 6-3 overall and 3-2 in region.

Mountain Brook concludes its regular season with a trip to Shades Valley next Thursday. Huffman hosts Oxford.

