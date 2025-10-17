Spartans blank Huffman 43-0 on homecoming night

× 1 of 25 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Mountain Brook TE Wallace Hunter (88) and Mountain Brook WR Trey Vinson (15) celebrate a touchdown during a game between Huffman and Mountain Brook on Friday, October 17, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in Mountain Brook, AL. Photo by Todd Lester × 2 of 25 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Mountain Brook WR Sam Smith (22) catches a pass in front of defender Huffman DB Armani Ball (15) during a game between Huffman and Mountain Brook on Friday, October 17, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in Mountain Brook, AL. Photo by Todd Lester × 3 of 25 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Mountain Brook QB Cayden Hofbauer (11) attempts a pass during a game between Huffman and Mountain Brook on Friday, October 17, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in Mountain Brook, AL. Photo by Todd Lester × 4 of 25 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Huffman DB Jamari Floyd (13) and Huffman LB Javion Henderson (30) combine to tackle Mountain Brook RB Stuart Andrews (10) during a game between Huffman and Mountain Brook on Friday, October 17, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in Mountain Brook, AL. Photo by Todd Lester × 5 of 25 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Mountain Brook WR Trey Vinson (15) tackles Huffman LB Julius Mcadory (52) during a game between Huffman and Mountain Brook on Friday, October 17, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in Mountain Brook, AL. Photo by Todd Lester × 6 of 25 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Mountain Brook DB Luke Carroll (17) and Huffman DL Tyler Wilson (4) try to recover a fumble during a game between Huffman and Mountain Brook on Friday, October 17, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in Mountain Brook, AL. Photo by Todd Lester × 7 of 25 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Mountain Brook LB Josh Holloway (34) looks to tackle Huffman WR Devaughn Edge (18) during a game between Huffman and Mountain Brook on Friday, October 17, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in Mountain Brook, AL. Photo by Todd Lester × 8 of 25 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Mountain Brook WR Trey Vinson (15) runs the football during a game between Huffman and Mountain Brook on Friday, October 17, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in Mountain Brook, AL. Photo by Todd Lester × 9 of 25 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Huffman DB Jaquaveon Fann (7) tackles Mountain Brook RB Stuart Andrews (10) during a game between Huffman and Mountain Brook on Friday, October 17, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in Mountain Brook, AL. Photo by Todd Lester × 10 of 25 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Mountain Brook QB Cayden Hofbauer (11) attempts a pass during a game between Huffman and Mountain Brook on Friday, October 17, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in Mountain Brook, AL. Photo by Todd Lester × 11 of 25 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Mountain Brook WR Trey Vinson (15) runs the football during a game between Huffman and Mountain Brook on Friday, October 17, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in Mountain Brook, AL. Photo by Todd Lester × 12 of 25 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Mountain Brook WR Gabe Smith (14) scores a touchdown during a game between Huffman and Mountain Brook on Friday, October 17, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in Mountain Brook, AL. Photo by Todd Lester × 13 of 25 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Mountain Brook QB Caden Bryant (12) recovers a fumble during a game between Huffman and Mountain Brook on Friday, October 17, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in Mountain Brook, AL. Photo by Todd Lester × 14 of 25 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Mountain Brook DL Reid Welo (94) looks to tackle Huffman QB Marcus McDonald (5) during a game between Huffman and Mountain Brook on Friday, October 17, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in Mountain Brook, AL. Photo by Todd Lester × 15 of 25 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Mountain Brook LB Miller Lee (11) pressures Huffman QB Marcus McDonald (5) during a game between Huffman and Mountain Brook on Friday, October 17, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in Mountain Brook, AL. Photo by Todd Lester × 16 of 25 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Mountain Brook QB Caden Bryant (12) runs the football during a game between Huffman and Mountain Brook on Friday, October 17, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in Mountain Brook, AL. Photo by Todd Lester × 17 of 25 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Mountain Brook RB Graham Smith (43) runs the football during a game between Huffman and Mountain Brook on Friday, October 17, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in Mountain Brook, AL. Photo by Todd Lester × 18 of 25 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Mountain Brook WR Bo Finch (35), Mountain Brook LB Brett Turnbull (46), and Mountain Brook WR Fleetwood Ashurst (44) combine to tackle Huffman RB Dylan Craig (2) during a game between Huffman and Mountain Brook on Friday, October 17, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in Mountain Brook, AL. Photo by Todd Lester × 19 of 25 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Mountain Brook WR Sam Smith (22) runs after a catch during a game between Huffman and Mountain Brook on Friday, October 17, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in Mountain Brook, AL. Photo by Todd Lester × 20 of 25 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Mountain Brook RB Stuart Andrews (10) runs the football during a game between Huffman and Mountain Brook on Friday, October 17, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in Mountain Brook, AL. Photo by Todd Lester × 21 of 25 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Mountain Brook DB Mac Mandell (12) tackles Huffman RB Dylan Craig (2) during a game between Huffman and Mountain Brook on Friday, October 17, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in Mountain Brook, AL. Photo by Todd Lester × 22 of 25 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Mountain Brook DL Mason Baynes (99) tackles Huffman RB Jamari Floyd (13) during a game between Huffman and Mountain Brook on Friday, October 17, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in Mountain Brook, AL. Photo by Todd Lester × 23 of 25 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Mountain Brook RB Stuart Andrews (10) runs the football during a game between Huffman and Mountain Brook on Friday, October 17, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in Mountain Brook, AL. Photo by Todd Lester × 24 of 25 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Huffman DB Jaquaveon Fann (7) anticipates Mountain Brook WR Archie Andrews (19) during a game between Huffman and Mountain Brook on Friday, October 17, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in Mountain Brook, AL. Photo by Todd Lester × 25 of 25 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Mountain Brook WR Trey Vinson (15) runs the football during a game between Huffman and Mountain Brook on Friday, October 17, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in Mountain Brook, AL. Photo by Todd Lester Prev Next

For nearly a decade, Huffman has searched for a way to beat Mountain Brook — and on Friday night, the Spartans again showed why that challenge remains difficult.

After a stretch of injuries and inconsistent play, Mountain Brook entered its homecoming game focused — and delivered a 43-0 shutout of Huffman.

The “Cardiac Spartans,” a nickname used this season, carried momentum from last week’s hard-fought win and entered this game focused on minimizing distractions.

“The message this week has been focus. A lot of things going on this week, but when Friday night comes, it’s time for football,” said Spartan head coach Chris Yeager.

“I’m proud of the way our kids have handled all the injuries and everything going on with homecoming. They played hard during the game as we continue trying to improve,” Yeager said.

The Spartans came out aggressive from the opening kickoff, executing a balanced attack. They mixed the run game with timely passes, jumping out to a 7-0 lead by the end of the first quarter.

In the second quarter, Mountain Brook completely took control, erupting for 23 unanswered points to break the game open. The Spartans dominated the first half, piling up nearly 100 rushing yards and dominating Huffman on both sides of the ball.

Things got rolling in the second quarter with an 8-yard touchdown run by Trey Vinson. Quarterback Cayden Hofbauer executed a convincing ball fake to the left before rolling right and slipping the handoff to Vinson, who sprinted up the sideline untouched. After a successful two-point conversion, the Spartans led 14-0 with 10:36 remaining in the quarter.

That score sparked a run, as Mountain Brook added two more rushing touchdowns before halftime.

The ground game was unstoppable, led by running backs Alex Long and Trey Vinson, who controlled the tempo and wore down Huffman's defense.

Mountain Brook’s inconsistency this season has largely been the result of key injuries and younger players being forced into unfamiliar roles. That’s what made this matchup so important — playoff seeding was on the line. With this win, the Spartans are in position to secure the No. 2 spot in the region, which would give the Spartans a home game to open the playoffs.

Despite the dominant final score, head coach Chris Yeager used the moment to speak candidly about the challenges facing high school football in this state, making it clear that even in victory, there are bigger issues worth addressing.

“I have a lot of mixed emotions. I’m proud of the way our kids played,” Coach Yeager said.

“There’s no glory in this game because that team has been plundered, pillaged and poached by modern-day AAU football, and it’s sad. My heart goes out to Coach Bivens, those kids and their parents. That’s where football is in the state of Alabama.

“What people in the football community have done to that program is sad and disgraceful. That is what breaks my heart. For the sport I love, the sport that gave to me — and they’re not experiencing the same. They deserve better.”

Follow all things Under the Lights at this link.

Gunn Dermatology is a proud sponsor of Mountain Brook football coverage this fall.