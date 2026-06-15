Mountain Brook lands 3 on ASWA all-state baseball team

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Sports

Three Mountain Brook High School baseball players earned spots on the Alabama Sports Writers Association all-state team this spring in Class 6A.

Junior Paul Barnett earned first-team honors at designated hitter after hitting .368 with a .553 on-base percentage, seven home runs and 35 stolen bases.

Senior catcher Luke Houser earned second-team recognition after hitting .360 with seven home runs and 41 runs batted in.

Senior outfielder Noah Crosby received honorable mention after hitting .380 with a .495 on-base percentage and seven home runs.