Mountain Brook lands 3 on ASWA all-state baseball team

× Expand Photo by David Leong Mountain Brook's Paul Barnett (3) watches the ball during a game between Mountain Brook and Hewitt-Trussville on Thursday, Mar. 19, 2026 at the Mountain Brook High School Baseball Field in Birmingham, AL.

Three Mountain Brook High School baseball players earned spots on the Alabama Sports Writers Association all-state team this spring in Class 6A.

Junior Paul Barnett earned first-team honors at designated hitter after hitting .368 with a .553 on-base percentage, seven home runs and 35 stolen bases.

Senior catcher Luke Houser earned second-team recognition after hitting .360 with seven home runs and 41 runs batted in.

Senior outfielder Noah Crosby received honorable mention after hitting .380 with a .495 on-base percentage and seven home runs.