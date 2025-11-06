Spartans roll past Mortimer Jordan in playoff opener

× 1 of 42 Expand PHOTO BY ALEX MILLENDER Mountain Brook vs Mortimer Jordan Football – Playoffs Rd 1 Miller Crumpton LB (16) gets help tackling Mortimaer Jordan Ball Carrier downfield - In Mountain Brook’s 38-0 Win vs Mortimer Jordan, on Thursday, November 6, 2025. Photo by Alex Millender × 2 of 42 Expand PHOTO BY ALEX MILLENDER Mountain Brook vs Mortimer Jordan Football – Playoffs Rd 1 Stuart Andrews RB (1) looking for the opening on the edge - In Mountain Brook’s 38-0 Win vs Mortimer Jordan, on Thursday, November 6, 2025. Photo by Alex Millender × 3 of 42 Expand PHOTO BY ALEX MILLENDER Mountain Brook vs Mortimer Jordan Football – Playoffs Rd 1 Cheerleaders hyping the crowd - In Mountain Brook’s 38-0 Win vs Mortimer Jordan, on Thursday, November 6, 2025. MOUNTAIN BROOK – As the postseason begins, the Mountain Brook High School football team is hitting its stride at the right time.

The Spartans continued their upward trajectory Thursday night, delivering a complete performance in a 38-0 home win over Mortimer Jordan in the first round of the Class 6A state playoffs.

“The guys have overcome a lot of adversity,” Mountain Brook head coach Chris Yeager said, noting the team had as many as 14 contributors out at one point this season. “It all comes down to where you are trending. People get caught up in where they are going, and there are so many things you cannot control in this game. The ball is shaped oblong and bounces in a lot of funny ways. But one thing you can control is your trajectory. I feel like we’re trending upwards, and that’s what we can control.”

Mountain Brook (8-3) controlled every phase of the game, using a balanced offense and relentless defense to secure its fourth straight victory and advance to the second round for the sixth consecutive season.

“We played suffocating defense and complimentary football,” Yeager said. “We had some long drives that let the defense rest. It was good complementary football all-around.”

The Spartans set the tone early. A long punt return by John Colvin gave them a short field, and senior running back Stuart Andrews finished the drive with a 23-yard touchdown burst midway through the first quarter.

After a Mortimer Jordan personal foul penalty following a third down incompletion extended the next Spartans possession, Yeager’s squad capitalized on the next drive with a bit of trickery on a reverse pass from Archie Andrews to Colvin for a 55-yard touchdown.

Mountain Brook added a 27-yard field goal from William Russ before halftime to extend the lead to 17-0, then came out firing in the third quarter to put the game out of reach.

The Spartans scored touchdowns on their first three drives of the second half with a 17-yard run from Trey Vinson, a 48-yard scoring strike from quarterback Cayden Hofbauer to Colvin for his second touchdown of the night and a 64-yard sprint to the end zone by Gabe Smith.

Mountain Brook racked up 396 yards of offense while holding the Blue Devils (4-7) to just 99.

Smith led the ground game with 103 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries, while Andrews added 84 yards and a score.

Hofbauer went 6-of-10 passing for 96 yards and a touchdown and added 37 yards rushing. Colvin hauled in three catches for 116 yards and two touchdowns.

The Spartans have now won all three meetings between the two programs. They’ll travel to Fort Payne next week after the Wildcats defeated Athens 38-23 on Thursday night as well.

“It’s going to be like playing a mirror image,” Yeager said of Fort Payne. “They are very disciplined and play good team ball.”

Gunn Dermatology is a proud sponsor of Mountain Brook football coverage this fall.