Spartans' season ends in quarterfinals

× 1 of 42 Expand Mountain Brook head coach Chris Yeager addresses his team after a game between Mountain Brook and Muscle Shoals during the quarterfinals of the 2025 playoffs on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025, at Mountain Brook High School. Photo by Richard Force. × 2 of 42 Expand Mountain Brook quarterback Cayden Hofbauer (11) runs with the ball during a game between Mountain Brook and Muscle Shoals during the quarterfinals of the 2025 playoffs on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025, at Mountain Brook High School. Photo by Richard Force. × 3 of 42 Expand Mountain Brook quarter back Cayden Hofbauer (11) throws a pass during a game between Mountain Brook and Muscle Shoals during the quarterfinals of the 2025 playoffs on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025, at Mountain Brook High School. Photo by Richard Force. × 4 of 42 Expand Mountain Brook punts during a game between Mountain Brook and Muscle Shoals during the quarterfinals of the 2025 playoffs on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025, at Mountain Brook High School. Photo by Richard Force. × 5 of 42 Expand Mountain Brook wide receiver John Colvin (20) slips past the kick team for a 64 yard kick off return during a game between Mountain Brook and Muscle Shoals during the quarterfinals of the 2025 playoffs on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025, at Mountain Brook High School. Photo by Richard Force. × 6 of 42 Expand The Mountain Brook Marching Band performs during a game between Mountain Brook and Muscle Shoals during the quarterfinals of the 2025 playoffs on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025, at Mountain Brook High School. Photo by Richard Force. × 7 of 42 Expand The Mountain Brook marching band performs during a game between Mountain Brook and Muscle Shoals during the quarterfinals of the 2025 playoffs on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025, at Mountain Brook High School. Photo by Richard Force. × 8 of 42 Expand The Mountain Brook marching band performs during a game between Mountain Brook and Muscle Shoals during the quarterfinals of the 2025 playoffs on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025, at Mountain Brook High School. Photo by Richard Force. × 9 of 42 Expand × 10 of 42 Expand Mountain Brook wide receiver Archie Andrews (19) waits to make a catch during a game between Mountain Brook and Muscle Shoals during the quarterfinals of the 2025 playoffs on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025, at Mountain Brook High School. Photo by Richard Force. × 11 of 42 Expand Mountain Brook quarter back Cayden Hofbauer (11) throws a pass during a game between Mountain Brook and Muscle Shoals during the quarterfinals of the 2025 playoffs on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025, at Mountain Brook High School. Photo by Richard Force. × 12 of 42 Expand Mountain Brook wide receiver John Colvin (20) runs after a catch during a game between Mountain Brook and Muscle Shoals during the quarterfinals of the 2025 playoffs on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025, at Mountain Brook High School. Photo by Richard Force. × 13 of 42 Expand Mountain Brook head coach Chris Yeager and Muscle Shoals head coach Scott Basden shake hands after a game between Mountain Brook and Muscle Shoals during the quarterfinals of the 2025 playoffs on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025, at Mountain Brook High School. Photo by Richard Force. × 14 of 42 Expand Mountain Brook quarter back Cayden Hofbauer (11) runs with the ball during a game between Mountain Brook and Muscle Shoals during the quarterfinals of the 2025 playoffs on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025, at Mountain Brook High School. Photo by Richard Force. × 15 of 42 Expand Mountain Brook kicks an extra point during a game between Mountain Brook and Muscle Shoals during the quarterfinals of the 2025 playoffs on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025, at Mountain Brook High School. Photo by Richard Force. × 16 of 42 Expand Mountain Brook wide receiver John Colvin (20) celebrates a touchdown during a game between Mountain Brook and Muscle Shoals during the quarterfinals of the 2025 playoffs on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025, at Mountain Brook High School. Photo by Richard Force. × 17 of 42 Expand Mountain Brook wide receiver John Colvin (20) runs through a defender on the way to the end zone during a game between Mountain Brook and Muscle Shoals during the quarterfinals of the 2025 playoffs on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025, at Mountain Brook High School. Photo by Richard Force. × 18 of 42 Expand Mountain Brook tight end Bennett Jordan (81) gets upfield after a catch during a game between Mountain Brook and Muscle Shoals during the quarterfinals of the 2025 playoffs on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025, at Mountain Brook High School. Photo by Richard Force. × 19 of 42 Expand Mountain Brook line backer Miller Crumpton (16) pressures Muscle Shoals' quarterback during a game between Mountain Brook and Muscle Shoals during the quarterfinals of the 2025 playoffs on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025, at Mountain Brook High School. Photo by Richard Force. × 20 of 42 Expand Mountain Brook line backer Miller Crumpton (16) makes a tackle for loss during a game between Mountain Brook and Muscle Shoals during the quarterfinals of the 2025 playoffs on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025, at Mountain Brook High School. Photo by Richard Force. × 21 of 42 Expand Mountain Brook defensive back LG Williams (22) tries to block a field goal during a game between Mountain Brook and Muscle Shoals during the quarterfinals of the 2025 playoffs on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025, at Mountain Brook High School. Photo by Richard Force. × 22 of 42 Expand Mountain Brook and Muscle Shoals players scramble for a fumble during a game between Mountain Brook and Muscle Shoals during the quarterfinals of the 2025 playoffs on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025, at Mountain Brook High School. Photo by Richard Force. × 23 of 42 Expand Mountain Brook line backer Billy Pharo (20) tries to tackle Muscle Shoals running back Le'shone Tapscott (20) during a game between Mountain Brook and Muscle Shoals during the quarterfinals of the 2025 playoffs on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025, at Mountain Brook High School. Photo by Richard Force. × 24 of 42 Expand Mountain Brook defensive back Mac Mandell (12) delivers a hit during a game between Mountain Brook and Muscle Shoals during the quarterfinals of the 2025 playoffs on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025, at Mountain Brook High School. Photo by Richard Force. × 25 of 42 Expand Mountain Brook running back Stuart Andrews (10) runs with the ball during a game between Mountain Brook and Muscle Shoals during the quarterfinals of the 2025 playoffs on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025, at Mountain Brook High School. Photo by Richard Force. × 26 of 42 Expand The Mountain Brook Marching Band performs during a game between Mountain Brook and Muscle Shoals during the quarterfinals of the 2025 playoffs on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025, at Mountain Brook High School. Photo by Richard Force. × 27 of 42 Expand The Mountain Brook Dorians perform during a game between Mountain Brook and Muscle Shoals during the quarterfinals of the 2025 playoffs on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025, at Mountain Brook High School. Photo by Richard Force. × 28 of 42 Expand The Mountain Brook marching band performs during a game between Mountain Brook and Muscle Shoals during the quarterfinals of the 2025 playoffs on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025, at Mountain Brook High School. Photo by Richard Force. × 29 of 42 Expand The Mountain Brook marching band performs during a game between Mountain Brook and Muscle Shoals during the quarterfinals of the 2025 playoffs on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025, at Mountain Brook High School. Photo by Richard Force. × 30 of 42 Expand The Mountain Brook marching band performs during a game between Mountain Brook and Muscle Shoals during the quarterfinals of the 2025 playoffs on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025, at Mountain Brook High School. Photo by Richard Force. × 31 of 42 Expand Mountain Brook running back Stuart Andrews (10) braces for a hit during a game between Mountain Brook and Muscle Shoals during the quarterfinals of the 2025 playoffs on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025, at Mountain Brook High School. Photo by Richard Force. × 32 of 42 Expand Mountain Brook gets through Muscle Shoals offensive line for a tackle for loss during a game between Mountain Brook and Muscle Shoals during the quarterfinals of the 2025 playoffs on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025, at Mountain Brook High School. Photo by Richard Force. × 33 of 42 Expand Mountain Brook quarter back Cayden Hofbauer (11) throws a pass during a game between Mountain Brook and Muscle Shoals during the quarterfinals of the 2025 playoffs on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025, at Mountain Brook High School. Photo by Richard Force. × 34 of 42 Expand Mountain Brook's defensive line and Muscle Shoals offensive line get ready to engage during a game between Mountain Brook and Muscle Shoals during the quarterfinals of the 2025 playoffs on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025, at Mountain Brook High School. Photo by Richard Force. × 35 of 42 Expand Mountain Brook line backer Miller Lee (11) and defenive back Hayes Windle (18) tackle the Muscle Shoals ball carrier during a game between Mountain Brook and Muscle Shoals during the quarterfinals of the 2025 playoffs on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025, at Mountain Brook High School. Photo by Richard Force. × 36 of 42 Expand Mountain Brook wide receiver Trey Vinson (15) downs a punt at the one yard line during a game between Mountain Brook and Muscle Shoals during the quarterfinals of the 2025 playoffs on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025, at Mountain Brook High School. Photo by Richard Force. × 37 of 42 Expand The Mountain Brook defense celebrates a broken up pass during a game between Mountain Brook and Muscle Shoals during the quarterfinals of the 2025 playoffs on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025, at Mountain Brook High School. Photo by Richard Force. × 38 of 42 Expand Mountain Brook defensive back Hayes Windle (18) wraps up the Muscle Shoals ball carrier during a game between Mountain Brook and Muscle Shoals during the quarterfinals of the 2025 playoffs on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025, at Mountain Brook High School. Photo by Richard Force. × 39 of 42 Expand Mountain Brook runs onto the field before a game between Mountain Brook and Muscle Shoals during the quarterfinals of the 2025 playoffs on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025, at Mountain Brook High School. Photo by Richard Force. × 40 of 42 Expand Mountain Brook and Muscle Shoals captains shake hands before a game between Mountain Brook and Muscle Shoals during the quarterfinals of the 2025 playoffs on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025, at Mountain Brook High School. Photo by Richard Force. × 41 of 42 Expand Mountain Brook captains Boyd Cooper (19), Sam Smith (22), Henry Gimenez (72), and Miller Lee (11) get ready for the coin toss before a game between Mountain Brook and Muscle Shoals during the quarterfinals of the 2025 playoffs on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025, at Mountain Brook High School. Photo by Richard Force. × 42 of 42 Expand Mountain Brook head coach Chris Yeager addresses his team after a game between Mountain Brook and Muscle Shoals during the quarterfinals of the 2025 playoffs on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025, at Mountain Brook High School. Photo by Richard Force. Prev Next

MOUNTAIN BROOK -- The Mountain Brook High School football team saw its season conclude Friday night in the Class 6A quarterfinals, falling 24-7 to undefeated Muscle Shoals.

The result didn’t diminish the grit, leadership and senior identity that carried the Spartans to a 9-4 season and another deep postseason push. Facing a Trojans squad loaded with size and Division I talent, Mountain Brook fought until the final whistle, a reflection of a senior class that cemented 37 wins over the past four seasons.

“We always talk about the wins, but you also learn in moments like this and have to lean into it,” said Mountain Brook head coach Chris Yeager. “These kids got to be high school football players and get a great education. They walked away with things nobody can ever take away from them. I love the way our kids battled.”

Muscle Shoals (12-0) opened the scoring late in the first quarter after a momentum-shifting 60-yard third-down run by Le’Shone Tapscott, who powered the Trojans out from the shadow of their own goal line after beginning the drive at the 2-yard line. Quarterback Kade Clemmons finished the march with an 11-yard touchdown run to make it 7-0 with 5:29 to play in the period.

A 44-yard strike from Clemmons to Jashad Samples jump-started the next Trojans drive, setting up a fourth-and-goal 1-yard carry from Tapscott early in the second quarter that extended the lead to 14-0.

Mountain Brook’s defense produced a key stop on the following possession, forcing Muscle Shoals to settle for a 31-yard field goal from Jorge Garcia with 2:46 remaining in the half. The Spartans trailed 17-0 at the break.

Offensively, senior quarterback Cayden Hofbauer was the Spartans’ spark from the outset. He accounted for nearly all of Mountain Brook’s early production, rushing for 60 first-half yards while the rest of the offense combined for just eight total yards. Hofbauer finished the night 10-of-24 passing for 137 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions, but he also led the team with 86 rushing yards on 15 carries.

Mountain Brook stayed in the contest with a scoreless third quarter. Muscle Shoals controlled possession and pieced together two lengthy drives, but the Spartans responded by forcing a missed Trojans field goal and later a fourth-down stop inside their own territory, keeping the deficit at 17-0 entering the final frame.

Even after an acrobatic interception by University of Arkansas commit Keivay Foster early in the fourth quarter, Mountain Brook surged once more. Hofbauer connected on a deep pass to Sam Smith to flip the field, then found John Colvin for a 21-yard touchdown the next play with 4:59 remaining, trimming the margin to 17-7 and injecting late energy into the Spartans sideline.

Muscle Shoals answered with a 30-yard touchdown run from Davian Reynolds at the 3:37 mark shortly after a failed onside kick attempt by Mountain Brook, and Foster sealed the game with his second interception in the closing minutes.

“That’s a great football team,” added Yeager. “That’s one of the best defenses that we’ve ever played against. A thing that makes a defense great is when they see a thing one or two times, they can stop it after that.”

Clemmons was 9-for-13 through the air with 157 passing yards. His favorite target was Samples, who finished with eight touches for 108 total yards.

The Trojans’ ground attack of Clemmons, Reynolds and Tapscott combined for 240 rushing yards and three touchdowns.

Muscle Shoals still has yet to give up more than 17 points all season, but will face its toughest test next week against top-ranked Clay-Chalkville in a battle of undefeated teams.

Follow all things Under the Lights at this link.

Gunn Dermatology is a proud sponsor of Mountain Brook football coverage this fall.