Spartans down Northridge

MOUNTAIN BROOK -- Just when it appeared the Northridge High School football team might start a comeback on Friday night at Mountain Brook, its sudden spark was extinguished by the hands of Spartans defensive back Logan Brewer.

Brewer stepped in front of a pass from Jaguars quarterback Crawford Lehman and returned it 66 yards for a touchdown. Mountain Brook head coach Chris Yeager called the pick six the turning point of his team's 35-6 season-opening victory.

“I thought that was when we shut the door," Yeager said. "We put the nail in the coffin."

Northridge had kicked a couple of field goals to make it a two-possession game before halftime and was driving when Brewer corralled his interception. His return gave the Spartans (1-0) a 28-6 lead.

Yeager praised his defense, which held Northridge (0-1) to just two field goals, singling out senior linebacker Clark Griffin.

“They don’t make them like him anymore,” Yeager said. “He’s a warrior.”

Mountain Brook's offense struck first Friday, with a 12-yard touchdown run by Sam Higgins, whom Yeager said had a nice night.

After getting the ball back, quarterback Strother Gibbs completed a fourth-down pass, fitting the ball in a tight window to receiver Blake Pugh, who spun away from defenders to find the end zone. The 32-yard score made it 14-0 late in the first quarter.

Mountain Brook’s third score came early in the second quarter on a touchdown pass from Gibbs to Brewer, a 20-yard toss into the end zone, making it 21-3.

Gibbs finished 11-of-14 with 96 yards and two touchdown passes, with all but one of his passes coming in the first half.

In the second half, after Brewer’s pick six, the Spartans’ run game kept the Jaguars from having possession and having a chance to make a comeback.

Higgins ran in for his second score to put the Spartans up 35-6 and finished with 72 yards on 18 carries. He then handed running back duties off to Michael Brogan and George Cain, who both had eight carries for 54 yards and 21 yards, respectively.

While Mountain Brook had a tough task in replacing departed running back AJ Gates, Yeager said his three running backs all played well Friday night.

Despite being pleased with his team's overall performance, Yeager said he did want to take time this week to work on the kicking game, as the Jaguars were able to pull off some nice returns on Spartan kickoffs.

On the Northridge side, Lil Rod Jones paced the Jaguars with 47 yards on 10 carries.

Mountain Brook travels to Center Point next week.

