McKnight powers Spartans to rout of Oxford

MOUNTAIN BROOK — The Mountain Brook High School football team may have been without starting running back Stuart Andrews on Friday night, but the Spartans didn’t miss a step with Lawson McKnight carrying the load.

McKnight delivered a career night in a 42-14 win over Oxford, rushing 36 times for 312 yards and four touchdowns as Mountain Brook (3-2, 1-1 Class 6A, Region 6) pulled away with 28 unanswered points.

“We spent all day Saturday and Sunday looking at ourselves and finding ways to improve,” said Mountain Brook head coach Chris Yeager. “We made subtle but significant adjustments. We had a feeling we were about to have a breakout. We just looked different at practice.”

Oxford (2-3, 2-1) struck first when quarterback Maddox Mims scored on a 10-yard run in the opening quarter.

McKnight answered quickly to start the second quarter with a 1-yard plunge and later broke free for a 43-yard sprint to the end zone.

Mims briefly drew the Yellow Jackets even before halftime with a 56-yard touchdown strike to Jaylin Taylor, but the tie didn’t last. Just three plays later, McKnight exploded for a 65-yard touchdown run, giving the Spartans a 21-14 edge at the break.

From there, Mountain Brook took complete control. Quarterback Cayden Walker Hofbauer extended the lead with a 20-yard touchdown rush and later found Colles Jordan for a 37-yard scoring pass to push the margin to three touchdowns in the third quarter.

McKnight put the exclamation point on his dominant performance in the fourth quarter with a 50-yard touchdown run.

Hofbauer paired efficiency through the air with explosive runs on the ground, finishing 5-of-7 passing for 106 yards and a touchdown, adding 98 rushing yards and a score.

The two sides have now split the past four meetings.

Mountain Brook pays a visit to Homewood next week in a series that the Spartans have won five straight games in, while Oxford hosts Helena.

