McKnight powers Spartans to rout of Oxford

Lawson McKnight finds the hole

Lawson McKnight finds the hole

Lawson McKnight finds the hole - In Mountain Brook's 42-14 Win at Oxford, on Friday, September 19, 2025. Photo by Alex Millender

Oxford WR Turnover fighting for extra yards

Oxford WR Turnover fighting for extra yards

Oxford WR Jaylin Taylor fumbles fighting for extra yards, gang tackled by half the MB defense. Turnover on the MB 14 yard line- In Mountain Brook's 42-14 Win at Oxford, on Friday, September 19, 2025. Photo by Alex Millender

250919_MntBrookvOxford_AM-04.jpg

Oxford QB Pressured by MB defensive Blitz - In Mountain Brook's 42-14 Win at Oxford, on Friday, September 19, 2025. Photo by Alex Millender

Oxford QB Scramble comes up short

Oxford QB Scramble comes up short

Oxford QB Scramble comes up short - In Mountain Brook's 42-14 Win at Oxford, on Friday, September 19, 2025. Photo by Alex Millender

MB Speacial Teams was a major differentiator

MB Speacial Teams was a major differentiator

MB Punt team pins Oxford Deep- In Mountain Brook's 42-14 Win at Oxford, on Friday, September 19, 2025. Photo by Alex Millender

Environmnet - Band in Stands Performing

Environmnet - Band in Stands Performing

Band Enjoying the Show on the field.- In Mountain Brook's 42-14 Win at Oxford, on Friday, September 19, 2025. Photo by Alex Millender

Cayden Hofbauer TD run in 3rd Q 28-14

Cayden Hofbauer TD run in 3rd Q 28-14

Mountain Brook's QB Cayden Hofbauer outruns Oxford Defender Keenan Britt for the first TD of the Second Half 28-14- In Mountain Brook's 42-14 Win at Oxford, on Friday, September 19, 2025. Photo by Alex Millender

The deciding Touchdown

The deciding Touchdown

The deciding Touchdown - Less than a Minute before halftime,, MB RB Lawson McKnight runs 64 yards for a TD to make it 21-14 going into the half. Oxfiord did not score again.- In Mountain Brook's 42-14 Win at Oxford, on Friday, September 19, 2025. Photo by Alex Millender

Coach Yeager Upset at no-calls all night

Coach Yeager Upset at no-calls all night

Coach Yeager Upset at no-calls all night. Penalties missed, opportunities lost- In Mountain Brook's 42-14 Win at Oxford, on Friday, September 19, 2025. Photo by Alex Millender

Lawson McKnight tiptoing sideline for big gain

Lawson McKnight tiptoing sideline for big gain

Lawson McKnight had a big gain by beating Oxford's Terryon Russell to the corner and tiptoing down the sideline for 10 more yards- In Mountain Brook's 42-14 Win at Oxford, on Friday, September 19, 2025. Photo by Alex Millender

Lawson Tiptoes for extra yards

Lawson Tiptoes for extra yards

Lawson Tiptoes for extra yards- In Mountain Brook's 42-14 Win at Oxford, on Friday, September 19, 2025. Photo by Alex Millender

250919_MntBrookvOxford_AM-19.jpg

#19 MB in the backfield pressing Oxford QB #13- In Mountain Brook's 42-14 Win at Oxford, on Friday, September 19, 2025. Photo by Alex Millender

Oxford Backfield under pressure all night

Oxford Backfield under pressure all night

Oxford Backfield under pressure all night - #19 MB in the backfield pressing Oxford QB #13- In Mountain Brook's 42-14 Win at Oxford, on Friday, September 19, 2025. Photo by Alex Millender

MB #20 Tackle Oxford #20 for Loss

MB #20 Tackle Oxford #20 for Loss

MB #20 Tackle Oxford #20 for Loss- In Mountain Brook's 42-14 Win at Oxford, on Friday, September 19, 2025. Photo by Alex Millender

MB QB Cayden Hofbauer Scrambles

MB QB Cayden Hofbauer Scrambles

MB QB Cayden Hofbauer Scrambles- In Mountain Brook's 42-14 Win at Oxford, on Friday, September 19, 2025. Photo by Alex Millender

Cheer team excited about the game's progress

Cheer team excited about the game's progress

Cheer team excited about the game's progress- In Mountain Brook's 42-14 Win at Oxford, on Friday, September 19, 2025. Photo by Alex Millender

MB QB Cayden Hofbauer scrambles for a first down

MB QB Cayden Hofbauer scrambles for a first down

MB QB Cayden Hofbauer scrambles for a first down- In Mountain Brook's 42-14 Win at Oxford, on Friday, September 19, 2025. Photo by Alex Millender

Miller Lee tackles Oxford's Joshua Dupree for a loss

Miller Lee tackles Oxford's Joshua Dupree for a loss

Miller Lee tackles Oxford's Joshua Dupree for a lossMB Coaches were hot all night due to perceived no-calls on fouls- In Mountain Brook's 42-14 Win at Oxford, on Friday, September 19, 2025. Photo by Alex Millender

Lawson McKnight powers through Oxford defense

Lawson McKnight powers through Oxford defense

Lawson McKnight powers through Oxford defense- In Mountain Brook's 42-14 Win at Oxford, on Friday, September 19, 2025. Photo by Alex Millender

MB Gaines Drew shoestring tackle on Oxford's Dandre Williams in

MB Gaines Drew shoestring tackle on Oxford's Dandre Williams in

MB Gaines Drew shoestring tackle on Oxford's Dandre Williams in 2nd Q, likely stopping the go-ahead TD and shifting momentum- In Mountain Brook's 42-14 Win at Oxford, on Friday, September 19, 2025. Photo by Alex Millender

Coach Yeager looks on during warmups

Coach Yeager looks on during warmups

Coach Yeager looks on during warmups- In Mountain Brook's 42-14 Win at Oxford, on Friday, September 19, 2025. Photo by Alex Millender

MB believes they have a turnover

MB believes they have a turnover

MB believes they have a turnoverRuled Down before the fumble- In Mountain Brook's 42-14 Win at Oxford, on Friday, September 19, 2025. Photo by Alex Millender

MB QB Cayden Hofbauer with all day in the pocket

MB QB Cayden Hofbauer with all day in the pocket

MB QB Cayden Hofbauer with all day in the pocket- In Mountain Brook's 42-14 Win at Oxford, on Friday, September 19, 2025. Photo by Alex Millender

250919_MntBrookvOxford_AM-22.jpg

Cayden Hofbauer - In Mountain Brook's 42-14 Win at Oxford, on Friday, September 19, 2025. Photo by Alex Millender

MB Band Operatic Creativity

MB Band Operatic Creativity

MB Band Operatic Creativity- In Mountain Brook's 42-14 Win at Oxford, on Friday, September 19, 2025. Photo by Alex Millender

MB Dance Team Halftime Kicks

MB Dance Team Halftime Kicks

MB Dance Team Halftime Kicks- In Mountain Brook's 42-14 Win at Oxford, on Friday, September 19, 2025. Photo by Alex Millender

Lawson McKnight for yet another positive yardage play

Lawson McKnight for yet another positive yardage play

Lawson McKnight for yet another positive yardage play - In Mountain Brook's 42-14 Win at Oxford, on Friday, September 19, 2025. Photo by Alex Millender

MB TE Bennett Jordan Scores

MB TE Bennett Jordan Scores

Breakout 36 yard pass play over the middle in 3rd quarter to make it 35-14- In Mountain Brook's 42-14 Win at Oxford, on Friday, September 19, 2025. Photo by Alex Millender

Defenders LB Miller Lee and Boyd Cooper blitz Oxford's Maddox Mi

Defenders LB Miller Lee and Boyd Cooper blitz Oxford's Maddox Mi

Miller Lee and Boyd Cooper blitz Oxford's Maddox Mims late in the game- In Mountain Brook's 42-14 Win at Oxford, on Friday, September 19, 2025. Photo by Alex Millender

MB Mac Mandell pushes Jaylin Taylor OOB

MB Mac Mandell pushes Jaylin Taylor OOB

Mac Mandell pushes Jaylin Taylor OOB, Caught but came down OOB due to smart play by Mandell - In Mountain Brook's 42-14 Win at Oxford, on Friday, September 19, 2025. Photo by Alex Millender

Lawson McKnight celebrates 4th TD with teammates

Lawson McKnight celebrates 4th TD with teammates

Lawson McKnight carried the ball 35 times for 273 yards and 4 TDs, Celebrating his 4th TD - In Mountain Brook's 42-14 Win at Oxford, on Friday, September 19, 2025. Photo by Alex Millender

MOUNTAIN BROOK — The Mountain Brook High School football team may have been without starting running back Stuart Andrews on Friday night, but the Spartans didn’t miss a step with Lawson McKnight carrying the load.

McKnight delivered a career night in a 42-14 win over Oxford, rushing 36 times for 312 yards and four touchdowns as Mountain Brook (3-2, 1-1 Class 6A, Region 6) pulled away with 28 unanswered points.

“We spent all day Saturday and Sunday looking at ourselves and finding ways to improve,” said Mountain Brook head coach Chris Yeager. “We made subtle but significant adjustments. We had a feeling we were about to have a breakout. We just looked different at practice.”

Oxford (2-3, 2-1) struck first when quarterback Maddox Mims scored on a 10-yard run in the opening quarter.

McKnight answered quickly to start the second quarter with a 1-yard plunge and later broke free for a 43-yard sprint to the end zone.

Mims briefly drew the Yellow Jackets even before halftime with a 56-yard touchdown strike to Jaylin Taylor, but the tie didn’t last. Just three plays later, McKnight exploded for a 65-yard touchdown run, giving the Spartans a 21-14 edge at the break.

From there, Mountain Brook took complete control. Quarterback Cayden Walker Hofbauer extended the lead with a 20-yard touchdown rush and later found Colles Jordan for a 37-yard scoring pass to push the margin to three touchdowns in the third quarter.

McKnight put the exclamation point on his dominant performance in the fourth quarter with a 50-yard touchdown run.

Hofbauer paired efficiency through the air with explosive runs on the ground, finishing 5-of-7 passing for 106 yards and a touchdown, adding 98 rushing yards and a score. 

The two sides have now split the past four meetings.

Mountain Brook pays a visit to Homewood next week in a series that the Spartans have won five straight games in, while Oxford hosts Helena.

Follow all things Under the Lights at this link.

Gunn Dermatology is a proud sponsor of Mountain Brook football coverage this fall.