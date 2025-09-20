McKnight powers Spartans to rout of Oxford

1 of 31
Lawson McKnight finds the hole
Lawson McKnight finds the hole
Oxford WR Turnover fighting for extra yards
Oxford WR Jaylin Taylor fumbles fighting for extra yards, gang tackled by half the MB defense. Turnover on the MB 14 yard line
Oxford QB Pressured by MB defensive Blitz
Oxford QB Scramble comes up short
Oxford QB Scramble comes up short
MB Speacial Teams was a major differentiator
MB Punt team pins Oxford Deep
Environmnet - Band in Stands Performing
Band Enjoying the Show on the field.
Cayden Hofbauer TD run in 3rd Q 28-14
Mountain Brook's QB Cayden Hofbauer outruns Oxford Defender Keenan Britt for the first TD of the Second Half 28-14
The deciding Touchdown
The deciding Touchdown - Less than a Minute before halftime,, MB RB Lawson McKnight runs 64 yards for a TD to make it 21-14 going into the half. Oxfiord did not score again.
Coach Yeager Upset at no-calls all night
Coach Yeager Upset at no-calls all night. Penalties missed, opportunities lost
Lawson McKnight tiptoing sideline for big gain
Lawson McKnight had a big gain by beating Oxford's Terryon Russell to the corner and tiptoing down the sideline for 10 more yards
Lawson Tiptoes for extra yards
Lawson Tiptoes for extra yards
#19 MB in the backfield pressing Oxford QB #13
Oxford Backfield under pressure all night
Oxford Backfield under pressure all night - #19 MB in the backfield pressing Oxford QB #13
MB #20 Tackle Oxford #20 for Loss
MB #20 Tackle Oxford #20 for Loss
MB QB Cayden Hofbauer Scrambles
MB QB Cayden Hofbauer Scrambles
Cheer team excited about the game's progress
Cheer team excited about the game's progress
MB QB Cayden Hofbauer scrambles for a first down
MB QB Cayden Hofbauer scrambles for a first down
Miller Lee tackles Oxford's Joshua Dupree for a loss
Miller Lee tackles Oxford's Joshua Dupree for a loss. MB Coaches were hot all night due to perceived no-calls on fouls
Lawson McKnight powers through Oxford defense
Lawson McKnight powers through Oxford defense
MB Gaines Drew shoestring tackle on Oxford's Dandre Williams
MB Gaines Drew shoestring tackle on Oxford's Dandre Williams in 2nd Q, likely stopping the go-ahead TD and shifting momentum
Coach Yeager looks on during warmups
Coach Yeager looks on during warmups
MB believes they have a turnover
MB believes they have a turnover. Ruled Down before the fumble
MB QB Cayden Hofbauer with all day in the pocket
MB QB Cayden Hofbauer with all day in the pocket
Cayden Hofbauer
MB Band Operatic Creativity
MB Band Operatic Creativity
MB Dance Team Halftime Kicks
MB Dance Team Halftime Kicks
Lawson McKnight for yet another positive yardage play
Lawson McKnight for yet another positive yardage play
MB TE Bennett Jordan Scores
Breakout 36 yard pass play over the middle in 3rd quarter to make it 35-14
Defenders LB Miller Lee and Boyd Cooper blitz Oxford's Maddox Mi
Miller Lee and Boyd Cooper blitz Oxford's Maddox Mims late in the game
MB Mac Mandell pushes Jaylin Taylor OOB
Mac Mandell pushes Jaylin Taylor OOB, Caught but came down OOB due to smart play by Mandell
Lawson McKnight celebrates 4th TD with teammates
Lawson McKnight carried the ball 35 times for 273 yards and 4 TDs, Celebrating his 4th TD
MOUNTAIN BROOK — The Mountain Brook High School football team may have been without starting running back Stuart Andrews on Friday night, but the Spartans didn’t miss a step with Lawson McKnight carrying the load.
McKnight delivered a career night in a 42-14 win over Oxford, rushing 36 times for 312 yards and four touchdowns as Mountain Brook (3-2, 1-1 Class 6A, Region 6) pulled away with 28 unanswered points.
“We spent all day Saturday and Sunday looking at ourselves and finding ways to improve,” said Mountain Brook head coach Chris Yeager. “We made subtle but significant adjustments. We had a feeling we were about to have a breakout. We just looked different at practice.”
Oxford (2-3, 2-1) struck first when quarterback Maddox Mims scored on a 10-yard run in the opening quarter.
McKnight answered quickly to start the second quarter with a 1-yard plunge and later broke free for a 43-yard sprint to the end zone.
Mims briefly drew the Yellow Jackets even before halftime with a 56-yard touchdown strike to Jaylin Taylor, but the tie didn’t last. Just three plays later, McKnight exploded for a 65-yard touchdown run, giving the Spartans a 21-14 edge at the break.
From there, Mountain Brook took complete control. Quarterback Cayden Walker Hofbauer extended the lead with a 20-yard touchdown rush and later found Colles Jordan for a 37-yard scoring pass to push the margin to three touchdowns in the third quarter.
McKnight put the exclamation point on his dominant performance in the fourth quarter with a 50-yard touchdown run.
Hofbauer paired efficiency through the air with explosive runs on the ground, finishing 5-of-7 passing for 106 yards and a touchdown, adding 98 rushing yards and a score.
The two sides have now split the past four meetings.
Mountain Brook pays a visit to Homewood next week in a series that the Spartans have won five straight games in, while Oxford hosts Helena.
Follow all things Under the Lights at this link.
Mountain Brook High School football, September 19, 2025