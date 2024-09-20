Spartans fall to Oxford on late touchdown

× 1 of 32 Expand Savannah Schmidt Mountain Brook's RB Stuart Andrews (10) runs ball during a game between Oxford and Mountain Brook on Friday, Sept. 20, 2024, at Spartan Stadium. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 2 of 32 Expand Savannah Schmidt Mountain Brook's DB Mac Mandell (12) tracks ball during a game between Oxford and Mountain Brook on Friday, Sept. 20, 2024, at Spartan Stadium. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 3 of 32 Expand Savannah Schmidt Mountain Brook's DB Cannon Mussafer (24) blocks opponent during a game between Oxford and Mountain Brook on Friday, Sept. 20, 2024, at Spartan Stadium. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 4 of 32 Expand Savannah Schmidt Mountain Brook RB Stuart Andrews (10) runs through tackle during a game between Oxford and Mountain Brook on Friday, Sept. 20, 2024, at Spartan Stadium. MOUNTAIN BROOK – The decision had been made long before the moment.

If the Oxford High School football team scored a late touchdown against Mountain Brook on Friday night, the Yellow Jackets were going for the win.

That’s what Oxford did, and it paid off in a thrilling 29-28 win over Mountain Brook in a Class 6A, Region 6 contest at Spartan Stadium in the Under the Lights Game of the Week.

“Before the game,” Oxford head coach Sam Adams said of when he decided to eschew a traditional extra point for the decisive two-point conversion.

Mountain Brook led 28-14 through the midway point of the fourth quarter, before Oxford scored on a 36-yard pass from Mason Mims to Nick Richardson. It was the third such scoring connection for quarterback and receiver, and brought Oxford within a possession at 28-21 with fewer than six minutes to play.

The Spartans got the ball back, determined to run as much of the remaining time off the clock as they could. They gained a couple first downs, but ultimately punted the ball back to Oxford with 1:37 to play.

Two long completions to Jaylin Taylor got the Jackets close, and Caleb Wynn scored on a 2-yard run with 21 seconds to play to cut the deficit to a single point. Oxford went for two, as Mims and Richardson connected one more pivotal time, giving the Jackets the one-point edge.

“It was a heck of a game,” Mountain Brook head coach Chris Yeager said following the game. “Both teams played their guts out. It was a good high school football game and a game both sides will learn, grow and get better from.”

Mountain Brook (3-2 overall, 1-1 in region) nearly executed its game plan perfectly. The quarterback-running back duo of Cayden Hofbauer and Stuart Andrews worked hard on the ground, combining for more than 260 rushing yards and three touchdowns.

The passing attack was at its most efficient, as Hofbauer completed each of his first six passes before three incompletions on the final drive.

Mountain Brook’s defense bottled up Oxford’s running attack, but Mims’ efforts through the air proved just enough for the Yellow Jackets to earn the win.

Oxford improved to 5-0 with the win and 3-0 in region play.

There were plenty of positive to take away from the game from the Mountain Brook perspective. The run defense was solid, as the Spartans allowed just 75 rushing yards. Harris Crumpton recovered a fumble in the first quarter and Billy Pharo notched a sack.

The pass protection received a strong grade from Yeager. Hofbauer completed 6-of-9 passes for 160 yards, including a 62-yard scoring play to Sam Smith. Archie Andrews had three grabs for 65 yards.

Hofbauer also made great decisions on running plays. Andrews ran it 33 times for 144 yards and a pair of scores, while Hofbauer had 22 carries for 101 yards and a 44-yard score that gave the Spartans the lead in the third quarter.

But Mims was just a little better on Friday. He was 29-of-43 for 350 yards and three touchdowns. Richardson finished with seven grabs for 94 yards and all three scores. Damious Wilson and Taylor each cracked 100 receiving yards as well.

“Their quarterback has a lot of savvy and he’s seasoned,” Yeager said. “He put the ball places he needed to put it and showed a ton of composure. Our kids did, too. Our kids scratched, fought and clawed.”

Despite the loss, Mountain Brook showed that it will be able to play with the top teams in Region 6, which also features the likes of Clay-Chalkville. The Spartans will take a breather from region play next week, though, as they host Homewood in a local rivalry game.

“It’s a very strong region that we’re in and there’s going to be great opponents every week and there are going to be challenges,” Yeager said. “The kids rose up, but there’s some things we’ve got to learn on.”

