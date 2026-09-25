Spartans win low-scoring battle

× 1 of 34 Expand Lindsay Handey John Colvin (#20) and Robinson Peer (#11) celebrate the touchdown in the game between Mountain Brook High School and Oxford High School at Spartan Stadium on Friday September 25, 2026. Photo by Lindsay Handey. × 2 of 34 Expand Lindsay Handey Luke Carroll (#17) makes the tackle in the game between Mountain Brook High School and Oxford High School at Spartan Stadium on Friday September 25, 2026. Photo by Lindsay Handey. × 3 of 34 Expand Lindsay Handey Robinson Peer (#11) makes the reception in the game between Mountain Brook High School and Oxford High School at Spartan Stadium on Friday September 25, 2026. Photo by Lindsay Handey. × 4 of 34 Expand Lindsay Handey Butler Teague (#26) runs the ball in the game between Mountain Brook High School and Oxford High School at Spartan Stadium on Friday September 25, 2026. Photo by Lindsay Handey. × 5 of 34 Expand Lindsay Handey Mountain Brook crowned Callie Chapman as the 2026 Homecoming Queen at halftime of the game between Mountain Brook High School and Oxford High School at Spartan Stadium on Friday September 25, 2026. Photo by Lindsay Handey. × 6 of 34 Expand Lindsay Handey William Russ (#25) kicks off the game between Mountain Brook High School and Oxford High School at Spartan Stadium on Friday September 25, 2026. Photo by Lindsay Handey. × 7 of 34 Expand Lindsay Handey Mountain Brook High School Band enters Spartan Stadium pregame on September 25, 2026. Photo by Lindsay Handey. × 8 of 34 Expand Lindsay Handey Graham Smith (#10) and Skip Stuerman (#29) celebrating a big stop against the Oxford offense in the game between Mountain Brook High School and Oxford High School at Spartan Stadium on Friday September 25, 2026. Photo by Lindsay Handey. × 9 of 34 Expand Lindsay Handey Mason Baynes (#99) makes the tackle in the game between Mountain Brook High School and Oxford High School at Spartan Stadium on Friday September 25, 2026. Photo by Lindsay Handey. × 10 of 34 Expand Lindsay Handey Mountain Brook Student section celebrating Homecoming at the game between Mountain Brook High School and Oxford High School at Spartan Stadium on Friday September 25, 2026. Photo by Lindsay Handey. × 11 of 34 Expand Lindsay Handey Luke Carroll (#17) makes the tackle in the game between Mountain Brook High School and Oxford High School at Spartan Stadium on Friday September 25, 2026. Photo by Lindsay Handey. × 12 of 34 Expand Lindsay Handey Graham Smith (#10) and Pearson Trammell (#18) work together to bring down the Oxford running back in the game between Mountain Brook High School and Oxford High School at Spartan Stadium on Friday September 25, 2026. Photo by Lindsay Handey. × 13 of 34 Expand Lindsay Handey Pruet James (#10) looking for a receiver down field in the game between Mountain Brook High School and Oxford High School at Spartan Stadium on Friday September 25, 2026. Photo by Lindsay Handey. × 14 of 34 Expand Lindsay Handey Alex Long (#15) makes the tackle in the game between Mountain Brook High School and Oxford High School at Spartan Stadium on Friday September 25, 2026. Photo by Lindsay Handey. × 15 of 34 Expand Lindsay Handey Colin Baugh (#15) holds off the defender in the game between Mountain Brook High School and Oxford High School at Spartan Stadium on Friday September 25, 2026. Photo by Lindsay Handey. × 16 of 34 Expand Lindsay Handey Pearson Trammell (#18) makes the tackle in the game between Mountain Brook High School and Oxford High School at Spartan Stadium on Friday September 25, 2026. Photo by Lindsay Handey. × 17 of 34 Expand Lindsay Handey Graham Smith (#10) makes the tackle in the game between Mountain Brook High School and Oxford High School at Spartan Stadium on Friday September 25, 2026. Photo by Lindsay Handey. × 18 of 34 Expand Lindsay Handey Alex Long (#15) makes the tackle in the game between Mountain Brook High School and Oxford High School at Spartan Stadium on Friday September 25, 2026. Photo by Lindsay Handey. × 19 of 34 Expand Lindsay Handey Brock Wilkinson (#14) makes the catch in the game between Mountain Brook High School and Oxford High School at Spartan Stadium on Friday September 25, 2026. Photo by Lindsay Handey. × 20 of 34 Expand Lindsay Handey Mountain Brook Dorians performs at halftime of the game between Mountain Brook High School and Oxford High School at Spartan Stadium on Friday September 25, 2026. Photo by Lindsay Handey. × 21 of 34 Expand Lindsay Handey Pruet James (#10) makes the pass in the game between Mountain Brook High School and Oxford High School at Spartan Stadium on Friday September 25, 2026. Photo by Lindsay Handey. × 22 of 34 Expand Lindsay Handey William Russ (#25) makes the filed goal in the game between Mountain Brook High School and Oxford High School at Spartan Stadium on Friday September 25, 2026. Photo by Lindsay Handey. × 23 of 34 Expand Lindsay Handey John Colvin (#20) makes the reception for a touchdown in the game between Mountain Brook High School and Oxford High School at Spartan Stadium on Friday September 25, 2026. Photo by Lindsay Handey. × 24 of 34 Expand Lindsay Handey Skip Stuermann (#29) celebrates stopping the Oxford offense in the game between Mountain Brook High School and Oxford High School at Spartan Stadium on Friday September 25, 2026. Photo by Lindsay Handey. × 25 of 34 Expand Lindsay Handey Beau Payne (#21) runs it up the middle in the game between Mountain Brook High School and Oxford High School at Spartan Stadium on Friday September 25, 2026. Photo by Lindsay Handey. × 26 of 34 Expand Lindsay Handey Mountain Brook sideline celebrates a Homecoming win in the game between Mountain Brook High School and Oxford High School at Spartan Stadium on Friday September 25, 2026. Photo by Lindsay Handey. × 27 of 34 Expand Lindsay Handey Josh Holloway (#34) and Sam Young (#21) celebrate holding the Oxofrd Offense for a Mountain Brook win in the game between Mountain Brook High School and Oxford High School at Spartan Stadium on Friday September 25, 2026. Photo by Lindsay Handey. × 28 of 34 Expand Lindsay Handey Mountain Brook High School Band enters Spartan Stadium pregame on September 25, 2026. Photo by Lindsay Handey. × 29 of 34 Expand Lindsay Handey Mountain Brook band performs at halftime of the game between Mountain Brook High School and Oxford High School at Spartan Stadium on Friday September 25, 2026. Photo by Lindsay Handey. × 30 of 34 Expand Lindsay Handey Beau Payne (#21) runs in up the middle in the game between Mountain Brook High School and Oxford High School at Spartan Stadium on Friday September 25, 2026. Photo by Lindsay Handey. × 31 of 34 Expand Lindsay Handey Pruet James (#10) makes the pass on the run in the game between Mountain Brook High School and Oxford High School at Spartan Stadium on Friday September 25, 2026. Photo by Lindsay Handey. × 32 of 34 Expand Lindsay Handey Josh Holloway (#34) makes the tackle in the game between Mountain Brook High School and Oxford High School at Spartan Stadium on Friday September 25, 2026. Photo by Lindsay Handey. × 33 of 34 Expand Lindsay Handey Mountain Brook High School cheerleaders lead the team out in Spartan Stadium pregame on September 25, 2026. Photo by Lindsay Handey. × 34 of 34 Expand Lindsay Handey The Spartans take the field at Spartan Stadium on September 25, 2026 against Oxford High School. Photo by Lindsay Handey. Prev Next

Mountain Brook High School's football team won on Friday night despite being outgained 306-146, leaning on a defense that bent without breaking to beat Oxford 10-3.

Head coach Chris Yeager called it complementary football, a win built on defense and field position.

"There were so many opportunities that the guys really had to tap out during the game," Yeager said in a postgame interview with Mountain Brook Athletics. "We had our backs against the wall and the defense played unbelievable, bend but don't break. Our kicking game kept pinning them deep. A lot of times people think of complementary ball as a high-scoring game, but this was really complementary ball."

Oxford's Eli Pesnell opened the scoring with a 30-yard field goal as time expired in the first half, but Mountain Brook answered with the game's only touchdown in the second half. William Russ tied it with a 25-yard field goal, and Pruet James found John Colvin for a 37-yard touchdown to make it 10-3, which held up as the final score.

Colvin led all receivers with five catches for 100 yards and the game's lone touchdown, and James finished 9 of 17 passing for 134 yards. Mountain Brook's defense forced a turnover and got pressure throughout, with Graham Smith recording five tackles, a tackle for loss and a sack. Smith and Alex Long recorded sacks on consecutive plays in the second quarter.

Oxford's Joshua Dupree led all rushers with 76 yards, and Andre' Ford caught nine passes for 95 yards, but the Yellow Jackets managed only three points despite running 67 plays to Mountain Brook's 39.

Yeager said the win reflected the kind of grinding, incremental growth he's seen from his team as the season has gone on.

"It was a 15-round fight," Yeager said. "If the defense was out there for 60-plus plays, if they had played less hard any of those plays, we wouldn't have won. Last week we took a leap on offense, this week it seems like a jump on defense. We've got to keep grinding."

Mountain Brook improved to 4-2 overall, and Oxford fell to 4-2 overall. The Spartans get back into region play next week, hosting Ramsay in a game that will be pivotal in the final standings.

Thank you to Gunn Dermatology for sponsoring our coverage of Mountain Brook football this season. Visit their two locations in Mountain Brook.

XO Stats contributed to this report.