Defending state champion Parker too strong for Spartans

The Mountain Brook High football team didn’t get the win they desired Friday night at Class 6A top ranked Parker. But the Spartans did leave with an important opportunity after the Herd slugged their way to a 27-11 victory.

The Spartans, head coach Chris Yeager said afterward, get the opportunity to learn and grow.

“You know, I always tell the players, you can learn from me, you can learn from your opponent,” Yeager said. “We tell you things the way it's going to be. You really don't know until you get in the fire. You know, when you step into the fire, then you say, you know what he was telling me? It's exactly right. So you have times where you learn from the coach and times where you learn from your opponent. Tonight we've got a great opportunity to learn from our opponent. They're better than us. They're a better football team. They're better coached than we are. But we're going to get better. We're not going to stay where we are.”

It was a bit of what could have been for the Spartans (1-1) in the first half. Three times, Mountain Brook had the football inside the Parker 20-yard line and the only points they had came on a 23-yard field goal by Anderson Roberts on the final play of the first half. The other two promising drives ended when running back Stuart Andrews was stuffed for no gain on 4th-and-3 from the 12-yard line on the opening drive of the game and quarterback Cayden Hofbauer was unable to secure a shotgun snap.

“Of course, they had a lot to do with that too,” Yeager said.

So, instead of possibly leading at halftime, the Spartans went to the locker room trailing 14-3 with Parker’s points coming on a 1-yard run by Isaiah Miles and a 6-yard run by Jeremiah Jackson.

Mountain Brook came out battling in the second half. It started with defensive back Lawson McKnight stripping a receiver of the football after a long pass. McKnight returned the fumble to the Mountain Brook 41-yard fumble. The Spartans didn’t capitalize on that opportunity but forced a three-and-out and got the ball back at the Parker 35-yard line. Three plays later, Hofbauer found a sliding Trey Vinson for a 34-yard gain to the Parker 2-yard line. Andrews took a direct snap on the next play and burst through a big hole into the end zone. After a Parker penalty, Yeager chose to go for two and it paid off when Hofbauer found John Colvin in the end zone to trim the deficit to 14-11.

But Parker did what great teams do. The Herd (2-0) responded by scoring the final13 points of the game. The touchdowns came on a 2-yard run by Dylan Reese and a 48-yard run by Chancellor Sparks.

Parker finished with 318 yards rushing with Sparks (15 carries for 149 yards) and Miles (15 carries for 123 yards) eclipsing the 100-yard mark. Reese was 12-of-18 passing for 165 yards. Hofbauer was 13-of-29 passing for 189 yards and had 66 rushing yards on 15 carries. Andrews had 60 yards on 22 carries and Sam Smith caught five passes for 96 yards.

