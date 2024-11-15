Spartans fall to Parker in 2nd round

× 1 of 41 Expand Mountain Brook RB Stuart Andrews (10) runs the ball during the Mountain Brook vs Parker ASHAA playoff game on Nov. 15, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 2 of 41 Expand Mountain Brook QB Cayden Hofbauer (11) runs the ball during the Mountain Brook vs Parker ASHAA playoff game on Nov. 15, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 3 of 41 Expand Mountain Brook DL Rob Shoenvogel (56) sets up a play during the Mountain Brook vs Parker ASHAA playoff game on Nov. 15, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 4 of 41 Expand Mountain Brook LB Miller Lee (35) sets up for defense during the Mountain Brook vs Parker ASHAA playoff game on Nov. 15, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 5 of 41 Expand Mountain Brook LB Luke Waldrop (21) lines up for play during the Mountain Brook vs Parker ASHAA playoff game on Nov. 15, 2024. The Spartans (8-4) had chances in the second half to cut the game to only one possession, but fell short despite multiple drives into Parker territory.

“I am really proud of this team,” said Mountain Brook head coach Chris Yeager. “We challenged the kids from day one that we were not good enough yet. We had to build a team that was competitive, and that had to start on day one and not waste one day, one rep. We asked them to believe that and answer the call, and they did.”

Parker wasted no time making their mark, as Terrence Gaines bolted 64 yards for a touchdown on the visitors’ third play from scrimmage to grab a 7-0 lead.

Mountain Brook responded with a methodical, 17-play drive capped by Cayden Hofbauer's 3-yard touchdown pass to Archie Andrews, knotting the game at 7-7 late in the first quarter.

Parker regained momentum in the second quarter, with quarterback Dylan Reese converting a crucial fourth down to Jacoby Quates before Na’eem Offord punched in a 3-yard touchdown run. Offord struck again before halftime, weaving through defenders from 15 yards out for his second score, giving Parker a 21-7 lead.

Mountain Brook made the most of the little time on the clock to move into scoring position. Parker committed four penalties that totaled over 40 yards, which allowed the Spartans to get to the 2-yard line. The home side initially planned to take the three points on a short field goal, but an encroachment by Parker pushed the ball up to the 1-yard line. The Spartans decided to go for it there, and were stuffed to close the half.

“I didn’t think we were going field goal into a win,” added Yeager on the decision to go for the touchdown. “One play and one yard, your odds for that are pretty good. We ran into numbers, and I called that play, so that’s on me, because usually we don’t do that.”

At halftime, Parker had amassed 197 rushing yards, while Mountain Brook was held to just 85 total yards of offense.

The Spartans threatened in the third quarter, driving into the red zone before a fumble, recovered by Offord, halted their progress.

Parker's defense continued to stifle Mountain Brook, and in the final quarter, Offord sealed the win with his third touchdown of the night. Talton Thomas and Timothy Merritt also contributed late-game takeaways, with Merritt’s interception effectively ending any hope of a Spartan comeback.

Hofbauer completed 10 of 20 passes for 81 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions while adding 48 rushing yards.

Stuart Andrews led the Spartans’ ground game with 112 yards on 23 carries, and Sam Smith topped all receivers with six catches for 66 yards.

Offord, a top recruit and Ohio State University commit, showcased his versatility with three offensive touchdowns, a fumble recovery, and a sack. He totaled 93 yards on nine touches.

Terrence Gaines led all rushers, pacing the Thundering Herd with 170 yards on 15 carries.

Mountain Brook holds a 6-3 edge in the series, which dates back to 2000, but Parker has won the last three meetings including a 30-16 victory on August 30 earlier this year.

Parker advances to face Muscle Shoals next week.

