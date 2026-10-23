Spartans drop heartbreaking regular season finale

× 1 of 38 Expand Mountain Brook’s line backers huddle up before a game between Pelham and Mountain Brook on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in Mountain Brook. Photo by Richard Force. × 2 of 38 Expand × 3 of 38 Expand Mountain Brook quarterback Caden Bryant (12) throws a pass during warm ups before a game between Pelham and Mountain Brook on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in Mountain Brook. Photo by Richard Force. × 4 of 38 Expand Mountain Brook cheerleaders before a game between Pelham and Mountain Brook on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in Mountain Brook. Photo by Richard Force. × 5 of 38 Expand Mountain Brook captains Bradley Bales (61) and Graham Smith (10) before the coin toss before a game between Pelham and Mountain Brook on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in Mountain Brook. Photo by Richard Force. × 6 of 38 Expand Mountain Brook runs onto the field before a game between Pelham and Mountain Brook on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in Mountain Brook. Photo by Richard Force. × 7 of 38 Expand Mountain Brook quarterback Pruet James (10) hands off to running back Bean Payne (21) during a game between Pelham and Mountain Brook on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in Mountain Brook. Photo by Richard Force. × 8 of 38 Expand Mountain Brook center John Bradford (54) snaps the ball during a game between Pelham and Mountain Brook on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in Mountain Brook. Photo by Richard Force. × 9 of 38 Expand Mountain Brook wide receiver John Colvin (20) cuts through a running lane during a game between Pelham and Mountain Brook on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in Mountain Brook. Photo by Richard Force. × 10 of 38 Expand Mountain Brook looks to the sidelines for the play call during a game between Pelham and Mountain Brook on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in Mountain Brook. Photo by Richard Force. × 11 of 38 Expand Mountain Brook defensive lineman Alex Long (15) gets around a block during a game between Pelham and Mountain Brook on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in Mountain Brook. Photo by Richard Force. × 12 of 38 Expand The Spartans swarm to the Pelham ball carrier during a game between Pelham and Mountain Brook on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in Mountain Brook. Photo by Richard Force. × 13 of 38 Expand Mountain Brook defensive lineman Jackson McMakin (94) fights off a block during a game between Pelham and Mountain Brook on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in Mountain Brook. Photo by Richard Force. × 14 of 38 Expand The Mountain Brook Marching Band performs during a game between Pelham and Mountain Brook on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in Mountain Brook. Photo by Richard Force. × 15 of 38 Expand The Mountain Brook dance team performs during a game between Pelham and Mountain Brook on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in Mountain Brook. Photo by Richard Force. × 16 of 38 Expand The Mountain Brook Marching Band performs during a game between Pelham and Mountain Brook on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in Mountain Brook. Photo by Richard Force. × 17 of 38 Expand The Mountain Brook Marching Band performs during a game between Pelham and Mountain Brook on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in Mountain Brook. Photo by Richard Force. × 18 of 38 Expand The Mountain Brook Marching Band performs during a game between Pelham and Mountain Brook on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in Mountain Brook. Photo by Richard Force. × 19 of 38 Expand The Mountain Brook Marching Band performs during a game between Pelham and Mountain Brook on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in Mountain Brook. Photo by Richard Force. × 20 of 38 Expand The Mountain Brook Marching Band performs during a game between Pelham and Mountain Brook on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in Mountain Brook. Photo by Richard Force. × 21 of 38 Expand Mountain Brook students cheer on their team during a game between Pelham and Mountain Brook on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in Mountain Brook. Photo by Richard Force. × 22 of 38 Expand The Mountain Brook Marching Band performs during a game between Pelham and Mountain Brook on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in Mountain Brook. Photo by Richard Force. × 23 of 38 Expand The Mountain Brook Marching Band performs during a game between Pelham and Mountain Brook on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in Mountain Brook. Photo by Richard Force. × 24 of 38 Expand Mountain Brook quarterback Pruet James (10) runs with the ball during a game between Pelham and Mountain Brook on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in Mountain Brook. Photo by Richard Force. × 25 of 38 Expand Mountain Brook running back Beau Payne (21) finds the endzone during a game between Pelham and Mountain Brook on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in Mountain Brook. Photo by Richard Force. × 26 of 38 Expand Mountain Brook line backer Josh Holloway (34) celebrates a tackle for loss during a game between Pelham and Mountain Brook on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in Mountain Brook. Photo by Richard Force. × 27 of 38 Expand With 6 seconds left in the game Mountain Brook wide receiver Archie Andrews (19) gets to the one yard line a game between Pelham and Mountain Brook on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in Mountain Brook. Photo by Richard Force. × 28 of 38 Expand As time expires the pass from Pruet James (10) falls between tight end Wallace Hunter (88) and wide receiver Robinson Peer (11) during a game between Pelham and Mountain Brook on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in Mountain Brook. Photo by Richard Force. × 29 of 38 Expand Mountain Brook head coach Chris Yeager talks to his team after a game between Pelham and Mountain Brook on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in Mountain Brook. Photo by Richard Force. × 30 of 38 Expand With 25 seconds left in the game Pelham scores a go ahead touchdown a game between Pelham and Mountain Brook on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in Mountain Brook. Photo by Richard Force. × 31 of 38 Expand Mountain Brook wraps up the Pelham quarterback during a game between Pelham and Mountain Brook on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in Mountain Brook. Photo by Richard Force. × 32 of 38 Expand The Mountain Brook Marching Band performs during a game between Pelham and Mountain Brook on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in Mountain Brook. Photo by Richard Force. × 33 of 38 Expand Mountain Brook quarterback Preut James (10) runs with the ball during a game between Pelham and Mountain Brook on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in Mountain Brook. Photo by Richard Force. × 34 of 38 Expand Mountain Brook defensive linemane Henry Walton (97) seals off the edge during a game between Pelham and Mountain Brook on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in Mountain Brook. Photo by Richard Force. × 35 of 38 Expand Mountain Brook running back Beau Payne (21) slips through a hole during a game between Pelham and Mountain Brook on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in Mountain Brook. Photo by Richard Force. × 36 of 38 Expand Mountain Brook linebacker Josh Holloway (34) before a game between Pelham and Mountain Brook on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in Mountain Brook. Photo by Richard Force. × 37 of 38 Expand Mountain Brook linebacker Miller Teague (40) before a game between Pelham and Mountain Brook on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in Mountain Brook. Photo by Richard Force. × 38 of 38 Expand Mountain Brook head coach Chris Yeager chats with the officials before a game between Pelham and Mountain Brook on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in Mountain Brook. Photo by Richard Force. Prev Next

Mountain Brook High School’s football team fell 25-21 to Pelham on Thursday night at Spartan Stadium in Class 5A, Region 4 play, after Pelham scored the winning touchdown with 25 seconds left.

Mountain Brook had one last chance, returning the kickoff to the Pelham 33-yard line and moving inside the 5 on a 31-yard pass from Pruet James to Archie Andrews. With six seconds left, a final pass fell incomplete.

Beau Payne ran for 156 yards and three touchdowns on 27 carries, and Mountain Brook rushed for 244 yards as a team.

Mountain Brook finished its regular season 4-3 in the region and will need help Friday to reach the playoffs.

Pelham’s win clinched a playoff spot for the Panthers and left Mountain Brook, 4-3 in the region, needing help from two games Friday. The Spartans get in only if Ramsay beats Homewood and Calera beats Helena. In that case, Pelham would be the No. 2 seed, Ramsay No. 3 and Mountain Brook No. 4, with Helena out, because Mountain Brook beat Helena 37-0 earlier this season. Any other combination of results leaves Mountain Brook out.

“We’ve got to wait to see how some other games turn out. I mean, we could still be playing,” head coach Chris Yeager said.

Payne’s 45-yard run set up his 4-yard touchdown run to make it 7-0 with 3:10 left in the first quarter. Pelham’s Dylan Smith scored on a 4-yard run to open the second quarter, but Mountain Brook blocked the extra point to stay ahead 7-6. Smith then threw a 17-yard touchdown pass to Marcus Arnold with 4:44 left in the half to put Pelham up 13-7. Payne scored from a yard out with 37 seconds left in the half to give Mountain Brook a 14-13 lead at the break.

After a Pelham pooch kick, Mountain Brook drove to the 1-yard line, and Payne scored again early in the third quarter to make it 21-13. Smith’s 6-yard touchdown run cut it to 21-19 with 8:38 left, but Pelham’s two-point try failed. Mountain Brook converted a fourth-and-4 at the Pelham 41, but a 45-yard field goal try missed with about 3:50 left.

Pelham then converted a long third down, and Smith threw a 22-yard touchdown pass to Arnold on fourth down with 25 seconds left.

Smith threw for 257 yards and two touchdowns and ran for two more. Arnold caught 11 passes for 226 yards. James completed 6 of 9 passes for 68 yards and ran for 66 yards on seven carries. Graham Smith led the defense with six tackles, and neither team turned the ball over.

Yeager said human error showed up in the loss, but not in his team’s effort.

“It’s just part of this game, that you’re going to make mistakes and stuff like that. But the kids played hard,” Yeager said.

He credited Pelham’s climb since a loss to Helena earlier in the season.

“My hat’s off to Pelham,” Yeager said. “Pelham lost to Helena earlier in the year. They kept getting better and better and better.”

Yeager also pointed to the lessons the season has taught his team.

“I think every week we’ve grown and grown and grown,” Yeager said.

Mountain Brook fell to 6-4 overall and 4-3 in Region 4, and has an open date next week before a hopeful playoff game. Pelham improved to 7-2 overall and 5-2 in the region, and hosts Pinson Valley next week.

Thank you to Gunn Dermatology for sponsoring our coverage of Mountain Brook football this season. Visit their two locations in Mountain Brook.

XO Stats contributed to this report.