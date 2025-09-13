Spartans suffer low-scoring loss at Pell City

× 1 of 35 Expand A game between Pell City and Mountain Brook High Schools on Friday, September 12th, 2025, at Alumni Stadium. Photo by James Nicholas Mountain Brook line backer Miller Crumpton (16) looks towards the sideline for the coaches play call during a game between Pell City and Mountain Brook High Schools on Friday, September 12th, 2025, at Alumni Stadium. Photo by James Nicholas. × 2 of 35 Expand A game between Pell City and Mountain Brook High Schools on Friday, September 12th, 2025, at Alumni Stadium. Photo by James Nicholas Mountain Brook dance teammembers during a game between Pell City and Mountain Brook High Schools on Friday, September 12th, 2025, at Alumni Stadium. Photo by James Nicholas. × 3 of 35 Expand A game between Pell City and Mountain Brook High Schools on Friday, September 12th, 2025, at Alumni Stadium. Photo by James Nicholas Mountain Brook officers Knecht and Ziska during a game between Pell City and Mountain Brook High Schools on Friday, September 12th, 2025, at Alumni Stadium. Photo by James Nicholas. × 4 of 35 Expand A game between Pell City and Mountain Brook High Schools on Friday, September 12th, 2025, at Alumni Stadium. Photo by James Nicholas Despite being tackled the Mountain Brook receiver fights for extra yardage during a kick off return during a game between Pell City and Mountain Brook High Schools on Friday, September 12th, 2025, at Alumni Stadium. Photo by James Nicholas. × 5 of 35 Expand A game between Pell City and Mountain Brook High Schools on Friday, September 12th, 2025, at Alumni Stadium. Photo by James Nicholas Mountain Brook receiver Sam Smith (22) is able to get extra yardage after first contact during a game between Pell City and Mountain Brook High Schools on Friday, September 12th, 2025, at Alumni Stadium. Photo by James Nicholas. × 6 of 35 Expand A game between Pell City and Mountain Brook High Schools on Friday, September 12th, 2025, at Alumni Stadium. Photo by James Nicholas The real heros and backbone of the Mountain Brook band, the stadium studs during a game between Pell City and Mountain Brook High Schools on Friday, September 12th, 2025, at Alumni Stadium. Photo by James Nicholas. × 7 of 35 Expand A game between Pell City and Mountain Brook High Schools on Friday, September 12th, 2025, at Alumni Stadium. Photo by James Nicholas Mountain Brook running back Stuart Andrews (10) has enough protection for a positive yardage run during a game between Pell City and Mountain Brook High Schools on Friday, September 12th, 2025, at Alumni Stadium. Photo by James Nicholas. × 8 of 35 Expand A game between Pell City and Mountain Brook High Schools on Friday, September 12th, 2025, at Alumni Stadium. Photo by James Nicholas Mountain Brook running back Stuart Andrews (10) avoids the Pell City defenders with a sweeping run during a game between Pell City and Mountain Brook High Schools on Friday, September 12th, 2025, at Alumni Stadium. Photo by James Nicholas. × 9 of 35 Expand A game between Pell City and Mountain Brook High Schools on Friday, September 12th, 2025, at Alumni Stadium. Photo by James Nicholas Mountain Brook ewceiver Spencer Weathers (87) analizes the previous drive with his coach during a game between Pell City and Mountain Brook High Schools on Friday, September 12th, 2025, at Alumni Stadium. Photo by James Nicholas. × 10 of 35 Expand A game between Pell City and Mountain Brook High Schools on Friday, September 12th, 2025, at Alumni Stadium. Photo by James Nicholas Mountain Brook studnet photographers make sure to capture all of the action for social media during a game between Pell City and Mountain Brook High Schools on Friday, September 12th, 2025, at Alumni Stadium. Photo by James Nicholas. × 11 of 35 Expand A game between Pell City and Mountain Brook High Schools on Friday, September 12th, 2025, at Alumni Stadium. Photo by James Nicholas Mountain Brook linebacker Oliver Nelson (39) is able to cause a fumble during a game between Pell City and Mountain Brook High Schools on Friday, September 12th, 2025, at Alumni Stadium. Photo by James Nicholas. × 12 of 35 Expand A game between Pell City and Mountain Brook High Schools on Friday, September 12th, 2025, at Alumni Stadium. Photo by James Nicholas Mountain Brook's band drum major during a game between Pell City and Mountain Brook High Schools on Friday, September 12th, 2025, at Alumni Stadium. Photo by James Nicholas. × 13 of 35 Expand A game between Pell City and Mountain Brook High Schools on Friday, September 12th, 2025, at Alumni Stadium. Photo by James Nicholas Mountain Brook linebacker Miller Lee (11) anticipates the ball snap during a game between Pell City and Mountain Brook High Schools on Friday, September 12th, 2025, at Alumni Stadium. Photo by James Nicholas. × 14 of 35 Expand A game between Pell City and Mountain Brook High Schools on Friday, September 12th, 2025, at Alumni Stadium. Photo by James Nicholas Mountain Brook quaterback Cayden Hofbauer (11) is able to connect with receiver Sam Smith (22) during a game between Pell City and Mountain Brook High Schools on Friday, September 12th, 2025, at Alumni Stadium. Photo by James Nicholas. × 15 of 35 Expand A game between Pell City and Mountain Brook High Schools on Friday, September 12th, 2025, at Alumni Stadium. Photo by James Nicholas Mountain Brook seniors during a game between Pell City and Mountain Brook High Schools on Friday, September 12th, 2025, at Alumni Stadium. Photo by James Nicholas. × 16 of 35 Expand A game between Pell City and Mountain Brook High Schools on Friday, September 12th, 2025, at Alumni Stadium. Photo by James Nicholas Mountain Brook quaterback Cayden Hofbauer (11) is able to connect with receiver Sam Smith (22) during a game between Pell City and Mountain Brook High Schools on Friday, September 12th, 2025, at Alumni Stadium. Photo by James Nicholas. × 17 of 35 Expand A game between Pell City and Mountain Brook High Schools on Friday, September 12th, 2025, at Alumni Stadium. Photo by James Nicholas Mountain Brook receiver John Colvin (20) is tackled after a reception for positive yardage during a game between Pell City and Mountain Brook High Schools on Friday, September 12th, 2025, at Alumni Stadium. Photo by James Nicholas. × 18 of 35 Expand A game between Pell City and Mountain Brook High Schools on Friday, September 12th, 2025, at Alumni Stadium. Photo by James Nicholas Mountain Brook Head coach: Chris Yeager during a game between Pell City and Mountain Brook High Schools on Friday, September 12th, 2025, at Alumni Stadium. Photo by James Nicholas. × 19 of 35 Expand A game between Pell City and Mountain Brook High Schools on Friday, September 12th, 2025, at Alumni Stadium. Photo by James Nicholas The Mountain Brook receiver Sam Smith (22) avoids the tackle with fancy footwork during a game between Pell City and Mountain Brook High Schools on Friday, September 12th, 2025, at Alumni Stadium. Photo by James Nicholas. × 20 of 35 Expand A game between Pell City and Mountain Brook High Schools on Friday, September 12th, 2025, at Alumni Stadium. Photo by James Nicholas Mountain Brook defensive back Pearson Trammell (36) during a kick off return during a game between Pell City and Mountain Brook High Schools on Friday, September 12th, 2025, at Alumni Stadium. Photo by James Nicholas. × 21 of 35 Expand A game between Pell City and Mountain Brook High Schools on Friday, September 12th, 2025, at Alumni Stadium. Photo by James Nicholas Mountain Brook cheerleaders during a game between Pell City and Mountain Brook High Schools on Friday, September 12th, 2025, at Alumni Stadium. Photo by James Nicholas. × 22 of 35 Expand A game between Pell City and Mountain Brook High Schools on Friday, September 12th, 2025, at Alumni Stadium. Photo by James Nicholas Mountain Brook linebacker Boyd Cooper (19) is able to single handedly stop the Pell City player during a game between Pell City and Mountain Brook High Schools on Friday, September 12th, 2025, at Alumni Stadium. Photo by James Nicholas. × 23 of 35 Expand A game between Pell City and Mountain Brook High Schools on Friday, September 12th, 2025, at Alumni Stadium. Photo by James Nicholas Mountain Brook receiver Robinson Peer (86) carries the ball away from the endzone during a kick off return during a game between Pell City and Mountain Brook High Schools on Friday, September 12th, 2025, at Alumni Stadium. Photo by James Nicholas. × 24 of 35 Expand A game between Pell City and Mountain Brook High Schools on Friday, September 12th, 2025, at Alumni Stadium. Photo by James Nicholas Mountain Brook center Rocco Gray blocks the Pell City defenders return during a game between Pell City and Mountain Brook High Schools on Friday, September 12th, 2025, at Alumni Stadium. Photo by James Nicholas. × 25 of 35 Expand A game between Pell City and Mountain Brook High Schools on Friday, September 12th, 2025, at Alumni Stadium. Photo by James Nicholas Mountain Brook band cheerleaders with Mountain Brook School Resource officer Knecht during a game between Pell City and Mountain Brook High Schools on Friday, September 12th, 2025, at Alumni Stadium. Photo by James Nicholas. × 26 of 35 Expand A game between Pell City and Mountain Brook High Schools on Friday, September 12th, 2025, at Alumni Stadium. Photo by James Nicholas Mountain Brook quaterback Cayden Hofbauer (11) calls his own number keeping the ball for positive yardage during a game between Pell City and Mountain Brook High Schools on Friday, September 12th, 2025, at Alumni Stadium. Photo by James Nicholas. × 27 of 35 Expand A game between Pell City and Mountain Brook High Schools on Friday, September 12th, 2025, at Alumni Stadium. Photo by James Nicholas Mountain Brook cheerleaders on the sideline during a game between Pell City and Mountain Brook High Schools on Friday, September 12th, 2025, at Alumni Stadium. Photo by James Nicholas. × 28 of 35 Expand A game between Pell City and Mountain Brook High Schools on Friday, September 12th, 2025, at Alumni Stadium. Photo by James Nicholas Mountain Brook team captains during a game between Pell City and Mountain Brook High Schools on Friday, September 12th, 2025, at Alumni Stadium. Photo by James Nicholas. × 29 of 35 Expand A game between Pell City and Mountain Brook High Schools on Friday, September 12th, 2025, at Alumni Stadium. Photo by James Nicholas Mountain Brook student pep squad members during a game between Pell City and Mountain Brook High Schools on Friday, September 12th, 2025, at Alumni Stadium. Photo by James Nicholas. × 30 of 35 Expand A game between Pell City and Mountain Brook High Schools on Friday, September 12th, 2025, at Alumni Stadium. Photo by James Nicholas Mountain Brook cheerleader and dad during a game between Pell City and Mountain Brook High Schools on Friday, September 12th, 2025, at Alumni Stadium. Photo by James Nicholas. × 31 of 35 Expand A game between Pell City and Mountain Brook High Schools on Friday, September 12th, 2025, at Alumni Stadium. Photo by James Nicholas Mountain Brook rdefensive back Luke Carroll (17) refuses to let go of the Pell City runner during a game between Pell City and Mountain Brook High Schools on Friday, September 12th, 2025, at Alumni Stadium. Photo by James Nicholas. × 32 of 35 Expand A game between Pell City and Mountain Brook High Schools on Friday, September 12th, 2025, at Alumni Stadium. Photo by James Nicholas Mountain Brook cheerleaders during a game between Pell City and Mountain Brook High Schools on Friday, September 12th, 2025, at Alumni Stadium. Photo by James Nicholas. × 33 of 35 Expand A game between Pell City and Mountain Brook High Schools on Friday, September 12th, 2025, at Alumni Stadium. Photo by James Nicholas Mountain Brook band members during a game between Pell City and Mountain Brook High Schools on Friday, September 12th, 2025, at Alumni Stadium. Photo by James Nicholas. × 34 of 35 Expand A game between Pell City and Mountain Brook High Schools on Friday, September 12th, 2025, at Alumni Stadium. Photo by James Nicholas Mountain Brook players during pre-game festivities a game between Pell City and Mountain Brook High Schools on Friday, September 12th, 2025, at Alumni Stadium. Photo by James Nicholas. × 35 of 35 Expand A game between Pell City and Mountain Brook High Schools on Friday, September 12th, 2025, at Alumni Stadium. Photo by James Nicholas Mountain Brook running back Stuart Andrews (10) is pushed towards the sidelaine by the Pell City defenders during a game between Pell City and Mountain Brook High Schools on Friday, September 12th, 2025, at Alumni Stadium. Photo by James Nicholas. Prev Next

The Mountain Brook High School football team suffered a disappointing 10-3 loss at Pell City on Friday night in the Spartans' first Class 6A, Region 6 game of the season.

The Spartans ran 27 plays in Pell City territory in the contest, but were unable to punch it into the end zone.

"Our kids gave great effort and fought to the very end," Mountain Brook head coach Chris Yeager said. "They made it a game because they did fight to the end. This game is a very unforgiving game. You have to approach the game from a passionate and hungry attitude, and also execute at a high level. We did a lot of things well, we've just got to get consistency."

Cayden Hofbauer finished the evening 18-of-31 passing for 174 yards, while carrying the ball 11 times for 55 yards.

Sam Smith was his favorite target, catching seven passes for 101 yards.

The one time Mountain Brook did find the end zone was called back, as a Hofbauer to Smith connection was erased after a penalty. The Spartans then settled for Anderson Roberts' 37-yard field goal to cut it to 10-3 in the fourth quarter.

Pell City scored on its opening drive of the night and extended the lead to 10-0 with a field goal in the third quarter.

Lawson McKnight had to come over and play some offense for the Spartans after starting running back Stuart Andrews suffered an injury. McKnight had 47 rushing yards and had 10 tackles on the night.

Boyd Cooper had a big night on defense as well, finishing with seven tackles, 1.5 sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

Mountain Brook outgained the Panthers 289-158.

"We had opportunities to win the game," Yeager said. "We're a better team than how we played tonight. We're going to improve. We're going to get back to work and we're going to get better. There's still a lot of good days ahead of us."

Mountain Brook travels to Oxford next week for another region contest.

Follow all things Under the Lights at this link.

Gunn Dermatology is a proud sponsor of Mountain Brook football coverage this fall.