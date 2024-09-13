Spartans pound Pell City with punishing ground attack

× 1 of 39 Expand Photo by Richard Force Mountain Brook assistant coach Kyle Speer talks with Cayden Hofbauer (11) and others during a game between the Mountain Brook Spartans and the Pell City Panthers on Friday, Sep. 13, 2024 at Spartan Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama. Photo by Richard Force. × 2 of 39 Expand Photo by Richard Force Members of the Mountain Brook Youth Football league run onto the field with the high school team before v × 3 of 39 Expand Photo by Richard Force Mountain Brook quarterback Cayden Hofbauer (11) hands off to running back Stuart Andrews (10) during a game between the Mountain Brook Spartans and the Pell City Panthers on Friday, Sep. 13, 2024 at Spartan Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama. Photo by Richard Force. × 4 of 39 Expand Photo by Richard Force Mountain Brook's Stuart Andrews (10) runs the ball during a game between the Mountain Brook Spartans and the Pell City Panthers on Friday, Sep. 13, 2024 at Spartan Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama. Photo by Richard Force. × 5 of 39 Expand Photo by Richard Force Mountain Brook looks over to the sidelines for the play call during v × 6 of 39 Expand Photo by Richard Force Mountain Brook quarter back Cayden Hofbauer (11) throws a pass during a game between the Mountain Brook Spartans and the Pell City Panthers on Friday, Sep. 13, 2024 at Spartan Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama. Photo by Richard Force. × 7 of 39 Expand Photo by Richard Force Mountain Brook center Rocco Gray (56) gets ready to snap the ball during a game between the Mountain Brook Spartans and the Pell City Panthers on Friday, Sep. 13, 2024 at Spartan Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama. Photo by Richard Force. × 8 of 39 Expand Photo by Richard Force Mountain Brook offensive lineman Kevin Hughes (62) looks for someone to block during a game between the Mountain Brook Spartans and the Pell City Panthers on Friday, Sep. 13, 2024 at Spartan Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama. Photo by Richard Force. × 9 of 39 Expand Photo by Richard Force Mountain Brook's Cayden Hofbauer (11) throws the ball during a game between the Mountain Brook Spartans and the Pell City Panthers on Friday, Sep. 13, 2024 at Spartan Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama. Photo by Richard Force. × 10 of 39 Expand Photo by Richard Force Mountain Brook quarterback Cayden Hofbauer (11) runs with the ball during a game between the Mountain Brook Spartans and the Pell City Panthers on Friday, Sep. 13, 2024 at Spartan Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama. Photo by Richard Force. × 11 of 39 Expand Photo by Richard Force Mountain Brook running back Stuart Andrews (10) looks to deliver a stiff arm while running with the ball during a game between the Mountain Brook Spartans and the Pell City Panthers on Friday, Sep. 13, 2024 at Spartan Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama. Photo by Richard Force. × 12 of 39 Expand Photo by Richard Force Pell City looks to throw a pass while under pressure from Mountain Brook linebacker Boyd Cooper (19) during a game between the Mountain Brook Spartans and the Pell City Panthers on Friday, Sep. 13, 2024 at Spartan Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama. Photo by Richard Force. × 13 of 39 Expand Photo by Richard Force Mountain Brook linebacker Billy Pharo (20) looks into the backfield before the snap during a game between the Mountain Brook Spartans and the Pell City Panthers on Friday, Sep. 13, 2024 at Spartan Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama. Photo by Richard Force. × 14 of 39 Expand Photo by Richard Force Mountain Brook cheerleader during a game between the Mountain Brook Spartans and the Pell City Panthers on Friday, Sep. 13, 2024 at Spartan Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama. Photo by Richard Force. × 15 of 39 Expand Photo by Richard Force Mountain Brook quarter back Cayden Hofbauer (11) tries to break a tackle during a game between the Mountain Brook Spartans and the Pell City Panthers on Friday, Sep. 13, 2024 at Spartan Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama. Photo by Richard Force. × 16 of 39 Expand Photo by Richard Force Mountain Brook linebacker Boyd Cooper (19) comes up with a fumble recovery during a game between the Mountain Brook Spartans and the Pell City Panthers on Friday, Sep. 13, 2024 at Spartan Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama. Photo by Richard Force. × 17 of 39 Expand Photo by Richard Force Mountain Brook runing back Lawson McKnight (23) finds the endzone during a game between the Mountain Brook Spartans and the Pell City Panthers on Friday, Sep. 13, 2024 at Spartan Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama. Photo by Richard Force. × 18 of 39 Expand Photo by Richard Force Mountain Brook linebacker Boyd Cooper (19) causes a fumble during a game between the Mountain Brook Spartans and the Pell City Panthers on Friday, Sep. 13, 2024 at Spartan Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama. Photo by Richard Force. × 19 of 39 Expand Photo by Richard Force Pell City's offensive line and Mountain Brook's defensive line get ready to engage during a game between the Mountain Brook Spartans and the Pell City Panthers on Friday, Sep. 13, 2024 at Spartan Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama. Photo by Richard Force. × 20 of 39 Expand Photo by Richard Force Mountain Brook head coach Chris Yeager talks to Pell City coach during a game between the Mountain Brook Spartans and the Pell City Panthers on Friday, Sep. 13, 2024 at Spartan Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama. Photo by Richard Force. × 21 of 39 Expand Photo by Richard Force Mountain Brook Head Coach Chris Yeager and Pell City Head Coach Nick Gentry chat after a game between the Mountain Brook Spartans and the Pell City Panthers on Friday, Sep. 13, 2024 at Spartan Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama. Photo by Richard Force. × 22 of 39 Expand Photo by Richard Force Mountain Brook Head Coach Chris Yeager address his team after a game between the Mountain Brook Spartans and the Pell City Panthers on Friday, Sep. 13, 2024 at Spartan Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama. Photo by Richard Force. × 23 of 39 Expand Photo by Richard Force Mountain Brook assistant coach Gabe Rodriguez during a game between the Mountain Brook Spartans and the Pell City Panthers on Friday, Sep. 13, 2024 at Spartan Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama. Photo by Richard Force. × 24 of 39 Expand Photo by Richard Force Mountain Brook Youth Football gets instructions before running out onto the the field with the Mountain Brook High School team before a game between the Mountain Brook Spartans and the Pell City Panthers on Friday, Sep. 13, 2024 at Spartan Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama. Photo by Richard Force. × 25 of 39 Expand Photo by Richard Force Mountain Brook during a game between the Mountain Brook Spartans and the Pell City Panthers on Friday, Sep. 13, 2024 at Spartan Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama. Photo by Richard Force. × 26 of 39 Expand Photo by Richard Force Mountain Brook captains Daniel Ellis (76), Meagher Teague (75), and Hampton King (38) get ready for the join toss before a game between the Mountain Brook Spartans and the Pell City Panthers on Friday, Sep. 13, 2024 at Spartan Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama. Photo by Richard Force. × 27 of 39 Expand Photo by Richard Force Mountain Brook captain Hampton King (38) thinks about what to do during the coin toss before a game between the Mountain Brook Spartans and the Pell City Panthers on Friday, Sep. 13, 2024 at Spartan Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama. Photo by Richard Force. × 28 of 39 Expand Photo by Richard Force Mountain Brook runs onto the field before a game between the Mountain Brook Spartans and the Pell City Panthers on Friday, Sep. 13, 2024 at Spartan Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama. Photo by Richard Force. × 29 of 39 Expand Photo by Richard Force Mountain Brook Head Coach Chris Yeager chats with the officials before a game between the Mountain Brook Spartans and the Pell City Panthers on Friday, Sep. 13, 2024 at Spartan Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama. Photo by Richard Force. × 30 of 39 Expand Photo by Richard Force Mountain Brook defensive back Harris Crumpton (27) breaks up a pass during a game between the Mountain Brook Spartans and the Pell City Panthers on Friday, Sep. 13, 2024 at Spartan Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama. Photo by Richard Force. × 31 of 39 Expand Photo by Richard Force Mountain Brook running back Lawson McKnight (23) runs with the ball during a game between the Mountain Brook Spartans and the Pell City Panthers on Friday, Sep. 13, 2024 at Spartan Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama. Photo by Richard Force. × 32 of 39 Expand Photo by Richard Force Pell City's quarterback throws a pass while getting hit by Mountain Brook linebacker Boyd Cooper (19) during a game between the Mountain Brook Spartans and the Pell City Panthers on Friday, Sep. 13, 2024 at Spartan Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama. Photo by Richard Force. × 33 of 39 Expand Photo by Richard Force Mountain Brook running back Stuart Andrews (10) looks for the endzone during a game between the Mountain Brook Spartans and the Pell City Panthers on Friday, Sep. 13, 2024 at Spartan Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama. Photo by Richard Force. × 34 of 39 Expand Photo by Richard Force Mountain Brook defensive back Henry Bell (17) tackles Pell City's punter during a game between the Mountain Brook Spartans and the Pell City Panthers on Friday, Sep. 13, 2024 at Spartan Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama. Photo by Richard Force. × 35 of 39 Expand Photo by Richard Force Mountain Brook delivers a hit to knock the ball lose during a game between the Mountain Brook Spartans and the Pell City Panthers on Friday, Sep. 13, 2024 at Spartan Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama. Photo by Richard Force. × 36 of 39 Expand Photo by Richard Force Mountain Brook defensive back Cannon Mussafer (24) falls back into coverage during a game between the Mountain Brook Spartans and the Pell City Panthers on Friday, Sep. 13, 2024 at Spartan Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama. Photo by Richard Force. × 37 of 39 Expand Photo by Richard Force Mountain Brook delivers a hit on the Pell City ball carrier during a game between the Mountain Brook Spartans and the Pell City Panthers on Friday, Sep. 13, 2024 at Spartan Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama. Photo by Richard Force. × 38 of 39 Expand Photo by Richard Force Mountain Brook quarterback Cayden Hofbauer (11) breaks through the Pell City defense in route to the endzone during a game between the Mountain Brook Spartans and the Pell City Panthers on Friday, Sep. 13, 2024 at Spartan Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama. Photo by Richard Force. × 39 of 39 Expand Photo by Richard Force Mountain Brook kicker Anderson Roberts (30) kicks an extra point during a game between the Mountain Brook Spartans and the Pell City Panthers on Friday, Sep. 13, 2024 at Spartan Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama. Photo by Richard Force. Prev Next

Mountain Brook ran the ball, ran it some more, and ran it even more, cramming the pigskin down the Pell Panthers’ throats en route to a 41-17 blowout in 6A Region 6 action Friday.

The Spartans leaned on the trio of quarterback Cayden Hofbauer and running backs Stuart Andrews and Lawson McKnight, each peeling off long touchdown runs and combining for an astounding 339 yards on 54 carries.

Mountain Brook set the tone from the beginning as Andrews galloped for 53 yards on the opening play of the game, followed by a 25-yard run by McKnight. Three plays later, Andrews plowed into the end zone for a 3-yard touchdown with just under 2 minutes played in the opening quarter. Mountain Brook added a field goal from Anderson Roberts toward the end of the first quarter to lead Pell City 10-0.

The second quarter saw Mountain Brook score 17 points, including a 70-yard touchdown as Hofbaur ran up the gut practically untouched with just over 8 minutes to play in the half. Pell City spotted the Mountain Brook 10 points late after muffing a punt attempt on their 12 yard line and an interception deep in their own territory with just over a minute to pay in the half. The Spartans scored on a 12-yard run from Andrews and a 40-yard field goal from Roberts.

Mountain Brook led at the half, 27-0.

McKnight shined in the second half scoring twice, a one-yard plunge in the third quarter and an 80-yard touchdown with just over two minutes to play in the game.

Mountain Brook Head Coach Chris Yeager said while the passing game needs work (the Spartans only completed 1 of 9 passing attempts for 5 yards), the running attack is the result of the Spartans starting 11 gelling at the right time.

“The thing we do is just get hat on hat and let guys run to daylight. That’s the name of the game on offense as far as the running game goes,” Yeager said. “To be able to run like that, you have to have 11 guys that execute well. That’s the beauty of football. Everybody makes a sacrifice and you work together for a positive outcome.”

Andrews, who was the workhorse back rushing for 177 yards on 30 carries, echoed Yeager, saying the Spartans’ run game the result of meticulous preparation throughout the week. “It all starts on Monday. We go full speed every play,” he said. “Throughout the week, we just perfect our game.”

Following Andrews was McKnight with 138 yards on 14 carries, and Hofbauer with 97 yards on 8 rushing attempts. Hofbauer completed 1 of 9 passing attempts for 5 yards

Defensively, the Spartans stifled a struggling Pell City offense most of the night, preventing the Panthers from crossing midfield until the 5:57 mark of the fourth quarter, giving up two touchdowns in garbage time. Despite the defensive domination, Yeager said Pell City actually presented a challenge to the Spartans defense.

“The style that they were coming at us with, the were sort of drawing a line in the sand and saying ‘here we come,’” Yeager said. “It was a great test for our defense. They have a lot of big bodies, and a lot of good athletes and they were running downhill at us.”

Mountain Brook will host Oxford in a key region game on Friday, September 20.

Click here to sign up for our Under the Lights newsletter and follow us on social media.

Click here to view and purchase photos from this week's games.