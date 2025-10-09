Spartans score 3 late TDs to stun Pinson

× 1 of 30 Expand A game between Pinson Valley and Mountain Brook High Schools on Thursday, October 9th, 2025, at Wille Adams Stadium in Pinson AL. Photo by James Nicholas Mountain Brook quaterback Cayden Hofbauer (11) scrambles to keep the play alive while he looks for an open receiver during a game between Pinson Valley and Mountain Brook High Schools on Thursday, October 9th, 2025, at Wille Adams Stadium in Pinson AL. Photo by James Nicholas × 2 of 30 Expand A game between Pinson Valley and Mountain Brook High Schools on Thursday, October 9th, 2025, at Wille Adams Stadium in Pinson AL. Photo by James Nicholas Mountain Brook's defense had a hard time stopping the Pinson Valley run game one on one with out using multiple players during a game between Pinson Valley and Mountain Brook High Schools on Thursday, October 9th, 2025, at Wille Adams Stadium in Pinson AL. PINSON – When people of previous generations coined the phrase, “they left it all on the field,” what the Mountain Brook High School football team did Thursday night is what they had in mind.

The Spartans pulled off a heart-stopping 39-35 win over Pinson Valley in a crucial Class 6A, Region 6 game, one that kept their playoff hopes alive and well.

Take quarterback Cayden Hofbauer for example. A bloodied left hand? Tape it up and keep going. Out of breath after a key touchdown? Call timeout, get some oxygen and attempt the two-point conversion.

Backs against the wall three times in the final three minutes? No problem, lead the team on the game-winning scoring drive to pull it out.

“We just keep on fighting, fight until the last minute. This is a special win. I can’t put words to it,” Hofbauer said following the game.

Hope looked nearly lost for Mountain Brook (5-3 overall, 2-2 in Class 6A, Region 6). The Spartans battled back to score on Hofbauer’s 25-yard rushing touchdown with 2 minutes, 59 seconds to play, cutting the Pinson lead to 28-26. He ran for 67 yards on that drive alone, and was physically unable to get back on the field due to exhaustion, and Mountain Brook had to burn a timeout only to be unsuccessful on the ensuing two-point try.

But the Spartans’ defense breathed new life into the game. With Pinson trying to run out the clock, Miller Lee stepped in front of an errant pass for an interception with just over two minutes remaining.

“Coach made a call and everybody had their man covered up. The quarterback didn’t have anywhere else to throw, and I happened to be the man in the area he threw it,” Lee said.

On the next play, standout running back Stuart Andrews ran for an 18-yard touchdown to give the Spartans their first lead of the night with 2:01 to play, at 32-28.

That didn’t last, though, as it took Pinson Valley only two plays to respond. Kaden Edwards, who scored on all three of his catches in the game, beat the Mountain Brook defense for a 66-yard touchdown reception, putting Pinson back on top 35-32 with 1:38 to play.

The Spartans had one last gasp. Hofbauer hit Sam Smith for a 35-yard gain, and a few plays later scrambled for the game-winning 16-yard touchdown with 56 seconds to play.

It was Hofbauer’s fifth touchdown on an extraordinary evening. He threw two touchdowns to Colvin and ran for three, finishing with 152 rushing yards on 14 rushes.

“Anything can happen,” Hiofbauer said. “We kept on telling each other to be ready. We had to go back out there three times and we were always ready. I’m really proud of the team.”

Andrews played his first full game in more than a month, as he battles back from an injury. He was sensational as well, running 25 times for 109 yards and the score.

The final four touchdowns of the game were posted in the span of 2:03, with several wild swings of momentum in quick succession. Head coach Chris Yeager said the coaches did not get caught up in the emotion of the game and continued to worry only about the play ahead.

Yeager also raved about offensive coordinator Brad Easley and defensive coordinator Shane Stearns after the win. The Spartans struggled on both sides of the ball through the first half, but halftime adjustments were aplenty.

“Our coaches did an unbelievable job making adjustments at halftime. A lot of times you make adjustments and are waiting around to start the second half. Coach Easley and Stearns were making adjustments with kids as we’re walking out on the field,” Yeager said.

The theme of Mountain Brook’s season has been injuries, and the Spartans lost yet another key player Thursday. Kicker William Russ went down on the first extra point of the game, forcing sophomore Yates Yarbrough into action. Yarbrough made all three of his extra points and handled multiple kickoffs and punts as well.

Good luck convincing the Spartans they don’t belong here. With the win, they are now in a prime position to make a playoff push.

“Sometimes players are challenged for talent and they don’t know that,” Yeager said of his team dealing with all the injuries. “The people get hurt, and they don’t realize it’s supposed to affect your team; they keep right on performing.”

Pinson Valley (3-4, 2-2) is clearly much improved in James Thompson’s second year as head coach, and Yeager said as much. The Indians outgained the Spartans 450-397, and quarterback Rico Freeman had five total touchdowns of his own. He completed 17-of-26 passes for 306 yards and four scores, while rushing for 85 yards and a score on the ground.

Mountain Brook is back home to finish off the regular season, as the Spartans play back-to-back region games at Spartan Stadium, beginning with Huffman next Friday. Pinson Valley plays its last three games on the road, starting with Pell City next week.

Follow all things Under the Lights at this link.

Gunn Dermatology is a proud sponsor of Mountain Brook football coverage this fall.