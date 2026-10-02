Spartans come up short against Ramsay

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Photo by David Leong
Mountain Brook's Pruet James (10) is tackled by Ramsay's Ryan Walker (28) during a game between Mountain Brook and Ramsay on Friday, Oct. 2, 2026 at Spartan Stadium in Birmingham, AL. Photo by David Leong.
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Photo by David Leong
Mountain Brook's Beau Payne (21) finds an opening in the line of scrimmage during a game between Mountain Brook and Ramsay on Friday, Oct. 2, 2026 at Spartan Stadium in Birmingham, AL. Photo by David Leong.
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Photo by David Leong
Mountain Brook's John Colvin (20) attempts to run against Ramsay's Chase Holt (12) during a game between Mountain Brook and Ramsay on Friday, Oct. 2, 2026 at Spartan Stadium in Birmingham, AL. Photo by David Leong.
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Photo by David Leong
Mountain Brook students cheer in the rain during a game between Mountain Brook and Ramsay on Friday, Oct. 2, 2026 at Spartan Stadium in Birmingham, AL. Photo by David Leong.
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Photo by David Leong
Ramsay's Braxton Marcus (24) is tackled by Mountain Brook's Alex Long (15) during a game between Mountain Brook and Ramsay on Friday, Oct. 2, 2026 at Spartan Stadium in Birmingham, AL. Photo by David Leong.
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Photo by David Leong
Ramsay's Quatez Williams (17) is pursued by Mountain Brook's Wyatt Sleeper (23) during a game between Mountain Brook and Ramsay on Friday, Oct. 2, 2026 at Spartan Stadium in Birmingham, AL. Photo by David Leong.
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Photo by David Leong
Mountain Brook's Wallace Hunter (88) makes a reception against Ramsay's Derrick Russell (25) during a game between Mountain Brook and Ramsay on Friday, Oct. 2, 2026 at Spartan Stadium in Birmingham, AL. Photo by David Leong.
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Photo by David Leong
Mountain Brook marching band entertains the crowd before a game between Mountain Brook and Ramsay on Friday, Oct. 2, 2026 at Spartan Stadium in Birmingham, AL. Photo by David Leong.
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Photo by David Leong
Mountain Brook marching band entertains the crowd before a game between Mountain Brook and Ramsay on Friday, Oct. 2, 2026 at Spartan Stadium in Birmingham, AL. Photo by David Leong.
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Photo by David Leong
Mountain Brook team captains take the field before a game between Mountain Brook and Ramsay on Friday, Oct. 2, 2026 at Spartan Stadium in Birmingham, AL. Photo by David Leong.
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Photo by David Leong
Mountain Brook cheerleaders take the field before a game between Mountain Brook and Ramsay on Friday, Oct. 2, 2026 at Spartan Stadium in Birmingham, AL. Photo by David Leong.
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Photo by David Leong
Mountain Brook players take the field before a game between Mountain Brook and Ramsay on Friday, Oct. 2, 2026 at Spartan Stadium in Birmingham, AL. Photo by David Leong.
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Photo by David Leong
Mountain Brook fans take the field before a game between Mountain Brook and Ramsay on Friday, Oct. 2, 2026 at Spartan Stadium in Birmingham, AL. Photo by David Leong.
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Photo by David Leong
Mountain Brook's Pruet James (10) throws the ball during a game between Mountain Brook and Ramsay on Friday, Oct. 2, 2026 at Spartan Stadium in Birmingham, AL. Photo by David Leong.
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Photo by David Leong
Mountain Brook's Pruet James (10) runs the ball during a game between Mountain Brook and Ramsay on Friday, Oct. 2, 2026 at Spartan Stadium in Birmingham, AL. Photo by David Leong.
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Photo by David Leong
Mountain Brook's William Russ (25) kicks the ball during a game between Mountain Brook and Ramsay on Friday, Oct. 2, 2026 at Spartan Stadium in Birmingham, AL. Photo by David Leong.
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Photo by David Leong
Mountain Brook head coach Chris Yeager observes from the sideline during a game between Mountain Brook and Ramsay on Friday, Oct. 2, 2026 at Spartan Stadium in Birmingham, AL. Photo by David Leong.
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Photo by David Leong
Mountain Brook's Beau Payne (21) runs the ball during a game between Mountain Brook and Ramsay on Friday, Oct. 2, 2026 at Spartan Stadium in Birmingham, AL. Photo by David Leong.
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Photo by David Leong
Mountain Brook's Pruet James (10) calls for the snap during a game between Mountain Brook and Ramsay on Friday, Oct. 2, 2026 at Spartan Stadium in Birmingham, AL. Photo by David Leong.
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Photo by David Leong
Mountain Brook cheerleaders entertain the crowd during a game between Mountain Brook and Ramsay on Friday, Oct. 2, 2026 at Spartan Stadium in Birmingham, AL. Photo by David Leong.
Mountain Brook High School's football team managed just two field goals and couldn't find the end zone, falling 13-6 to Ramsay on Friday night in a pivotal Class 5A, Region 4 matchup.
The two offenses were nearly even for the night, with Ramsay finishing with 257 total yards to Mountain Brook's 260, but Ramsay turned its two scoring chances into touchdowns while Mountain Brook settled for field goals on both of its trips inside scoring range.
Quatez Williams opened the scoring with a 45-yard touchdown run in the first quarter, and William Russ answered with a 26-yard field goal to make it 7-3.
Mountain Brook's defense held Ramsay off the board through the second quarter and much of the third, but Ramsay put together an eight-play, 90-yard that culminated with Davey Lawrence's 39-yard touchdown pass to Ayden Shackleford. The extra point was blocked by the Spartans to keep it at 13-3.
Russ added a 23-yard field goal in the fourth quarter to cut it to 13-6, but Mountain Brook couldn't find the end zone the rest of the way.
Pruet James finished 14 of 30 passing for 191 yards and was intercepted once, and Beau Payne led the ground game with 59 yards on eight carries. Lawrence threw for 115 yards and a touchdown for Ramsay, and Williams added 60 rushing yards and the game's first score.
Mountain Brook fell to 4-3 overall and 2-2 in Region 4, and travels to Calera next week. Ramsay joins Homewood with 4-0 region marks, and hosts Pelham next week.
Thank you to Gunn Dermatology for sponsoring our coverage of Mountain Brook football this season. Visit their two locations in Mountain Brook.
XO Stats contributed to this report.