Spartans persevere, pick up region win

MOUNTAIN BROOK – The Mountain Brook High School football team didn’t play like the No. 1 team in Class 6A on Thursday evening.

That is how head coach Chris Yeager saw it, even though his team surged ahead in the final quarter to knock off Shades Valley 24-7 at Spartan Stadium in a Class 6A, Region 5 clash.

“Tonight, our kids played hard, but we did not play Mountain Brook football,” Yeager said following the game.

Penalties before the snap and following the whistle were far too numerous for the head coach’s liking, and Shades Valley (0-4) hung around and made the Spartans sweat it out until a couple fourth-quarter touchdowns put the game away.

“That’s a good football team that we played. But we’re much, much better than what we played tonight,” Yeager said.

Despite the mistakes, Mountain Brook (4-0, 2-0 in region) pulled through in the fourth quarter to remain unbeaten. Quarterback Strother Gibbs, despite playing at less than full capacity with an apparent injury, had much to do with that. He converted a pair of crucial third downs to keep a late drive alive, the first one a 6-yard run and the second a 38-yard completion to Jake Thompson on third-and-22.

“He showed a lot of guts tonight. He’s banged up,” Yeager said. “The kids follow him and he’s a leader.”

Michael Brogan capped off that drive with a 1-yard run, scoring the first of his two touchdowns in the final frame to give the Spartans a 17-7 lead. Brogan’s 3-yard run put the final stamp on the 24-7 victory on Mountain Brook’s next drive. Brogan was the Spartans’ work horse, carrying the ball 34 times for 146 yards.

Even though the offense struggled to find its way for much of the game, the defense had no such issues. The Spartans surrendered just 132 yards on the evening, with Shades Valley’s lone touchdown coming after a turnover gave the Mounties the ball in the red zone.

“Our defense played their guts out. I was really proud of them,” Yeager said.

The Spartans did a solid job of containing Shades Valley’s dual-threat quarterback, Earl Woods. Woods scored on a 4-yard run late in the third quarter, but was limited to 5-of-17 passing for 23 yards. He rushed for 70 yards on 11 carries.

Neither team could do anything offensively in the first half. The two teams combined for nine consecutive punts to begin the game, before Mountain Brook broke through on a 7-yard scoring pass from Gibbs to Paulson Wright with 33 seconds before halftime.

Gibbs finished the night 5-of-10 passing for 69 yards, while rushing for 35 yards on nine carries. Thompson had 51 yards to lead the receivers.

Reed Harradine made it 10-0 with his 31-yard field goal midway through the third quarter, as the Spartans capitalized on a turnover. Rob Gunn squared up Woods and forced a fumble, the loose ball picked up by John McMillan. Win Horn also recovered a fumble in the fourth quarter.

Mountain Brook takes a break from region play next week, as the Spartans head to Thompson for a matchup between the top-ranked teams in 6A and 7A. Shades Valley plays at Gardendale.

“We’ll have to see what kind of shape we’re in,” Yeager said. “I hope we can go in there with all the tools in the tool belt. I know we’ve got a long way to go, and a lot of corrections to make.”

