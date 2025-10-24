Spartans roll past Shades Valley to cap regular season

× 1 of 48 Expand Mountain Brook wide receiver Trey Vinson (15) see an opening for the endzone in route to a touchdown during a game between Mountain Brook and Shades Valley on Friday, Oct. 24, 2025, at Mountain Brook High School. Photo by Richard Force. × 2 of 48 Expand Mountain Brook line backer Miller Crumpton (16) celebrates a touchdown with his teammates during a game between Mountain Brook and Shades Valley on Friday, Oct. 24, 2025, at Mountain Brook High School. Photo by Richard Force. × 3 of 48 Expand Mountain Brook line backer Miller Crumpton (16) looks into the back field during a game between Mountain Brook and Shades Valley on Friday, Oct. 24, 2025, at Mountain Brook High School. MOUNTAIN BROOK — Mountain Brook continued its recent dominance over Shades Valley on Friday, Oct. 24, extending its winning streak in the series to four straight games with a 34-7 win at home.

Coming into the matchup, Shades Valley hoped to flip the script after dropping a close 21-14 contest to Pell City a week ago, but the Spartans once again proved too much to handle.

The Mounties entered the game showing signs of defensive promise, having intercepted four passes in their previous outing, but Mountain Brook’s offense and relentless defense set the tone early. The Spartans, who shut out Huffman 43-0 last week in their most dominant win of the season, carried that same energy into Friday’s matchup, controlling the pace on both sides of the ball.

Mountain Brook wasted no time, turning defense into offense just 14 seconds into the game. The Spartans won the toss and chose to start on defense — a decision that paid off immediately. Linebacker Miller Crumpton delivered a big hit, forced a fumble, and recovered it himself, returning it 16 yards for a touchdown. The extra point attempt missed, but Mountain Brook jumped ahead 6-0.

True to their identity, the Spartans focused on disciplined, physical football — built on fundamentals and effort. That approach showed again late in the first quarter. With 4:38 remaining, running back Stuart Andrews took a dive play up the middle, appeared to be stopped after a short gain, but broke free from a pile of tacklers and sprinted 46 yards for the score, extending the lead to 13-0.

Head coach Chris Yeager credited his team’s emphasis on fundamentals.

“We talked about how we are going to get better at blocking, tackling, and securing the football,” Yeager said. “Although we had a couple of interceptions and other issues, I felt like we did a good job of blocking and tackling. It was a game where we got better and better, and that’s what we want to do — trend upwards and master the fundamentals.”

Running back Stuart Andrews was a standout, finishing with nearly 150 rushing yards and averaging eight yards per carry.

“It’s really good having Stuart back,” Yeager said. “Really proud of the way he ran. He ran really hard for us tonight. He has been injured, and others have stepped up, and now we have more depth.”

With the regular season now complete, the Spartans turn their attention to the postseason. Still, Yeager reflected on the journey this year’s team has taken.

“In a season, you are guaranteed 480 minutes, and that was a fun 480 minutes — a lifetime of memories,” he said. “Now it’s a new season, with the same message of mastering the fundamentals. We are going to get better at blocking, tackling, and securing the football. We get a new season to do that, and it’s pretty special.”

With the win, Mountain Brook improved to 7-3 overall and has now won five of its last six games. The Spartans averaged nearly 30 points per contest during that stretch and head into the playoffs on a high note.

Follow all things Under the Lights at this link.

Gunn Dermatology is a proud sponsor of Mountain Brook football coverage this fall.