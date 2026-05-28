Mountain Brook soccer players collect all-state honors

Mountain Brook High School soccer players earned significant recognition on the 2026 Alabama High School Soccer Coaches all-state teams.

The girls program placed three players on the Class 6A first team: senior midfielder Sophie Hicks, senior midfielder Anna Mayor and junior defender Lorelai Wei. Junior goalkeeper Ginny Grace Heide earned a second-team selection. Receiving honorable mention were junior midfielders Gabby Lamontagne and Martha Mae Smith.

On the boys side, Mountain Brook placed three players on the 6A first team: senior forward Carson Hahn, freshman midfielder Grey Phillips and junior defender Bo Cooper. Senior defender Henry McGahey earned second-team recognition. Sophomore midfielders Charlie Tabb and James Petrey each received honorable mention.