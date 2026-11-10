Spartans sweep Class 5A cross-country titles

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Schools The Mountain Brook High School girls cross-country team won the state meet on Nov. 7, 2026, in Moulton. Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Schools. × 2 of 2 Expand Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Schools The Mountain Brook High School boys cross-country team won the state meet on Nov. 7, 2026, in Moulton. Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Schools. Prev Next

Mountain Brook High School swept the boys and girls team championships Saturday at the AHSAA State Cross Country Championships at Oakville Indian Mounds Park in Moulton, winning its first titles since moving to Class 5A.

The Mountain Brook girls scored 33 points to win a sixth straight state championship, beating Homewood (46) and Fort Payne (141). Freshman Ann Gibson Hamilton led the Spartans with a runner-up finish in 18 minutes, 11.1 seconds, behind Hartselle's Grace Goldman (17:46.5).

Anna Erdberg (18:25.2) and Francesca Demarco (18:25.6) finished fifth and sixth less than half a second apart. Savi Jordan (19:00.6) was ninth, and Everlee McKinney (19:02.0) was 11th to complete the scoring.

Bailey Simpson finished 12th in 19:03.1 and June Record was 16th in 19:12.1, giving the Spartans seven runners in the top 16.

The Mountain Brook boys scored 41 points to hold off Homewood (48) for a fifth consecutive title. Florence was third with 76.

William Morgan finished second in 15:22.5, three seconds behind Florence's Charlie Hollingsworth (15:19.7). Oliver Mange (15:47.6), Luke Cribbs (15:49.5) and Ethan Schniper (15:50.0) finished sixth, eighth and ninth.

William Rowland (16:06.8) was 17th to round out the scoring. Web Hawley and Brooks Bazemore finished 23rd and 24th.