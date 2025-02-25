Lady Spartans taking on Chelsea in AHSAA basketball championships

× Expand Mountain Brook's Libby Geisler (10) and Clarkie Wilkinson (1) celebrate their win during the Mountain Brook vs. Fort Payne 6A girls basketball regional championship game on Feb. 20, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt.

The final 56 high school basketball teams left standing are descending upon Birmingham this week as part of the AHSAA State Finals.

Mountain Brook’s girls are one of those teams, as the Lady Spartans will make their first final four appearance in program history this week. Mountain Brook will take on Chelsea in the Class 6A semifinals Wednesday at noon at Legacy Arena.

Hazel Green and Park Crossing play at 9 a.m. in the opposite semifinal. Hazel Green has won the state title each of the last seven years.

Mountain Brook (25-6) has had a tremendous season, reaching the regional final for the third time in program history and first time since 2008. In that game, the Lady Spartans knocked off Fort Payne to break through to the final four for the first time.

“The response from both the school and community has been extremely positive,” Mountain Brook head coach Sara Price said. “These young ladies deserve it; they have worked hard all season and to see the sense of joy and outpouring of support has been amazing for them.”

Chelsea is making its second final four trip, also making it in 2021. The two teams met in early November, with Mountain Brook prevailing 51-49. Price knows the rematch will be a tough one, as the Lady Spartans are focused within.

“We have focused on us and what we do well,” she said. “As we have done all year, we’re focused on playing fundamentally sound and disciplined.”

Both teams enter the game on a hot streak, both currently holding double-digit winning streaks.

Mountain Brook is no stranger to the state finals, with the boys making a habit of appearing in state championships over the last decade-plus. But the girls will get their moment of glory this week, whether it’s one game or two.

“Enjoy the moment,” Price said of her message to the team. “We say it all the time, be present and be where your feet are. We don’t make any game bigger than what it is. Our girls have really bought into that.

“They enjoy being around one another and playing together; that’s what makes it fun for us.”

The 6A state championship game is set for Saturday at 12:30 p.m.

Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets at the door, but they can also be purchased ahead of time.

More information on the AHSAA State Finals can be found at this link.