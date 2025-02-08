Spartans, Lady Spartans post wins to advance to regionals

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Athletics The Mountain Brook High School boys basketball team before the Class 6A sub-regional game against Homewood on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025.

The Mountain Brook High School boys and girls basketball seasons are still very much in progress.

Both teams won over the weekend in the Class 6A sub-regional round to advance to the regional tournament.

On Friday, Mountain Brook's girls took down Minor 71-51 to get back to the regional tournament for the first time since 2022. In the win at Spartan Arena, Avery Davis led the way for the Lady Spartans with 21 points. Libby Geisler added 16 points and Maddie Walter notched 12 points. Merrill Hines scored seven points, while Ellie Halpern and Annabelle Avery each finished with six points.

The boys team took to the road Saturday night to play in a raucous environment at Homewood, prevailing 48-38 to advance to regionals for the 14th straight year. Trey Davis led the way with 11 points and four assists in the game. Mac Couvillion joined him in double figures with 10 points and three rebounds. Homewood's Latham Binkley led all scorers with 16 points.

Mountain Brook will be playing at Jacksonville State University for the Northeast Regional. The girls will face Gadsden City, while the boys will play Oxford in the opening round of regionals on Feb. 17. Game times will be finalized in the coming days.