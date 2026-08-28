Spartans suffer tough loss at UMS-Wright

× Expand Photo by: Michael Jackson Mountain Brook WR/RB John Colvin (20) runs the football during a game between Mountain Brook and Hueytown on Friday, Aug. 21, 2026, at Hueytown High School Stadium. Photo by: Michael Jackson

Mountain Brook High School's football team outgained UMS-Wright and forced four turnovers, but a blocked field goal returned for a touchdown proved costly in a 13-6 loss on Friday night in the first-ever meeting between the two programs.

Neither team found the end zone in the first quarter. William Russ opened the scoring in the second with a 40-yard field goal. Late in the quarter, Payne Pennebaker sacked Max Fowler. Josh Holloway forced the turnover with an interception, setting up Russ for a 52-yard field goal as time expired in the half to make it 6-0.

Sam Young intercepted Fowler early in the third quarter, but Mountain Brook stalled inside the UMS-Wright 6-yard line, and the Spartans' ensuing field-goal attempt was blocked. UMS-Wright's Colby Weaver scooped it up and raced 94 yards the other way for a touchdown, tying the game at 6-6 with 1:40 left in the third.

An interception with under five minutes to play set up UMS-Wright at the Spartans' 45-yard line, and Fowler found Dean Waite for a 27-yard touchdown pass to make it 13-6 with 1:35 remaining.

Despite the loss, Mountain Brook controlled much of the game statistically, finishing with 214 total yards to UMS-Wright's 181 and holding the ball for nearly 29 minutes. The Spartans won the turnover battle, forcing two interceptions and recovering two fumbles, but giving it away three times.

James completed 12 of 28 passes for 104 yards and threw an interception, and also led Mountain Brook in rushing with 47 yards on 13 carries, though he lost a fumble. John Colvin added 70 yards on 18 carries and caught three passes for 35 yards. Archie Andrews led all receivers with four catches for 34 yards.

Skip Stuermann had a strong night on defense, recording a sack, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery to go with a tackle for loss.

Fowler was 10 of 19 passing for 97 yards and a touchdown for UMS-Wright, though he threw two interceptions and lost a fumble. Richard Scott led the Warriors' ground game with 30 yards on 10 carries and added four catches for 14 yards.

Mountain Brook fell to 1-1 and travels to Homewood next Friday at Waldrop Stadium to open Class 5A, Region 4 play. UMS-Wright travels to St. Michael.

Thank you to Gunn Dermatology for sponsoring our coverage of Mountain Brook football this season. Visit their two locations in Mountain Brook.