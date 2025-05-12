Mountain Brook varsity lacrosse teams sweep state championships

× 1 of 4 Expand Photo courtesy of Renee Clements Mountain Brook High School's boys and girls lacrosse teams both claimed state titles. × 2 of 4 Expand Photo courtesy of Renee Clements Mountain Brook High School girls lacrosse won their fifth consecutive state championship. × 3 of 4 Expand Photo courtesy of Renee Clements Mountain Brook High School boys lacrosse team. × 4 of 4 Expand Photo courtesy of Renee Clements Coaches of Mountain Brook High School's boys lacrosse team holding their championship trophy. Prev Next

MOUNTAIN BROOK, AL — The Mountain Brook High School Varsity Boys and Girls Lacrosse teams each captured state championship titles last weekend, capping off remarkable seasons for the Spartan lacrosse program.

The varsity girls delivered a 15-10 victory over Hoover High School to claim their fifth consecutive state championship.

The win was especially meaningful as it marked the final game for longtime head coach Tom Lewis, who is retiring from leading the MBHS Girls Varsity team. With 30 years of experience, he will remain involved by continuing to coach youth lacrosse.

The 2025 girls roster includes three standout players committed to playing at the collegiate level:

Megan Donahue, Midfield – Wofford College

Grayson Crow, midfield (1st Team All-State) – Rollins College

Ashby Russell, defense (2nd Team All-State) –Chapman University

On the boys’ side, head coach Mike Catenacci, now in his third year at the helm, guided the varsity boys to a 13-11 championship victory over Vestavia Hills. The Spartans closed the regular season with a 10-2 record.

The boys’ defense anchored the team, yielding less than 5 goals against per game. Seniors Miller Brooks (1st Team All-State, Defense), Jack Walthall (All-Star Selection, Defense) and Hayden DiVenere were key contributors.

Junior Luke Catenacci (All-Star Selection, Goalie) led the defense in the cage for the Spartans with an impressive save rate of 64%.

Other standout players included senior midfielder Truman Lee, junior Roscoe Bare (2nd TeamAll-State, Attack), junior Sam Smith (All-Star Selection, Midfield) and sophomore Archie Andrews (1st Team All-State, Midfield).