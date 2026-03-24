Mountain Brook varsity softball earns walk-off win over Pike Road

× Expand Kyle Parmley Mountain Brook Softball Mountain Brook's Lauren Gilbert (30) pitches during a game between Mountain Brook and Oak Mountain on Wednesday, March 21, 2018, at Oak Mountain High School in Birmingham.

The Mountain Brook varsity softball team earned a 10-9 walk-off victory over Pike Road on Friday at the Hoover Met Complex.

The game remained close throughout, with both teams trading leads in a high-scoring matchup. Mountain Brook took an early advantage with a five-run second inning, highlighted by a two-run double from Goldman.

Pike Road responded with a six-run fourth inning to take a 9-8 lead, but Mountain Brook answered in the bottom of the frame. The Spartans secured the win when Gresham drew a walk, bringing in the decisive run.

Goldman led the offense with three RBIs and two hits, while Shea also recorded two hits. The team showed patience at the plate, drawing seven walks.

On the mound, Kearse earned the win for Mountain Brook.