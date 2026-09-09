Spartans volleyball piles up six wins

× Expand Photo by David Leong Mountain Brook's Sullivan Lell (2) observes during action at the Juanita Boddie Tournament at the Finley Center in Hoover, AL on Fri., Aug. 21, 2026. Photo by David Leong.

Mountain Brook High School's volleyball team went 6-2 over the past week, beating Collierville, Prattville Christian, Nolensville, Lebanon, Oakland and Briarwood, with losses to Franklin and Hewitt-Trussville. That stretch pushed Mountain Brook to 15-5 on the season.

Sullivan Todd directed the offense with 113 assists, 76 digs, 36 kills and five aces. Sullivan Lell anchored the back row with 112 digs, 14 assists, a 2.17 serve receive rating and five aces. Adele Moffatt added 63 kills and five blocks, and Lucy Comer contributed 68 kills, five blocks, 55 digs and four aces.

Mountain Brook is off for the rest of the week before playing Oxford and Southside on Monday.