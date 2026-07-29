Mountain Brook volleyball player represents Team USA

× Expand Photo courtesy of Sullivan Todd

Mountain Brook High School rising senior Sullivan Todd represented the United States this summer as a member of the USA U18 National Team at the ISF World Volleyball Championship in Shangluo, China, held July 1-10.

Todd was one of 14 athletes from across the country selected for Team USA. She is committed to continue her volleyball career at Mississippi State University.

Team USA competed against Bulgaria, Brazil, Romania, China (Taiwan), India and China (Hong Kong) before finishing fifth overall. The team's tournament ended with a quarterfinal loss to China (Taiwan).

Todd said competing internationally gave her the opportunity to experience different styles of play while building relationships with athletes from around the world.

"One of the best parts of the experience was getting to learn the international style of volleyball while playing against some of the top U18 talent from around the world," Todd said.

She also said representing the United States and learning about other cultures made the trip an unforgettable experience.