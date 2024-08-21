New-look Spartans maintain lofty goals

× 1 of 3 Expand Erin Nelson Sweeney Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. Mountain Brook’s Mae Mae Beatty (3) hits the ball in the Class 6A state championship match against Saraland at Bill Harris Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. × 2 of 3 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Mountain Brook’s Grace Stewart (8) serves in a match against the Bucs at Hoover High School on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 3 of 3 Expand Erin Nelson Sweeney Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. Mountain Brook’s Ella Kate Wright (24) passes the ball in the Class 6A state championship match against Saraland at Bill Harris Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. Prev Next

Mattie Gardner did not beat around the bush or give a vague answer that would fall under the category of “coachspeak.”

Even though the Mountain Brook volleyball team returns just five varsity players from its Class 6A state championship team from a year ago, the goal remains unchanged.

“A state championship win,” she said of this team’s potential.

She added, “Our goals don’t change, and that’s been the strength of Mountain Brook volleyball historically. … Just because we’re a younger and newer team, that standard doesn’t change, although the journey may look different.”

There was little doubt what the 2023 version of the Spartans was capable of doing. An experienced and veteran squad put together a tremendous season and captured the program’s seventh state title.

Now, they begin a building process anew.

“These girls are so fun, so loving, goofy and they work hard,” Gardner said. “There’s never been a day when I’ve questioned the effort that they’re giving.”

The Spartans will rely on the leadership skills of their three seniors, Mae Mae Beatty, Ella Kate Wright and Grace Stewart. All three have embodied the positive development of a Mountain Brook volleyball player.

Beatty emerged last year as one of the top offensive threats in the area and is a recent University of Montevallo commit, where she will play for former Mountain Brook coach Haven O’Quinn.

Wright came on strong last year, solidifying herself as the libero and earning a selection on the AHSAA North-South All-Star Game roster as one of the top rising seniors in the state.

“I feel way more comfortable this year,” Wright said.

Stewart is a Wofford commit and a player who has patiently waited her turn. Hannah Parant was a stalwart at setter for four years and is now at Alabama.

“I’m really excited,” Stewart said. “I have big shoes to fill, because Hannah Parant is amazing. I’m very confident in my role on this team. I hope I can lead this team to a championship.”

“They have a lot to take on, and they’re doing a great job as far as being understanding and excited to know these new girls,” Gardner said of the seniors.

Elsewhere on the floor, Anna Cate Brown, Caroline Kelley and Elizabeth Lell will all play on the back row as defensive specialists. Juniors Lexi Smith and Ava Ruth Borland and sophomore Adele Moffatt will play as pins.

In the middle, junior Sam Settle came into her own last year and is expected to have a big season. Freshman Mae Mae King has also impressed in the summer. Grace Anne Lloyd is another freshman who will get some time in the middle.

Naomi Borland can set and hit, serving as a versatile player for the Spartans.

Mountain Brook will certainly be the favorite to emerge as the winner in Class 6A, Area 10, over Woodlawn and Huffman. The Spartans should advance to the North Super Regional tournament in Huntsville once again, looking for a return to the state tournament.

During the regular season, the Spartans will play in tournaments at Hoover and Gulf Shores, and will play in one in South Carolina as well.

A tough schedule also includes matches against Spain Park, Helena, Homewood, Hoover, Saraland, Bob Jones, McGill-Toolen, Hartselle, Pelham, Jasper, Hewitt-Trussville and Chelsea.

Mountain Brook begins the season Thursday at home against Spanish Fort. The varsity match is set for 6 p.m., and will be a "purple out" in honor of Lulu Gribbin. Buttons will be available for purchase, with all proceeds going toward Gribbin's medical funds.