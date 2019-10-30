Spartans notch 2 wins, advance to final

by

×

1 of 44

191030_HVMBStateVolleyEN18.JPG

Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media

The Mountain Brook Spartans erupt with excitement after defeating Hoover in the Class 7A state semifinal match between Mountain Brook and Hoover on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at the Birmingham CrossPlex. Photo by Erin Nelson

×

2 of 44

191030_HVMBStateVolleyEN20.JPG

Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media

Mountain Brook's Ann Vandevelde (1) serves during a Class 7A state tournament match between Mountain Brook and Hoover on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at the Birmingham CrossPlex. Mountain Brook defeated Hoover to advance to the Class 7A final. Photo by Erin Nelson

×

3 of 44

191030_HVMBStateVolleyEN22.JPG

Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media

Hoover’s Gabrielle Essix (15) misses a block at the net during a Class 7A state tournament match between Mountain Brook and Hoover on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at the Birmingham CrossPlex. Mountain Brook defeated Hoover to advance to the Class 7A final. Photo by Erin Nelson

×

4 of 44

191030_HVMBStateVolleyEN23.JPG

Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media

Hoover's Rya McKinnon (9) returns the ball as Mountain Brook's MK Fowlkes (5) guards the net during a Class 7A state tournament match between Mountain Brook and Hoover on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at the Birmingham CrossPlex. Mountain Brook defeated Hoover to advance to the Class 7A final. Photo by Erin Nelson

×

5 of 44

191030_HVMBStateVolleyEN26.JPG

Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media

Hoover's Laurel Burkhardt (5) serves during a Class 7A state tournament match between Mountain Brook and Hoover on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at the Birmingham CrossPlex. Mountain Brook defeated Hoover to advance to the Class 7A final. Photo by Erin Nelson

×

6 of 44

191030_HVMBStateVolleyEN18.JPG

Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media

The Mountain Brook Spartans erupt with excitement after defeating Hoover in the Class 7A state semifinal match between Mountain Brook and Hoover on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at the Birmingham CrossPlex. Photo by Erin Nelson

×

7 of 44

191030_HVMBStateVolleyEN24.JPG

Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media

Mountain Brook's Grace Carr (24) serves during a Class 7A state tournament match between Mountain Brook and Hoover on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at the Birmingham CrossPlex. Mountain Brook defeated Hoover to advance to the Class 7A final. Photo by Erin Nelson

×

8 of 44

191030_HVMBStateVolleyEN25.JPG

Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media

Hoover’s Mel Jones (13) sends the ball over the net during a Class 7A state tournament match between Mountain Brook and Hoover on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at the Birmingham CrossPlex. Mountain Brook defeated Hoover to advance to the Class 7A final. Photo by Erin Nelson

×

9 of 44

191030_HVMBStateVolleyEN19.JPG

Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media

Hoover's Laurel Burkhardt (5) serves during a Class 7A state tournament match between Mountain Brook and Hoover on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at the Birmingham CrossPlex. Mountain Brook defeated Hoover to advance to the Class 7A final. Photo by Erin Nelson

×

10 of 44

191030_HVMBStateVolleyEN14.JPG

Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media

Hoover’s Kendal Youngblood (22) serves during a Class 7A state tournament match between Mountain Brook and Hoover on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at the Birmingham CrossPlex. Mountain Brook defeated Hoover to advance to the Class 7A final. Photo by Erin Nelson

×

11 of 44

191030_HVMBStateVolleyEN28.JPG

Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media

Hoover's Rya McKinnon (9) jumps to spike the ball during a Class 7A state tournament match between Mountain Brook and Hoover on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at the Birmingham CrossPlex. Mountain Brook defeated Hoover to advance to the Class 7A final. Photo by Erin Nelson

×

12 of 44

191030_HVMBStateVolleyEN01.JPG

Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media

Hoover’s Gabrielle Essix (15) sends the ball over the net, past Mountain Brook's Greer Golden (3) during a Class 7A state tournament match between Mountain Brook and Hoover on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at the Birmingham CrossPlex. Mountain Brook defeated Hoover to advance to the Class 7A final. Photo by Erin Nelson

×

13 of 44

191030_HVMBStateVolleyEN17.JPG

Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media

The Hoover Buccaneers high-five the Mountain Brook Spartans following the Class 7A state semifinal match between Mountain Brook and Hoover on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at the Birmingham CrossPlex. Mountain Brook defeated Hoover to advance to the Class 7A final. Photo by Erin Nelson

×

14 of 44

191030_HVMBStateVolleyEN03.JPG

Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media

Mountain Brook's Celie Field (10) returns the ball during a Class 7A state tournament match between Mountain Brook and Hoover on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at the Birmingham CrossPlex. Mountain Brook defeated Hoover to advance to the Class 7A final. Photo by Erin Nelson

×

15 of 44

191030_HVMBStateVolleyEN06.JPG

Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media

Mountain Brook's Ann Vandevelde (1) serves during a Class 7A state tournament match between Mountain Brook and Hoover on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at the Birmingham CrossPlex. Mountain Brook defeated Hoover to advance to the Class 7A final. Photo by Erin Nelson

×

16 of 44

191030_HVMBStateVolleyEN07.JPG

Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media

Hoover's Aly Durban (4) serves during a Class 7A state tournament match between Mountain Brook and Hoover on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at the Birmingham CrossPlex. Mountain Brook defeated Hoover to advance to the Class 7A final. Photo by Erin Nelson

×

17 of 44

191030_HVMBStateVolleyEN13.JPG

Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media

Hoover's Rya McKinnon (9) spikes the ball over the net during a Class 7A state tournament match between Mountain Brook and Hoover on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at the Birmingham CrossPlex. Mountain Brook defeated Hoover to advance to the Class 7A final. Photo by Erin Nelson

×

18 of 44

191030_HVMBStateVolleyEN05.JPG

Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media

Hoover's Laurel Burkhardt (5) serves during a Class 7A state tournament match between Mountain Brook and Hoover on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at the Birmingham CrossPlex. Mountain Brook defeated Hoover to advance to the Class 7A final. Photo by Erin Nelson

×

19 of 44

191030_HVMBStateVolleyEN11.JPG

Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media

Mountain Brook's Liz Vandevelde (22) gets set to return the ball during a Class 7A state tournament match between Mountain Brook and Hoover on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at the Birmingham CrossPlex. Mountain Brook defeated Hoover to advance to the Class 7A final. Photo by Erin Nelson

×

20 of 44

191030_HVMBStateVolleyEN10.JPG

Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media

Mountain Brook's MK Fowlkes (5) jumps to spike the ball as Hoover’s Mel Jones (13) and Hoover's Laurel Burkhardt (5) guard the net during a Class 7A state tournament match between Mountain Brook and Hoover on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at the Birmingham CrossPlex. Mountain Brook defeated Hoover to advance to the Class 7A final. Photo by Erin Nelson

×

21 of 44

191030_HVMBStateVolleyEN04.JPG

Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media

Mountain Brook's Grace Carr (24) serves during a Class 7A state tournament match between Mountain Brook and Hoover on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at the Birmingham CrossPlex. Mountain Brook defeated Hoover to advance to the Class 7A final. Photo by Erin Nelson

×

22 of 44

191030_HVMBStateVolleyEN12.JPG

Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media

Hoover's Aly Durban (4) sets the ball during a Class 7A state tournament match between Mountain Brook and Hoover on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at the Birmingham CrossPlex. Mountain Brook defeated Hoover to advance to the Class 7A final. Photo by Erin Nelson

×

23 of 44

191030_HVMBStateVolleyEN16.JPG

Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media

The Mountain Brook Spartans erupt with excitement after defeating Hoover in the Class 7A state semifinal match between Mountain Brook and Hoover on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at the Birmingham CrossPlex. Photo by Erin Nelson

×

24 of 44

191030_HVMBStateVolleyEN02.JPG

Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media

Mountain Brook's Ann Vandevelde (1) sets the ball during a Class 7A state tournament match between Mountain Brook and Hoover on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at the Birmingham CrossPlex. Mountain Brook defeated Hoover to advance to the Class 7A final. Photo by Erin Nelson

×

25 of 44

191030_HVMBStateVolleyEN15.JPG

Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media

The Mountain Brook Spartans erupt with excitement after defeating Hoover in the Class 7A state semifinal match between Mountain Brook and Hoover on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at the Birmingham CrossPlex. Photo by Erin Nelson

×

26 of 44

191030_HVMBStateVolleyEN29.JPG

Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media

Mountain Brook's Celie Field (10) sends the ball over the net during a Class 7A state tournament match between Mountain Brook and Hoover on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at the Birmingham CrossPlex. Mountain Brook defeated Hoover to advance to the Class 7A final. Photo by Erin Nelson

×

27 of 44

191030_HVMBStateVolleyEN30.JPG

Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media

Hoover coach Chris Camper talks to his team during a timeout in the Class 7A state tournament semifinal match between Mountain Brook and Hoover on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at the Birmingham CrossPlex. Mountain Brook defeated Hoover to advance to the Class 7A final. Photo by Erin Nelson

×

28 of 44

191030_HVMBStateVolleyEN27.JPG

Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media

The Mountain Brook fan section cheers for the Spartans during a Class 7A state tournament match between Mountain Brook and Hoover on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at the Birmingham CrossPlex. Mountain Brook defeated Hoover to advance to the Class 7A final. Photo by Erin Nelson

×

29 of 44

191030_HVMBStateVolleyEN08.JPG

Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media

Hoover's Aly Durban (4) sets the ball during a Class 7A state tournament match between Mountain Brook and Hoover on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at the Birmingham CrossPlex. Mountain Brook defeated Hoover to advance to the Class 7A final. Photo by Erin Nelson

×

30 of 44

191030_HVMBStateVolleyEN09.JPG

Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media

Mountain Brook's MK Fowlkes (5) jumps to spike the ball as Hoover’s Mel Jones (13) and Hoover's Laurel Burkhardt (5) guard the net during a Class 7A state tournament match between Mountain Brook and Hoover on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at the Birmingham CrossPlex. Mountain Brook defeated Hoover to advance to the Class 7A final. Photo by Erin Nelson

×

31 of 44

191030_HVMBStateVolleyEN21.JPG

Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media

Mountain Brook's Greer Golden (3) sends the ball over the net as Hoover’s Gabrielle Essix (15) and Hoover's Rya McKinnon (9) guard the net during a Class 7A state tournament match between Mountain Brook and Hoover on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at the Birmingham CrossPlex. Mountain Brook defeated Hoover to advance to the Class 7A final. Photo by Erin Nelson

×

32 of 44

191030_MBStateVolleyEN_10.JPG

Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media

Mountain Brook's Kate Amberson (11) sends the ball over the net during a Class 7A state tournament match between Mountain Brook and Auburn on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at the Birmingham CrossPlex. Photo by Erin Nelson

×

33 of 44

191030_MBStateVolleyEN_11.JPG

Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media

Mountain Brook coach Vickie Nichols smiles during a Class 7A state tournament match between Mountain Brook and Auburn on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at the Birmingham CrossPlex. Photo by Erin Nelson

×

34 of 44

191030_MBStateVolleyEN_13.JPG

Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media

Mountain Brook's Liz Vandevelde (22) sets the ball during a Class 7A state tournament match between Mountain Brook and Auburn on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at the Birmingham CrossPlex. Photo by Erin Nelson

×

35 of 44

191030_MBStateVolleyEN_8.JPG

Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media

Mountain Brook's Hannah Hitson (32) sends the ball over the net during a Class 7A state tournament match between Mountain Brook and Auburn on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at the Birmingham CrossPlex. Photo by Erin Nelson

×

36 of 44

191030_MBStateVolleyEN_2.JPG

Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media

Mountain Brook's Grace Carr (24) sends the ball over the net during a Class 7A state tournament match between Mountain Brook and Auburn on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at the Birmingham CrossPlex. Photo by Erin Nelson

×

37 of 44

191030_MBStateVolleyEN_3.JPG

Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media

Mountain Brook's Ann Vandevelde (1) serves during a Class 7A state tournament match between Mountain Brook and Auburn on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at the Birmingham CrossPlex. Photo by Erin Nelson

×

38 of 44

191030_MBStateVolleyEN_1.JPG

Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media

Mountain Brook fans cheer for the Spartans during a Class 7A state tournament match between Mountain Brook and Auburn on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at the Birmingham CrossPlex. Photo by Erin Nelson

×

39 of 44

191030_MBStateVolleyEN_5.JPG

Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media

Mountain Brook's Celie Field (10) passes the ball during a Class 7A state tournament match between Mountain Brook and Auburn on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at the Birmingham CrossPlex. Photo by Erin Nelson

×

40 of 44

191030_MBStateVolleyEN_7.JPG

Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media

Mountain Brook's Evelyn King (2) serves during a Class 7A state tournament match between Mountain Brook and Auburn on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at the Birmingham CrossPlex. Photo by Erin Nelson

×

41 of 44

191030_MBStateVolleyEN_6.JPG

Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media

Mountain Brook's Kate Amberson (11) serves during a Class 7A state tournament match between Mountain Brook and Auburn on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at the Birmingham CrossPlex. Photo by Erin Nelson

×

42 of 44

191030_MBStateVolleyEN.JPG

Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media

Mountain Brook's Grace Carr (24) sends the ball over the net during a Class 7A state tournament match between Mountain Brook and Auburn on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at the Birmingham CrossPlex. Photo by Erin Nelson

×

43 of 44

191030_MBStateVolleyEN_4.JPG

Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media

Mountain Brook's Liz Vandevelde (22) passes the ball during a Class 7A state tournament match between Mountain Brook and Auburn on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at the Birmingham CrossPlex. Photo by Erin Nelson

×

44 of 44

191030_MBStateVolleyEN_12.JPG

Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media

Mountain Brook's Celie Field (10) passes the ball during a Class 7A state tournament match between Mountain Brook and Auburn on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at the Birmingham CrossPlex. Photo by Erin Nelson

BIRMINGHAM -- The Mountain Brook High School volleyball team won a pair of matches on Wednesday afternoon to advance to its first Class 7A state final since its run of three straight titles from 2014-16.

Mountain Brook (58-7) began the day with convincing win over Auburn (25-7, 25-14, 25-14) in the quarterfinals. Some stats from the match:

  • Celie Field: eight kills, seven digs, four aces
  • Grace Carr: 11 kills, 12 digs, four aces
  • MK Fowlkes: eight kills
  • Ann Vandevelde: 26 assists, nine digs, three kills

In the semifinals, the Spartans defeated Hoover in four sets (25-21, 21-25, 25-22, 25-11). Some stats from the match:

  • Ann Vandevelde: 32 assists, nine digs
  • Field: 10 kills, 12 digs, three blocks
  • Evelyn King: 15 digs
  • Liz Vandevelde: 21 digs
  • Fowlkes: 14 kills, three blocks, three digs

Mountain Brook will face two-time reigning 7A champion McGill-Toolen in the final on Thursday at 11:30 a.m. The match will be held at the Bill Harris Arena at the Birmingham CrossPlex.

Click here to purchase photos from the season.