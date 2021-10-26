Spartans win 2, advance to state final

× 1 of 28 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. The Spartans react after Greer Golden spiked the ball in a match against Homewood during the AHSAA Class 6A semifinals at the Birmingham Crossplex on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. The Spartans defeated the Patriots 3-2 to advance to the Class 6A state final. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 2 of 28 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Mountain Brook’s Greer Golden (5) rises to send the ball over the net in a match during the AHSAA Class 6A semifinals at the Birmingham Crossplex on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. The Spartans defeated the Patriots 3-2 to advance to the Class 6A state final. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 3 of 28 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Mountain Brook’s Greer Golden (24) and Lucy Redden (10) block a hit by Homewood’s Lily Janas (9) in a match during the AHSAA Class 6A semifinals at the Birmingham Crossplex on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. BIRMINGHAM – The mission is still intact.

Mountain Brook High School’s volleyball team is attempting to defend its state title from the last two years. The Spartans survived the first day of the state tournament on Tuesday, as they won in the Class 6A quarterfinal and semifinal rounds at the Birmingham CrossPlex.

Mountain Brook (42-12) had to fend off a talented and familiar Homewood team in the semifinals Tuesday afternoon, rallying from a 2-1 deficit in the match to win the final two sets.

The two teams compete against one another in Area 9, with Mountain Brook winning all three matches and all eight sets the teams played against one another prior to Tuesday. It looked as if the trend may continue after the first set, which Mountain Brook won 25-16.

But Homewood finally notched a set over the Spartans in the second set, as the Patriots stormed to a 25-17 win to even the match at a set apiece. Homewood kept that momentum in the third, rolling to a 25-18 victory to take a 2-1 lead.

But with their backs against the wall, the Spartans rallied and edged Homewood 25-21 in the fourth to force a decisive fifth set. Mountain Brook leaned on its championship pedigree in that moment and punched its ticket to the final with a 15-7 win.

For the match, setter Hannah Parant directed the offense exceptionally, registering 50 assists in the match. Middle blocker Greer Golden led the attack with 12 kills, with Lucy Redden adding 10 and Alice Garzon going for 9.

Alexandra Carlson played strong defense, racking up 22 digs. Carlson and Parant finished with 3 aces apiece. Parant had 14 digs and Redden added 7. Golden and Garzon had 4 blocks each.

Mountain Brook will face St. Paul’s in the 6A final Wednesday at 12:30 p.m. at Bill Harris Arena. The Spartans are looking for their third consecutive state title and second three-peat in program history (2014-16).

Mountain Brook got the morning started in the quarterfinals with a matter-of-fact 3-0 win over St. James. The Spartans were more dominant with each set, winning 25-19, 25-13, 25-9.

Parant directed the Mountain Brook offense expertly, finishing with 32 assists in the match. Redden led the Spartans attack, racking up 14 kills. Golden ended up with 10 kills, 2 blocks and 2 digs. Carlson played a strong defensive match, getting 13 digs. Addie Holden had 3 digs, 4 assists and 3 aces.