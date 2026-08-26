Spartans begin volleyball season

× Expand Photo by David Leong Mountain Brook's Adele Moffatt (1) spikes during action at the Juanita Boddie Tournament at the Finley Center in Hoover, AL on Fri., Aug. 21, 2026. Photo by David Leong.

Mountain Brook High School's volleyball team opened the season last week, hosting Spanish Fort before playing in the Juanita Boddie Tournament at the Finley Center over the weekend.

Mountain Brook dropped the season-opening match last Thursday to Spanish Fort, one of the favorites in Class 5A to begin the season. The Spartans bounced back at Boddie with wins over Sparkman, Gulf Shores, Sylacauga and Germantown, with their lone loss of the weekend coming against Hewitt-Trussville.

On Monday, the Spartans completed a freshman, JV and varsity sweep of Chelsea, with the varsity winning in four sets. That run has Mountain Brook sitting at 5-2 on the season.

Sullivan Lell has anchored the back row with a 2.11 serve receive rating and 54 digs. Setter Sullivan Todd has directed the offense with 71 assists to go with 47 digs, while Darby Rhodes has added 60 assists. At the net, Lucy Comer is hitting .292 on the season and Mae Mae King is hitting .250.

The rest of the week, Mountain Brook hosts Vestavia Hills on Thursday, before taking part in an outdoor match at Wald Park on Saturday against Spain Park, with the freshman match at 1 p.m., JV at 3 p.m. and varsity at 5 p.m.

The Spartans continue next week with a home match against Jasper on Monday, Aug. 31, and Thompson on Tuesday, Sept. 1, before traveling to Hewitt-Trussville on Sept. 3 and closing the stretch at the Guntersville Tournament on Saturday, Sept. 5.