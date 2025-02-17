Lady Spartans headed back to regional finals

× 1 of 47 Expand Photo by Sarah Owens Mountain Brook women's basketball player Libby Geisler faced off against Gadsden City during the Northeast Regional tournament at Jacksonville State University on Monday, Feb. 17, 2025. Photo by Sarah Owens. × 2 of 47 Expand Photo by Sarah Owens Mountain Brook women's basketball player Darby Rhodes faced off against Gadsden City during the Northeast Regional tournament at Jacksonville State University on Monday, Feb. 17, 2025. Photo by Sarah Owens. × 3 of 47 Expand Photo by Sarah Owens Mountain Brook women's basketball coach Sara Price spoke with staff as the team faced off against Gadsden City during the Northeast Regional tournament at Jacksonville State University on Monday, Feb. 17, 2025. JACKSONVILLE – The Lady Spartans are doing things that haven’t been done in quite awhile. And they’re soaking it in.

The Mountain Brook High School girls basketball team was in control from start to finish in a 43-30 win over Gadsden City on Monday in the Class 6A Northeast Regional semifinals at Jacksonville State University.

With the win, the Lady Spartans advance to the regional final for the first time since 2008, around the time many players on the team were born.

“Stick to what we’ve been doing and what got us here,” Mountain Brook head coach Sara Price told her team before the game. “In the first half, that’s exactly what they did. They handled it with composure and it was fun to watch.”

Mountain Brook (24-6) started strong and smothered Gadsden City, holding the Titans to 1-of-19 shooting in the first half and opening up a 26-6 lead at the halftime break.

The Lady Spartans held on from there to advance. They will return to Pete Mathews Coliseum on Thursday to take on Fort Payne with a spot in the state final four on the line.

“This was an atmosphere we wanted to be in,” Price said. “We worked this hard, so embrace the moment.”

Senior guard Libby Geisler led the way for the Lady Spartans, scoring 20 points to lead all scorers in the contest.

“I’ve seen the growth and the way coach has pulled us all together and set a standard. Everyone works hard and the results are showing,” she said.

Maddie Walter added 17 points and seven rebounds in the contest, as she and Geisler scored most of the team’s points. Merrill Hines chipped in six rebounds and a block as well.

Oxford hits shots, knocks off Spartans

Hot shooting from Oxford proved too much for the Mountain Brook High School boys basketball team Monday morning.

The Spartans fell to Oxford 60-45 in the Class 6A Northeast Regional semifinals at Jacksonville State University.

The Yellow Jackets shot 9-of-15 from 3-point range in the game, taking the lead in the second quarter and holding onto it the rest of the way.

“That was their day,” Mountain Brook head coach Tyler Davis said. “They saw some go down and that’s the beauty of confidence when you get to playoff basketball.”

Mountain Brook trailed 17-16 after a quarter of play and Oxford stretched that lead out to 32-23 at halftime. But the Spartans rallied in the third quarter, cutting the deficit to five points heading into the final quarter.

But Oxford continued to make shots down the stretch, finishing the game shooting 64% overall. Top prospect Jaylen Alexander led the charge with 23 points and four assists.

Mountain Brook lost eight seniors following last season, following back-to-back state runner-up finishes. The Spartans were nowhere to be found on the preseason 6A coaches poll, but they reached No. 1 in the Alabama Sports Writers Association during the poll.

“No one expected this team to do anything,” Davis said. “We weren’t ranked and we utilized that as motivation. We had an excellent year and ran into a good team today.”

For Mountain Brook, Jack Bakken posted 12 points and nine rebounds in the contest. Mac Couvillion joined him in double figures with 10 points. Trey Davis was a problem on the defensive end, coming up with four steals.

Hill McCluney and Braden Little each had six points.

Grant Siegel, Couvillion and Bakken were the Spartans’ seniors this season.

“Throughout the year, our inexperience showed some places, but we came back stronger each time and grew from It,” Bakken said. “Next year, hopefully we taught them something about what it means to come back stronger each time.”

The Spartans finished the season with a record of 26-6.

Oxford will play the winner between Huffman and Gadsden City on Thursday in the regional final.