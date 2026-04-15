Zach Allison introduced as new Spartans basketball coach

× Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley Zach Allison was introduced as the new Mountain Brook High School boys basketball coach on Tuesday, April 14, 2026. Photo by Kyle Parmley.

Mountain Brook High School has found its next boys basketball coach.

Zach Allison was approved by the Mountain Brook Schools Board of Education on Monday to take over the Spartans program, becoming the ninth head coach in school history. He replaces Tyler Davis, who stepped down in March after six seasons.

Allison comes to Mountain Brook after three seasons at Jackson Prep in Mississippi, where he compiled a 94-39 overall record as a head coach. He won the 2025 MAIS overall state championship and was named the 2025 MAIS Boys Coach of the Year. The Patriots also finished as state runner-up in 2024 and 2026. Prior to Jackson Prep, he spent one season at Heritage Academy.

A Birmingham-area native, Allison graduated from Pelham High School before playing college basketball at Auburn, Wallace State and Birmingham-Southern. He finished his playing career earning first-team All-SAA and SAA all-tournament honors at BSC.

Mountain Brook athletic director Andy Urban praised the hire as one that goes beyond the won-loss column.

"Zach brings so much more to the table than just wins and great basketball knowledge," Urban said in a statement. "His track record is tremendous and he drives communities forward using basketball as a vessel to foster community involvement [and] service. Zach also thrives in developing a passion for the game with younger students."

Allison said returning home made the opportunity hard to pass up, and that going through the interview process deepened his appreciation for what Mountain Brook is.

"Coming home was always intriguing, if the opportunity was right," Allison said. "Just being a local guy, knowing about it, and kind of going through this process over the past couple weeks, getting an understanding of how special it is and the people that make up this place."

He said he does not plan to overhaul what Davis and his predecessors built.

"I don't think someone needs to come in and flip everything on its head and do things completely different," Allison said. "There's a lot of awesome framework here, and I'm just really coming in to tweak it and improve the things that I think need to be improved upon."

Fans can expect an up-tempo style, though Allison said winning will drive every decision.

"We're going to play fast, and do the things necessary to win," he said. "We're an exciting brand of basketball, but we're going to play a winning brand of basketball as well."

Allison said developing players as people is as important to him as what happens on the court.

"I love basketball and I love winning and I'm super competitive, but at the same time, I have a heart for people," Allison said. "I want our guys to come in, but I want them to leave as young men and really be well-rounded in what they're doing."

He credited a long list of coaches throughout his playing and coaching career as influences, including his father, Joel Floyd and Bruce Pearl. He also singled out mentor Tim Wise, who was the head coach at Millsaps College for 14 years.

Mountain Brook High School contributed to this report.