New turf project complete at Spartan Stadium

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Athletics The new football field turf at Mountain Brook High School ahead of the 2024 season. Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Athletics.

The Mountain Brook Schools athletic department unveiled the completed new turf project at Spartan Stadium on Tuesday via social media.

Spartan Stadium is where the Mountain Brook High School football team plays its home games and is now ready for the 2024 fall season. Mountain Brook's first home game is Aug. 30 against Parker.

The track surrounding the field is also open to the public once again, after being closed for the three-month renovation process.

On top of the updated aesthetics, such as the gold end zones and gold trim around the yard lines, Mountain Brook Schools communications and public relations specialist William Galloway said in a post on X that the drainage system is improved as well.

× 😍 The new turf in Spartan Stadium looks amazing! After 3 months of renovations, we’re excited to share these photos of the new turf and announce that the track is back open to the public! pic.twitter.com/fG6PZb7kJw — Mountain Brook Athletics (@mbs_athletics) July 16, 2024